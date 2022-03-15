ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers temporarily puts share-buyback programme on hold

ForFarmers N.V.

Lochem, 15 March 2022

ForFarmers temporarily puts share-buyback programme on hold

ForFarmers N.V. has decided to temporarily pause its share buy-back programme of at maximum

€50 million, effective as of today. Taking into account the significantly increased uncertainty with respect to raw material prices and gas prices due to the recent outbreak of the war in Ukraine, ForFarmers considers it prudent for the time being to put the capital allocation towards the share buy-back programme on hold.



In the past couple of months, the trading volume in shares of ForFarmers was higher than average. Accordingly, more shares were be purchased under the share buy-back programme than was expected. As of the start of the programme on 2 December 2021 and including the shares which were repurchased yesterday, €23,245,424 million has already been spent on repurchasing 5,935,004 own shares.





ForFarmers will inform the market by means of a separate press release when the share buy-back programme will be resumed.





This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.





About ForFarmers N.V.

ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that offers complete and innovative feed solutions for livestock farming. With its “For the Future of Farming” mission, ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and further sustainalising the agricultural sector.

ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of approximately 10 million tons of animal feed. The company is operating in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. ForFarmers has approximately 2,500 employees. In 2021, the turnover amounted to approximately € 2.7 billion.

ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to ForFarmers legal obligations in terms of capital and liquidity positions in certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements, without limitation, may include such phrases as “intends to”, "expects“, “takes into account”, "is aimed at“, ''plans to”, "estimated" and words with a similar meaning. These statements pertain to or may affect matters in the future, such as ForFarmers future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may mean that there could be material differences between actual results and performance and expected future results or performances that are implicitly or explicitly included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may result in variations on the current expectations or may contribute to the same include but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, jurisprudence and regulations, share price fluctuations, legal procedures, investigations by regulatory bodies, the competitive landscape and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statements or the actual results of ForFarmers, are discussed in the last published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only statements as of the date of this document and ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility with respect to any changes made to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, regardless of whether these pertain to new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is legally obliged to do so.



