ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers: Extra update results due to positive developments abroad

ForFarmers N.V.

Lochem, 8 July 2022

ForFarmers: Extra update results due to positive developments abroad

ForFarmers expects that, due to the positive developments in countries outside of the Netherlands, underlying EBITDA in the first half-year 2022 will be slightly higher than the relatively low level in the first half of 2021. The previously disclosed expectation was a substantial decline of mentioned result.

In the First Quarter 2022 Trading Update of 6 May 2022, ForFarmers announced that some movement could be seen in the food chain with respect to passing on the higher raw material, energy and fuel costs. However, at the time it was too soon to draw any conclusions from this. It has since become clear that this trend has continued in a broad sense.

Considering the continuing uncertainties with respect to availability and consequentially prices of raw materials, energy and fuel and on top of that the uncertain political climate in the Netherlands with respect to the agricultural sector, ForFarmers does not provide guidance for the development of underlying EBITDA in the second half-year of 2022.

The results of the first half-year 2022 will be published on 11 August, before opening of the stock exchange.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About ForFarmers N.V.

ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that provides complete innovative feed solutions to the livestock farming industry. With its ‘For the Future of Farming’ mission ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and to further increasing the sustainability of the agricultural sector.

ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of around 10 million tonnes of animal feed. The company is active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom. ForFarmers has approximately 2,500 employees. In 2021 revenue amounted to approximately €2.7 billion.

ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to ForFarmers legal obligations in terms of capital and liquidity positions in certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements, without limitation, may include such phrases as “intends to”, "expects“, “takes into account”, "is aimed at “, ''plans to”, "estimated" and words with a similar meaning. These statements pertain to or may affect matters in the future, such as ForFarmers future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may mean that there could be material differences between actual results and performance and expected future results or performances that are implicitly or explicitly included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may result in variations on the current expectations or may contribute to the same include but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, jurisprudence and regulations, share price fluctuations, legal procedures, investigations by regulatory bodies, the competitive landscape and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statements or the actual results of ForFarmers, are discussed in the last published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only statements as of the date of this document and ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility with respect to any changes made to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, regardless of whether these pertain to new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is legally obliged to do so.







