U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,943.34
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,778.64
    +293.05 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,319.86
    -78.81 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,352.79
    +14.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    -0.46 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1959
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0068 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0180
    +0.5080 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,156.95
    +4,876.85 (+8.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.45
    -2.57 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Forex Trendy Review – Trend Scanner worth it – Product Review by Mike Vaughn

Mike Vaughn
·20 min read

Forex trendy is a great software program that seeks to provide forex traders with a chance to access profits in the competitive Forex market quickly. Check out all the details here.

Forex Trendy Trend Scanner Indicator

Forex trendy is a great software program that seeks to provide forex traders with a chance to access profits in the competitive Forex market quickly. Check out all the details here.
Forex trendy is a great software program that seeks to provide forex traders with a chance to access profits in the competitive Forex market quickly. Check out all the details here.
Forex trendy is a great software program that seeks to provide forex traders with a chance to access profits in the competitive Forex market quickly. Check out all the details here.

New York, March 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Disclaimer: Any/all of the links on this post are affiliate links of which the author receives a small commission from sales of this product/service, but the price is the same to you.

One of the most popular ways of making money through Forex Trading is exploiting the existing strong trends. Forex is a heavily traded market globally; people, businesses, and even countries participate. Contrary to what people think, one can get into Forex Trading without much capital.

In our day-to-day life, we participate in Forex trading without knowing; for example, when you go on an international trip and then convert your local currency pairs, you are already participating in the global foreign exchange market.

Here is an in-depth Forex Trendy review, where we seek to guide and help you understand everything about Forex Trading. Does Forex Trendy provide investors with a real opportunity to make money with the trend, or is it just a scam? We also seek to evaluate the pros and cons of Forex Trendy. In this review, we provide all the patterns, automated-chart to confirm your trades.

What is Forex Trendy Software?

Forex trendy is a great software program that seeks to provide forex traders with a chance to access profits in the competitive Forex market quickly. The computer download offers traders the best market days to buy or sell that way, helping them maximize their market presence. Forex Trendy guarantees traders big profits in the industry as it provides them with the best Forex Trendy Pairs to use in the market.

If you have been in the Forex Trendy for a long, you should have realized how unsteady patterns. So, getting information on how the trending will be like at the end of the day or the next day is not easy. With Forex Trendy, you can see how foreign currency pairs are changing, which gives you an idea of the best time frames to trade.

In simple terms, Forex Trendy seeks to reduce unnecessary losses and increase your odds of scoring big with the Forex market. It helps users recognize Triangels, Trend Lines on 34 currency pairs and all time frames using a specific trend. It also includes a chart pattern recognition system that does not place trades on behalf of buyers. Further info and a discount can be found here on the official website!

About Forex Trendy System

Despite the many questions surrounding it, Forex Trendy download is 100% automated, and its primary function is to analyze the Forex market by evaluating the recent trends. That way, traders will have a chance to assess the best time to initiate trade. Forex Trendy cannot be said to a trading robot, and it indicates trends, scans the market and guides users on the Forex Trading system.

Everything about the Forex Indicator software is based on scientific algorithms, making it one of the most reliable Forex charts scanner tool in the market. The software seeks to help newbies as well as experienced traders to generate maximum profits in Forex marketing.

  • Product name - Forex Trendy

  • Category - Forex Trading Indicator

  • Language - English

While the information about this product developer has remained opaque; the company is a great trading platform. This great software was developed years ago but has been fine-tuned to achieve its commercialization point. Most customers have witnessed some of the highest success rates from using this system. If you carefully use the indicators provided, you will get real insights into the best time to trade. The review seeks to help readers get chart patterns that are easy to follow.

--- Get the Best Price Right Here ---

Features of Forex Trendy Currency Pairs Indicator

When you purchase the Forex Trendy software, you should expect numerous features. It can scan thirty-four currency pairs within a stipulated time frame of between 60 seconds to thirty days. Forex Trendy uses a scientific algorithm to evaluate and analyze various market trends. The software has been tested and implemented with charts auto-analysis for identifying significant pattern recognition in the Forex Trade. Forex trendy system is 100% automatic; however, the trading indicator cannot be said to work like a robot, and it does not place trades on behalf of the real buyers and sellers. The tool purely aims to provide trending content from different sources.

  • Track Money Trends - Forex Trendy provides an overview of guides and behaviours concerning all the major currency pairs in the Forex market. Users can use this software to regularly track market trends and trading patterns via pop-up notification, push messages, and email alerts. Forex Trendy tells it all; most users of this product have applauded how it has helped them make money with a given trend.

  • Interface - One of the most crucial things about the software is the dashboard's appearance; Forex Trendy has a friendly interface that allows you to navigate without a struggle. Compared to other trading platforms, Forex Trendy is incredibly organized.

  • Automated recognition features - One of the most notable features of Forex Trendy is the auto-recognition trend lines, flags wedges, triangles flags on 34 currency pairs. If you are an expert in the forex market, you will find it easy to interpret every chat.

  • Resources - Consumers using this program as their trading partner have a mammoth of resources at their disposal to make use of, ranging from banners, e-Covers, and shapes collected and pasted on your website.

  • Money-Back Guarantee - Forex Trendy comes with a money-back guarantee offer and is genuinely easy to use. It is helpful for both experts and beginners to thrive in the Forex Trading market. Considering all the pros and cons of this product, we can authoritatively say the software has a user-friendly interface that can read the market trends with ease.

--- Visit the official website here! ---

How Forex Trendy Works

The Forex Trendy incorporates many scientifically sophisticated scientific algorithms that seek to provide traders with a hint on the existing trading pattern recognition. Traders will then evaluate to determine the right time of day that is great for trading. Forex Trendy scans up to 34 currencies from across the world, and it is thought to be 90% accurate.

The Forex scanner provides a prediction for a period of up to 60 seconds to 30 days. Traders can also utilize all the available opportunities to gain massive profits in the forex market. The scanning tool will figure out all the available possibilities in the specified time frames as per what is listed on the chart using a scientific algorithm. Forex Trendy is easy to use, and it will provide the safest profits and trading safely.

As mentioned earlier, Forex trendy works in stipulated time frames; you will be able to scan and figure out all the possible break out patterns as listed on every chat using a scientific algorithm. Forex Trendy's science provides a user-friendly forex trading suggestion that is likely to bring the highest revenue.

How to Use Forex Trendy Tool in Forex Trading

Even though Forex trendy is thought to be one of the safest trading software, users should proceed with utmost caution. Before using the statistics given by this software, you must understand all the charts and graphs that Trendy indicator provides us. Proper timing is one of the most important things to put into considerations when using Forex trendy. As a practical suggestion, Forex Trendy review, Forex trading newbies should learn from experienced traders.

Newbies can also make use of the Forex trend to minimize the number of mistakes. Many people move out of the forex market even before understanding how the market trends work. Forex market scanner gives you a chance to reduce the possibility of monetary loss in this money market. As you get into this trending market, your first goal is to hang on to the market-trendy and help you to learn the tricks faster.

Forex Trendy would scan the Forex market statistics provided at a specific time and helps you figure out the break out of the chart pattern, and helps you deliver suggestions that give the safest investment. First, you have to complete the monthly subscription of your choice to access custom settings, the available trends, the time you need to scan, and the algorithm generated from the graphs. Once the required results are out, you will receive email alerts to make an optimal decision using a given trend. Click here to discover the current discount!

How to Earn Money Using Forex Trendy

In this review, there are two ways to earn money using Forex Trendy, and you can sign up as a member or promote the money market company as an affiliate. If you sign up as a member, you would have access to the membership area, where you have a chance to enjoy the live charts of your selected currency pairs and time frames. Even as we review the Forex Trendy, one of its best benefits is that you can make optimal decisions in the most uncertain times at a considerably low price.

Unlike other robot software that thrives only during good times, Forex Trendy works even when things turn sour in the Forex market. With a subscription fee amounting to $12.3 monthly, the membership package comes in several ways like live charts, emerging patterns, scans, and audible alerts for complete designs.

If you feel you are not comfortable with Forex trading, you can earn money by becoming an affiliate. It would help if you marketed this trading software using a Clickbank account to submit your account number using your Clickbank ID. Monthly payments through the affiliate program are quite hefty in that you would need to pay the first sale of $37 and get 75% of the same amount as long as the customer used your link to sign up.

Forecast and live chatting - Forex Trendy is highly dependent on given time frames; you cannot use yesterday's chart to make today's predictions and win trades using a given trend. All the charts generated by this software are frequently updated with a quick overview of the latest information.

Forex Trendy Membership

Forex Trendy download allows users to access the member areas area and enjoy the best investments and enjoy the best currency movers. Besides this, the chart analysis gives a chance to provide an automated identification of popular patterns, for instance, Trend lines, Triangles Flags, and Flags Wedges. Here is a list of the available Forex Trendy tool membership features:

  1. Daily basis analysis: scans 34 Forex pairs

  2. Lives signals through email and other audible alerts

  3. A visualized interface from trade marketing

  4. Automatic detection trend lines, triangles flags, and flags wedges

  5. A 30 pages free eBook that has all the information regarding the automated chart analysis

As indicated in most reviews, the system provides a real indicator to utilize different charts to see the best time to trade at the lowest price possible. You can get all the alerts concerning the system and all other trades inquiries, including current patterns and charts from this system.

Who is Forex Trendy Fit for?

Although Forex Trendy can be suitable for everyone, the trading software works best for people with adequate stock trade knowledge. This is not to say Forex Trendy cannot work for beginners; if you are new but have someone to guide you, and then you can go ahead using the software. Based on the reviews on the manufacturer's website, we can comfortably say this trading software is a real deal to get live feed to Forex Signals and monitor market trade patterns.

In this review, it is evident that Forex Trendy software gives traders a chance to avoid trading during volatile times. With this software, you are assured of market trends that promise to gain profits from most foreign market transactions. The tool provides an algorithm that looks at the breakout patterns in all chats and gives users the most important information about the industry. Anyone who wants to gain big in the forex trade market should consider this Forex trading partner.

--- Buy this product now with a special discount! ---

Forex Trendy Customer Care Service

No Forex trading service can be good enough without a good excellent customer care service support. Forex Trendy has a reliable email customer care service that promises customers a fast response. Send an email to the Forex Trendy customer care and get all your concerns solved.

Some customers have complained about Forex Trendy not having a phone number or live chat feature to help traders with urgent concerns. The good news is that the Forex Trendy support team is available 24/7, and they are quick and swift to respond to customers' concerns. Unless your issue is technical and requires time to solve, Forex Trendy customer care takes an average of six hours to respond.

Some customers have claimed to have received appropriate feedback within three hours after raising an issue with Forex Trendy customer care on the product's official website. Well, three hours is quite impressive compared to competitors that take up to two days to respond to customer concerns. Forex trading is time-bound, and any time wasted can be a big loss for the traders.

Is Forex Trendy A Scam?

Many stories have been told about Forex Trendy software; one thing you should know is that Forex Trendy is legit. Furthermore, users of these products have given it a clean bill of health. It provides answers to when traders on when they should trade big and when they avoid trading.

Forex Trendy software uses a sophisticated proprietary algorithm to identify the trends that are promising to traders. Get one for yourself and improve your profit margins. Visit the official website here to find a discounted price!

Pros of Forex Trendy

Like every other software, Forex trendy has pros and cons, and one thing for sure is that Forex Trendy is worth the investment. Anyone looking to earn money through the Forex trade should consider purchasing this software. Below are some reasons you should incorporate Forex Trendy software into your trading trend.

  • The Forex Trendy download works in most popular Forex trade platforms.

  • Forex Trendy trade chats provided by this platform appear great and easy to follow.

  • Forex Trendy provides a great trading opportunity for people looking to gain big in the forex trade.

  • The system comes 100% 60 days refund guarantee attached to this product.

  • The software is capable of monitoring 34 currency pairs within 9-time frames.

  • It helps both new and experienced traders to increase their investments without necessarily monitoring the market situation.

  • Comes at a considerably low price

Price and Refund Policy

As mentioned earlier, accessing Forex Trendy software interface comes at a cost. For anyone to access the service, they must place a minimum deposit of $250 and a service fee of $37, which runs for three months where you would need to create a new subscription fee. Upon making all the required payments, traders will have a chance to choose their most preferred trading models. Proceeds will accumulate over given time frames, and a trader will withdraw once the individual target arrives at a specified time.

Besides the software's immense benefits, there is a money-back guarantee that the software gives customers. Customers have 100% 60 days to return the product to the manufacturer if, by chance, they are not impressed. If the software does not work well for you, never hesitate to cancel the subscription.

Forex Trendy Reviews - Final Thoughts

You cannot dispute that the Forex Trendy software is packed with excellent features that make it easy for users to learn about Forex trading and earn money using a given trend. Even with the high success score rate, Forex Trendy does not promise overnight success; on the contrary, it is much of a signal provider where you can interact with other market traders.

Forex Trendy software depends on charts, graphs, and other proven patterns to formulate ideas on the market situation. The software is incredibly affordable, so you don't have to fear losing much of your investment. Furthermore, you have a chance to cancel your subscription fee through the money-back guarantee if you are not impressed with its service. Considering all the cons, the best way to read the current patterns and get all the trade insights you may need is by ordering this system.

Contact Info

ClickBank is the retailer of products on this site. CLICKBANK® is a registered trademark of Click Sales Inc., a Delaware corporation located at 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410 Boise, ID 83709, USA and used by permission. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval or review of these products or any claim, statement or opinion used in promotion of these products.

Homepage: https://www.forextrendy.com/

E-Mail: support @ forextrendy . com

About

Mike Vaughn is a blogger from a bigger enthusiastic team which loves to review products based on personal research. His contact E-Mail is mvaughn-revs@gmail.com. Feel free to contact him every time you like.

Risk Disclaimer

CFTC required disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

Disclosure by content creator

This post is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Any purchase done from this story is done on your own risk. Consult an expert advisor / health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase done from this link is subject to final terms and conditions of the website that is selling the product. The content on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. Contact the vendor of the product directly.

This post contains affiliate links, meaning, the author recommends products and service he or she has used or knows well and may receive commission if you purchase them too (at no additional cost for you).


This news has been published for the above source. Mike Vaughn [ID=17338]

KISS PR PRODUCT REVIEWER COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to the Federal Trade Commission's guidance of the public in conducting its affairs in conformity with legal requirements comprised in 16 C.F.R. § 255 et seq. on the use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising, this Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is provided by KissPR.com LLC and its affiliated entities (hereinafter referred to collectively as “KISS PR”). This disclosure applies to content displayed on all mobile, desktop, and other online versions of KISS PR’s websites and to those of KISS PR’s distribution partners (hereinafter referred to collectively as “the Websites”) and is provided for the purpose of disclosing the nature of the connection between KISS PR and product reviewers, advertisers, sponsors, endorsers, and other third-parties whose advertisements, sponsorships, endorsements, testimonials, opinions, or other product-related or service-related statements or reviews may appear on the Websites (hereinafter referred to as an "Product Reviewer").

This Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is intended to disclose to you that in consideration of payment of monetary and other compensation from a Product Reviewer, as described below, KISS PR sells various advertising, sponsorships, and marketing campaigns that are featured on one or more of the Websites.

There is a financial connection related to some of the products or services mentioned, reviewed, or recommended on the Websites between KISS PR and the Product Reviewer that owns, markets, or sells such product or service. If you decide to purchase a product or service featured on one or more of the Websites, KISS PR will not receive compensation related to that purchase from a Product Reviewer but may receive a one-time fee from the Product Reviewer for posting or distributing the product review on or via the Websites.

Further, KISS PR may post or otherwise promote on the Websites content, including editorial content, which may feature third-party products and services (a "Reviewed Product"). This content may contain weblinks to third-party owned or operated web sites where you can purchase Reviewed Product (“Product Link”). If you click on a Product Link and then purchase a Reviewed Product on the linked web site, KISS PR will not receive compensation from the third-party offering the Reviewed Product (the “Vendor”).

Weblinks on the Websites featuring a Reviewed Product may be added to posts or articles that are not identified on the Websites as comprising or containing paid or sponsored content. In such case, a disclosure statement about the Reviewed Product and the compensation that KISS PR might receive in connection with its purchase by you will be included in such posts or articles. Further, third-party advertisements may be posted on the Websites. Each time you click on such an advertisement, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party advertiser, even if you do not purchase any product or service from that third-party.

KISS PR will, subject to the disclaimer of liability set forth below, endeavor to ensure that product or service endorsements appearing in the Websites or in posts or articles distributed via the Websites reflect the honest opinions, findings, beliefs, or experiences of the Product Reviewer as they relate to such product or service. If you have any complaint, concern, or question relating to the content of any such post or article, including alleged infringement of any intellectual property rights, you should address your complaint, concern, or question directly to the Product Reviewer or the Vendor.

NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES; NON-RELIANCE. EXCEPT FOR ANY EXPRESS REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT, NEITHER KISS PR NOR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF HAS MADE OR MAKES ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EITHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, WHETHER ARISING BY LAW, COURSE OF DEALING, COURSE OF PERFORMANCE, USAGE, TRADE, OR OTHERWISE, ALL OF WHICH ARE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED, AND YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE NOT RELIED UPON ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY MADE BY KISS PR OR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF, EXCEPT AS SPECIFICALLY PROVIDED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT.

DISCLAIMER OF LIABILITY. IN NO EVENT SHALL KISS PR BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OF OR THE ACCURACY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY ADVERTISEMENT, SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, TESTIMONIAL, OPINION, OR OTHER PRODUCT-RELATED OR SERVICE-RELATED STATEMENT OR REVIEW APPEARING IN THE WEBSITES OR IN ANY POST OR ARTICLE DISTRIBUTED VIA THE WEBSITES.

© 2021 KissPR.com LLC

Media Contact Website: [KISS PR Brand Story PressWire] - Email: Media@kisspr.com


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Retreat As Treasury Yields Get Close To Recent Highs

    Tech stocks feel the heat from rising yields.

  • Bitcoin hit an all-time high — Here's why Warren Buffett still won't touch it

    The billionaire famous for value investing sees no real value in cryptocurrency.

  • When will I get my third stimulus check? IRS begins sending first round of $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments

    The third round of stimulus checks will start hitting bank accounts for eligible Americans as early as this weekend, the IRS said late Friday.

  • Bitcoin Hits $60,000. Tesla’s Crypto Bet Continues to Pay Off.

    Bitcoin traded above $60,000 Saturday. That means Elon Musk's bet on the cryptocurrency has netted Tesla more than a billion dollars.

  • What to do if you already filed taxes but want to claim the $10,200 unemployment tax break

    A valuable tax exemption emerging during the heart of tax season is a potential windfall and a new curveball for people trying to get back on their feet after a financially devastating year. Here is the windfall first: The provision could result in individual household tax savings between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on some different estimates. Here is the curveball: The provision is becoming law after Americans have already filed 55.7 million tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service as of March 5.

  • Housing Industry Calls for U.S. Action on ‘Skyrocketing’ Lumber

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring lumber prices and chronic shortages are prompting key U.S. housing industry participants to call on the Biden administration to find remedies that’ll boost wood production.Thirty-seven organizations are calling for the “immediate attention” of U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to address “skyrocketing” lumber prices and supply constraints they say endanger economic recovery and housing affordability.“We respectfully request that your office examine the lumber supply chain, identify the causes for high prices and supply constraints, and seek immediate remedies that will increase production,” according to a March 12 letter signed by groups involved in areas of housing including construction, real estate and manufacturing.The pleas come as higher prices for wood threaten to stifle the number of planned construction projects across North America and push prices for new homes even higher due to rising costs, exacerbating woes faced by new homebuyers in the past year. Soaring prices for wood have lifted the average price of a new single-family home in the U.S. by more than $24,000 since April, according to the National Association of Home Builders.Lumber prices have nearly tripled while those for boards used in residential construction have jumped more than 250% since last spring, according to the letter.“Home builders and construction firms that have signed fixed-price contracts are forced to absorb these crippling increases in materials prices and costly delays in deliveries,” the letter said, adding that “there is a significant risk that many of these firms will be forced out of business.”Costs that can be passed on will make housing less affordable, the letter said, while “other projects will no longer be economically viable, which undercuts the availability of new housing supply and further jeopardizes affordability.”No ReliefNorth American lumber prices are expected to extend gains through this year as homebuilding and renovations cause demand for wood to outstrip production, according to forecasts by Forest Economic Advisors LLC.“Production is going to have a hard time keeping up with demand growth as the world economy bounces back from Covid-19 in 2021-22,” Paul Jannke, the FEA’s principal of lumber, said Thursday during a conference hosted by the industry research group. That’ll keep the average lumber price this year above levels seen in 2020, he said.The surge in lumber demand initially took the industry by surprise in mid-2020 as the pandemic fueled a flurry of home renovations while homebuilding soared. Lumber futures rallied to record highs above $1,000 per 1,000 board feet in February, driven in part by low supplies of wood products. The contract, which averaged around $456 last year, was at $972 on Thursday.Renovation activity is expected to stay “extremely strong,” according to Brendan Lowney, principal of macroeconomics at FEA. “We’ll come off a boil, but we expect that market to still run hotter than it has in the last 10 years.”North America’s lumber deficit will mean that more wood product needs to be imported from Central Europe, where a beetle infestation has killed trees and led to increased logging, according to Jannke. Unlike the U.S., European lumber production is expected to exceed consumption, allowing Europe to boost its exports, he said.U.S. lumber imports will need to increase by roughly 14% to 15% this year, Jannke said. China has also increased its appetite for lumber, and FEA forecasts the Asian nation will need to boost imports by around 14%.“There’s not going to be enough fiber to supply global demand for saw timber over the next decade,” Jannke said, adding that only the southern U.S. and Russia have significant amounts of excess timber. “We find it hard to see where this fiber’s going to come from.”(Adds details of industry letter in first three paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Joann IPO prices at $12 a share, below the $15 to $17 price range

    Arts and crafts retailer Joann Inc. priced its initial public offering at $12 a share, well below its proposed price range of $15 to $17. The company, which specializes in sewing and fabrics, sold 10.9 million shares to raise $130.8 million. Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional up to 1.6 million shares. The stock will start trading later Friday on Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol 'JOAN.' BofA Securities and Credit Suisse were lead bookrunners on the deal. Proceeds will be used to repay debt.

  • COVID-19 Relief: Time your taxes or you could miss out on stimulus check money

    Timing your 2020 tax return could make all the difference for your stimulus check.

  • Boeing Gets a Brand New 737 MAX Buyer, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Private-equity firm 777 Partners agreed to buy two dozen Boeing 737 MAX jets. The commercial aerospace giant's stock jumped on the news.

  • Trader Arrested as WallStreetBets Phenomenon Finds Echo in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- A retail investor buys shares in a small company, touts his position on social media and inspires a horde of followers to do the same. The stock price goes to the moon -- before crashing back to earth.It’s an all-too-familiar tale to anyone watching the market in 2021, but this wasn’t GameStop Corp. It wasn’t even in America. And it happened in 2018.It was in the Japanese city of Osaka, where a day trader who goes by the nickname Tonpin was betting on a tiny maker of precision dies and molds called Nichidai Corp. and broadcasting the fact on Twitter, where he has more than 55,000 followers. The stock surged more than sixfold in the first three months of 2018 before losing most of the gains.The person behind the nickname was Toru Yamada, a former money manager, and he and another man have just been arrested for market manipulation, according to Japanese media reports. He wasn’t arrested for talking the stock up on Twitter, but on suspicion of trying to keep the share price down -- albeit so it would have margin-trading restrictions removed which, when it happened, caused the shares to soar to new highs.The incident shows how regulators sift through unusual trading patterns and come to conclusions often years later. It may pique the interest of protagonists and observers of the recent meme stock rally in the U.S., such as users of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets.Yamada has yet to be charged, and it’s not clear whether he will be. And while nobody is suggesting that U.S. traders employed similar tactics to those he’s alleged to have used, the case illustrates the risks that can be associated with becoming a high-profile investor on social media. While you’re in the public spotlight, you may also be in the regulators’ crosshairs.“Everyone’s going to be on tenterhooks,” said Taketsugu Agari, the investor known as Takezo on Twitter, where he has almost 100,000 followers. “People don’t know what’s right and wrong,” he said. “People don’t know the rules.”Calls and direct Twitter messages to Yamada went unanswered. The Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office declined to comment. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, Japan’s market watchdog, wasn’t immediately available to comment. Prosecutors didn’t make clear if the men had admitted or denied the charges, according to local media reports.A regulatory filing shows that Yamada’s first disclosed purchase of Nichidai shares was Dec. 8, 2017, and he gradually increased his stake. By the time he first tweeted about it, on Feb. 1 the next year, the shares had almost tripled.That March, Yamada and another man placed a large number of sell orders below the market price just before the close, according to the media reports. Their intention was to keep the share price below a certain level to ensure restrictions on new margin trades on the stock were lifted, the reports said. The stock was released from the measures, and surged as much as 18% on March 12 when it next traded.In a tweet on March 10, Yamada appeared to discuss this process, showing screenshots of Nichidai trades just before the close, though it’s unclear if they were his trades.Separate from his arrest, Yamada has had many clashes on Twitter over the years about his discussions of his investments.“The authorities need to put some regulations in place,” Soichiro Iwamoto, a longtime trader whose firm advises new investors, said in an interview, talking about the practice of talking up stocks on social media. “Investors here don’t have enough financial literacy.”Others wondered what exactly Yamada had done wrong.“It’s amazing that selling to release the margin restrictions is treated as market manipulation,” Akira Katayama, a well-followed day trader known as Gogatsu, wrote after his arrest.Japanese retail investors have been advocating the country’s thousands of thinly traded stocks online for more than a decade, starting off on the bulletin boards popular in the mid to late 2000s before moving to Twitter, the dominant platform in recent years.The most prominent came to be known as “locust lords” for attracting a swarm of day traders. Yamada became the latest of the lords to go quiet in June, when he said he was taking a break from Twitter after his account had been briefly locked.Okansanman, an anonymous account with more than 175,000 followers that was famous for its rapid delivery of breaking news, went dark in early 2019 and hasn’t resurfaced.The Mysterious Twitter User Drawing a Swarm of Japan TradersYamada worked at two Chinese government-related funds before striking out as a day trader in Japan in 2013, he told Bloomberg News last year. He divided opinion on Twitter even before his arrest, with dedicated followers who mimicked his trades and others who accused him of being a manipulator, using his influence to pump up stocks before dumping them.“When many Japanese people lose, they want to blame it on somebody else,” he said last year, brushing off his critics.Followers may have to wait to learn of Yamada’s fate. Under Japanese law, he can be detained for as long as 23 days before charges are pressed.Meanwhile, many of his counterparts in the country who like to discuss stocks are moving from Twitter to other venues, including encrypted messaging apps such as Line and newer platforms like Clubhouse, according to the investor Agari. That makes it harder for regulators to monitor, he said.Read more: GameStop Frenzy Is Lost in Translation for Japan’s Day TradersAs for the fallout from the GameStop saga, that’s anyone’s guess. If the Japanese experience is anything to go by, any regulatory actions could be a long time coming, if they materialize at all.“This has been going on for over a decade, back from when people used to use bulletin boards,” Agari said, referring to retail investors talking up stocks online. “America is starting to look like Japan.”(Updates to include more details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Markets set up for disappointment from Fed meeting as bond yields renew rise

    All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's meeting next week as traders put pressure on the central bank to prevent a de-stabilizing rise in bond yields.

  • Bitcoin Hoard Fuels One of World’s Biggest Crypto Fortunes

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest corporate strategy for companies from Tesla Inc. to Square Inc.: shift a portion of cash reserves into cryptocurrencies as digital assets become more mainstream.Still, few have gone as far as MicroStrategy Inc. Eight months after its first investment, the software firm has a Bitcoin holding worth more than $5 billion.Shares of MicroStrategy have rocketed almost 600% since mid-July, boosting the fortune of founder Michael Saylor, a billionaire until an accounting scandal in 2000. The chief executive officer is now worth $3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, joining the ranks of the world’s richest crypto holders, a list that isn’t definitive since some fortunes can’t be identified or verified.MicroStrategy’s crypto fixation began soon after the pandemic hit when the firm found it had a cash-flow problem: There was just too much of it. After cutting advertising and axing 400 jobs unsuited to home-work, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm was sitting on a cash pile of $550 million with nowhere to put it. Saylor, 56, turned his attention to Bitcoin.“People still aren’t sure: Are we crazy or are we not crazy?” Saylor said. “The only way to get economic security is to invest in scarce assets that are not going to be debased by the currency expansion. That is the environment that led us to decide we should consider Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.”‘Every Scar’Not everyone agrees with the strategy.“Saylor equated Bitcoin to a bank – that’s just ridiculous,” said Marc Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at the Oxford Club, a financial-research firm that has no stake in MicroStrategy. “When you put your money in a bank, the value of it doesn’t go up or down by 10% a day.”Saylor has clashed with investors before. In 2000, a shareholder filed a class-action lawsuit against MicroStrategy, alleging it misled investors over the company’s earnings by booking revenue prematurely to inflate profits.MicroStrategy agreed to restate its revenue figures and Saylor, once dubbed the wealthiest man in Washington, D.C., with a fortune of $7 billion, lost almost all of it in a matter of weeks after shares fell 95%. He and his fellow executives, without admitting or denying the allegations, paid $11 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2000, including $1 million in fines.“It’s made us careful and humble and focused,” Saylor said. “Every scar informs you, and I wouldn’t be who I am without having lived through those experiences.”Steady RevenueSaylor has continued to run the analytics software business he founded in 1989, and has overseen annual revenue streams of around $500 million for the last decade, though sales have dipped in recent years.Bitcoin’s price has soared in recent months, hitting a record above $58,000 last month as big investors pile in and the asset class matures.Saylor shrugs off concern about Bitcoin’s volatility and said crypto critics are behind the curve. He said he’s also put his own money into the digital asset, amassing a personal holding worth more than $1 billion.“If you go back 10 years, how many people agreed that Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon would own the world?” he said. “Who were the last people to embrace this? Senior members of the establishment.”Raise DebtSaylor’s appetite to acquire Bitcoin didn’t stop after the company’s first purchase. When the majority of MicroStrategy’s cash reserves were exhausted, Saylor raised a $650 million corporate bond and used it to buy more.Saylor said he’d rather issue debt against future cash flow now than save up to buy Bitcoin in five years, when he thinks it’ll be pricier.In February, the company raised another $1.05 billion in a bonds-for-Bitcoin offering, and on March 5 it announced yet more purchases. On Friday, Saylor tweeted that MicroStrategy bought 262 additional Bitcoins for $15 million in cash, bringing the total to about 91,326. The firm’s shares closed down 2.5% to $784 in New York.Read more: MicroStrategy CEO Will Consider Raising More Debt to Buy BitcoinThe move has resulted in MicroStrategy becoming a dual-purpose company: part software maker, part Bitcoin investor. While the firm has been transparent about this change in regulatory disclosures, juggling two distinct goals isn’t something that investors are accustomed to.“If you’re a hedge fund and you want to make that kind of a concentrated bet, you’re entitled to do that,” Lichtenfeld said, but “as a software company to make this kind of a bet is completely irresponsible.”‘Critical Point’Saylor said the company has been upfront with investors throughout. When MicroStrategy increased its Bitcoin holding, it held a Dutch auction to give shareholders time to sell their stock.“Everybody had plenty of time to digest the news and decide whether they’re on or off,” Saylor said.With all the attention he’s attracted, Saylor wants to do more than just defend a radical investment strategy. He’s become something of a global Bitcoin ambassador in recent months, appearing regularly on crypto podcasts and YouTube shows advocating for digital-asset investments.“This is a really critical point in human history,” he said. “We’ll build a better world on it once people understand it. We’re still very early. This will be the decade.”(Updates with additional purchases in 17th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Bitcoin price under pressure as Binance faces probe, but crypto headed for 16% weekly rise

    Bitcoin prices head for a sharp weekly rise on Friday, even as the cryptocurrency was facing some negative headlines tied to a major trading platform.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    The Nasdaq made a sharp reversal this week, leading the markets’ surge and swinging back into positive territory for the year. The prospects of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, steadying rates, economic growth, and a retreating pandemic are all reasons for optimism. The question on everyone’s lips is, does the turnaround indicate the bull market can officially resume? Not so fast, says RBC Capital’s head of U.S. equity strategy Lori Calvasina. “Our work on positioning suggests that the big tech unwind may be at least halfway done, but isn’t finished,” Calvasina noted. In that case, taking a safety-first approach could prove to be a prudent solution; investors can seek shelter in a defensive play that will provide some income padding in the portfolio. Dividend stocks are a common choice; if the yield is high enough, it can offset losses elsewhere. Bearing this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to zero-in on two stocks that are showing high dividend yields – on the order of 8%. Each stock also holds a Strong Buy consensus rating; let’s see what makes them so attractive to Wall Street’s analysts. BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) We’ll start with BlackRock, a specialty finance company that concentrates on providing capital and credit access to mid-market companies. BlackRock is regulated as a business development company, and since its founding in 1999 it has originated more than $20.4 billion loans to over 500 client companies. Three-quarters of the company’s current portfolio consist of first lien loans; the remainder is divided among second lien loans (15%), equity (8%), and unsecured loans (2%). BlackRock has managed to keep up a strong performance, despite the disruptions felt during the ‘corona year.’ In the company’s recent Q4 earnings report, it delivered a net investment income of 35 cents per share – which is more than enough to cover the 30-cent per share regular dividend paid out in the quarter. This marked the 35th consecutive quarter that the dividend was directly covered by earnings. At the end of 2020, BlackRock held total assets of $1.7 billion, with a net asset value per share of $13.24, up 4.2% sequentially. The company had $342.5 million in liquid assets available at the close of the year. These positive results are reflected in the share price, which is up 24% year-to-date. At the same time that it released the earnings report, company management also declared the Q1 dividend. At 30 cents per common share, the payment remains flat from Q4; at $1.20 annualized, it yields a hefty 8.52%. This is 4x higher than the average on the broader markets. Robert Dodd, 5-star analyst from Raymond James, covers this stock – and he was impressed enough recently to upgrade his stance from Perform (i.e. Neutral) to Outperform (i.e. Buy). “Credit trends at TCPC look to have broadly outperformed the BDC group versus pre-COVID levels - with non-accruals essentially flat, PIK Income lower and NAV / Share now modestly higher. We also project further modest NAV / Share growth from dividend over-earning in 2021 and 2022. We view the risk / reward as attractive at current levels,” Dodd commented. Along with his upbeat outlook, Dodd puts a $14 price target on the stock, although the recent share appreciation has cut into the one-year upside. (To watch Dodd’s track record, click here) The Strong Buy consensus rating on this stock is supported by 4 reviews, which include 3 Buys against a single Hold. The average price target stands $13.94, which aligns evenly with where the stock is currently trading. The real return here is the dividend yield. (See TCPC stock analysis on TipRanks) Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) And now we turn to Ares Capital, also a business development and asset management company, and also focused on a middle-market corporate clientele. Ares provides cash, capital, credit, and financing services to companies that cannot necessarily access those in the usual money and credit markets; it is a vital role that helps to keep small- and medium enterprises afloat. Ares has a portfolio valued at $15.5 billion, and consisting of 350 companies. Of the total portfolio, some 72% is made up of first and second lien secured loans. The company’s portfolio boasts a healthy level of diversification among geographical regions and industry composition. Last month, Ares reported 4Q20 earnings, with a GAAP net EPS of 89 cents. This was an 85% increase year-over-year, and was more than enough to sustain the company’s dividend. At 40 cents per share, that dividend gives an annualized payment of $1.60, and a strong yield of 8.32%. Ares has held the dividend steady for the past 5 quarters, after reducing it from 42 cents in 1Q20 when the corona crisis hit. Among the bulls is Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea who wrote: “ARCC's origination prowess and capital structure depth, including off-balance-sheet financing vehicles, allow the BDC to produce elevated earnings. This translates into a structure that can offer the earnings alpha of a specialty lender and the stability of a large cap operator.” O’Shea added, "ARCC has, at times, turned yesterday's lemons into today's lemonade. Most recently, Singer Sewing, which became an ARCC control company by way of a restructuring, has blossomed during the post-pandemic period and is now carried at an $86 million premium to ARCC's cost basis..." To this end, O’Shea rates ARCC shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $20 price target on the stock implies a 7% upside potential. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here) ARCC gets Wall Street’s unanimous backing; All 11 recent reviews are Buys, which makes for a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are currently priced at $18.52, and the recent appreciation has pushed them almost to the $18.79 average price target, leaving little room for further upside. As with TCPC above, the high dividend yield provides the return potential at this time. (See ARCC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Here’s how far the Nasdaq could fall if bond yields reach 2%

    In early Friday action, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was rising and Nasdaq 100 futures were falling. After a very close connection since the pandemic began, inflation-adjusted yields have kept climbing, but the Nasdaq 100 has suffered. Joe Kalish, chief global macro strategist at Ned Davis Research, says the Nasdaq 100 could fall 20% from its peak if the 10-year Treasury reaches 2%.

  • Russia Refuses To Give Up On Senegal’s Oil Boom

    Following a failed attempt to get into Senegal’s offshore oil boom in 2020, LUKOIL is returning in an attempt to capture another piece of its promising Sangomar oil field

  • Bond Market’s ‘Game of Chicken’ With Fed Is Set for a Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are again reassessing one of the bond market’s premier reflation trades -- the curve steepener -- as expectations for growth and inflation perk up at a clip that was hard to imagine just a few months ago.Whereas back in December the thought was that the Federal Reserve might tamp down long-term Treasury yields, the issue now lies with shorter-dated ones -- 5-year rates. Yields on that maturity have become unmoored in recent weeks, surging amid speculation that the central bank will need to start a cycle of rate hikes perhaps a full year earlier than officials have indicated. That shift has roiled the outlook for a classic iteration of the reflation wager, a widening gap between 5- and 30-year yields, even as the narrative of a stimulus-fueled recovery has only gained momentum.The key takeaway is that the bet on a steeper curve isn’t kaput because yields are still generally seen as rising further. It’s just due for a re-think. For example, it may mean ditching the wager if it’s grounded on the 5-year note, which reflects a medium-term view of the Fed’s path, in favor of one based on the 2-year, which still remains anchored in the market’s eyes. This backdrop only intensifies the focus on the Fed’s March 16-17 meeting, officials’ next chance to counter speculation that tightening will begin as soon as late next year.“The Fed next week will have to walk a fine line between either pushing back against market expectations or allowing them to stand,” said Kevin Walter, co-head of global Treasuries trading for Barclays Plc.Without Fed pushback, he said, “there might be more pressure on the belly of the curve,” in which case the best steepeners would be the spreads between 2-year yields versus 5- and 7-year rates that have room to rise as traders price in tightening.2022 ViewThe swaps market is reflecting a roughly 75% chance the Fed lifts rates from near zero by around the end of 2022. Walter expects no major policy changes next week and anticipates that officials will continue to project rates on hold through 2023.If the Fed does signal some 2023 hikes next week, the market will probably bring expectations for rate increases into the first half of 2022 and the 1-year-forward 5-year rate could increase 50 basis points, Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy for Mizuho International Plc, said in an emailed note.Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave just a minor nod last week to the bond-market slump that drove 10-year yields above 1.6%. He emphasized the importance of financial conditions, which remain accommodative, although tech stocks did sink on Friday as yields surged.Five-year inflation expectations at the highest since 2008 and robust jobs data have only reinforced bets that the Fed will need to tighten more quickly than it’s been forecasting. The speculation has squeezed wagers on a steeper curve from 5 to 30 years, shrinking that spread to a bit above 150 basis points, from a more than 6-year high of 167 in February. The 5-year yield at 0.84% isn’t far below its highest level since last year.But the 2-year has remained near historic lows on the view that the Fed will hold rates near zero for the immediate future. That’s kept bets on the widely watched spread to the 10-year rate in play, as well as versus other maturities, such as the 5- and 7-year.“Some steepeners are better than others,” said Patrick Leary, senior trader and chief market strategist for Incapital. He expects the 2- to 10-year spread to keep widening, but has taken profits on steepeners and is looking for a better point to re-enter.Fans PersistSome still see potential in the 5- to 30-year steepener. TD Securities has recommended entering that bet at 146.5 basis points, targeting 170, based on what it said was a high bar for hikes and the prospect of elevated coupon supply.Traders are focused on the 5-year part of the curve, known as the belly, because it’s seen as one place that may bear the brunt of any subsequent selloff should rate-hike speculation mount further.Already, certain corners of the market are turning their attention to the potential for multiple rate hikes. In swaptions, a position has emerged targeting the Fed to hike seven to eight times by March 2025, according to a Barclays analysis.And while shorting Treasuries has been in vogue, “it’s possible the market may have gotten a little ahead of itself in the belly,” causing the 5-year rate to rise too much, said Jamie Anderson, head of U.S. trading for Insight Investment, which manages about $1 trillion.If the data come in weak or the Fed is on hold for longer than expected, “the belly should rally and the curve re-steepen,” he said.For Incapital’s Leary, the narrowing in the 5s30s gap came on the view that officials may discuss -- or even announce -- a twist next week. Such an operation, involving the sale of shorter-dated holdings and purchase of longer maturities to control yields, would put more pressure on the belly, he says. That would follow the European Central Bank’s decision to ramp up its bond-buying pace.“All these trades are highly dependent on the Fed being on the sidelines and not changing its policy stance,” Leary said. “The market is definitely playing a game of chicken with the Fed, by testing how high yields can get before tightening financial conditions and forcing the Fed to step in.”WHAT TO WATCHEconomic calendar:March 15: Empire manufacturing; Treasury International Capital flowsMarch 16: import/export prices; retail sales; industrial production; business inventories; NAHB housing market indexMarch 17: MBA mortgage applications; building permits; housing starts; FOMC decisionMarch 18: jobless claims; Philadelphia Fed business outlook; Langer consumer comfort; leading indexFed calendar:March 17: FOMC decision; Powell press conferenceAuction schedule:March 15: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 16: 42-day cash-management bills; 20-year bondsMarch 18: 4-, 8-week bills; 10-year TIPSFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin’s Winning Streak Ends as Prices Struggle to Break Record

    Bitcoin is struggling to break above its current all-time high set in mid February.

  • Biden’s $1.9 trillion ‘rescue plan’ eliminates taxes on cancelled student loan debt

    The COVID-19 relief bill that President Joe Biden signed into law eliminates an obstacle to broad-based student debt cancellation — the tax treatment of any discharged debt. Right now, borrowers who have their student loans discharged — with a few exceptions, including through Public Service Loan Forgiveness — face a tax bill on the cancelled debt. Under the $1.9 trillion relief bill known as the American Rescue Plan, any student debt wiped away through the end of 2025 wouldn’t be counted as income for tax purposes.