U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,238.75
    +37.25 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,236.00
    +311.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,383.75
    +91.75 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.40
    +18.10 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.60
    -3.73 (-3.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.40
    -11.60 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.87
    -0.29 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0949
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.03
    +0.80 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3042
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8010
    +0.5210 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,065.19
    -11.24 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.71
    +12.77 (+1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.82
    -4.82 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

ForFarmers N.V.: Update share buy-back programme ForFarmers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ForFarmers N.V.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FFARM.AS
ForFarmers N.V.
ForFarmers N.V.

Lochem, 14 March 2022

Update share buy-back programme ForFarmers

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 535,739 shares in the period from 7 March 2022 through 11 March 2022.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €3.38 per share, for a total amount of €1,811,924. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 23 April 2021 to buy back at maximum 10% of ForFarmers shares and the share buy-back programme of at maximum €50 million, as announced on 1 December 2021.

The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to these programmes is 5,810,896 shares, for a total amount of €22,820,627.

More information about the share buy-back programme is available on the ForFarmers website www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Download the weekly report regarding progress of share buy-back programme (including the individual transactions)

Note to the editor / For additional information:

Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations
T: 0031 573 288 194 M: 0031 6 10 94 91 61
E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu

About ForFarmers N.V.
ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that offers complete and innovative feed solutions for livestock farming. With its “For the Future of Farming” mission, ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and further sustainalising the agricultural sector.

ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of approximately 10 million tons of animal feed. The company is operating in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. ForFarmers has approximately 2,500 employees. In 2021, the turnover amounted to approximately € 2.7 billion.
ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., P.O. Box 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00, F: +31 (0)573 28 88 99, info@forfarmers.eu, www.forfarmersgroup.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to ForFarmers legal obligations in terms of capital and liquidity positions in certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements, without limitation, may include such phrases as “intends to”, "expects“, “takes into account”, "is aimed at“, ''plans to”, "estimated" and words with a similar meaning. These statements pertain to or may affect matters in the future, such as ForFarmers future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may mean that there could be material differences between actual results and performance and expected future results or performances that are implicitly or explicitly included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may result in variations on the current expectations or may contribute to the same include but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, jurisprudence and regulations, share price fluctuations, legal procedures, investigations by regulatory bodies, the competitive landscape and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statements or the actual results of ForFarmers, are discussed in the last published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only statements as of the date of this document and ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility with respect to any changes made to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, regardless of whether these pertain to new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is legally obliged to do so.


Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips China Tech Stocks Again as Concerns Pile Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless selloff in Chinese technology stocks continued on Monday, as Beijing’s close relationship with Russia raised risks for mainland companies already battered by renewed regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Do

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • Norway’s Central Bank Sells Apple Stock. It Bought Nvidia, Plug Power, and NIO.

    Norges Bank trimmed its investment in iPhone maker Apple, and bought shares of chip maker Nvidia, hydrogen fuel-cell firm Plug Power, and EV maker NIO.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against J

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • Shares gain as oil slips on hopes for Ukraine progress

    Most share markets firmed and oil slid on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting continued to rage, while bond markets braced for rate rises in the United States and UK this week. While Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with Poland on Sunday, both sides gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for talks. Just the chance of peace saw S&P 500 stock futures add 0.5%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.4%.

  • UPS's Massive Dividend Raise Reflects Strength

    A look at why the nearly 50% increase made sense

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Apple, Tesla, Dogecoin, Fedex in Focus

    Market generals are often the last to fall in the first stages of bear markets, causing enormous psychological damage.

  • Short Selling Guide: How to Short a Stock

    One way to make money on stocks for which the price is falling is called short selling (also known as "going short" or "shorting"). Short selling sounds like a fairly simple concept in theory—an investor borrows a stock, sells the stock, and then buys the stock back to return it to the lender. Short sellers are wagering that the stock they are short selling will drop in price.

  • 3 Top Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Coinbase Global, Upstart Holdings, and Block are now trading at levels at least 49% below their 52-week highs.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    A 20% decline in the Nasdaq is the ideal time to put your money to work in these innovative companies.

  • Will the Trade Desk Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    What each of those companies has in common is a solid competitive advantage, repeated innovation, and an enormous market opportunity. Let's dive into The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) business to determine its chances of becoming a trillion-dollar stock. The Trade Desk is a global tech platform for buyers of advertising.

  • Dogecoin Spikes Briefly After Musk Says He Won't Sell His Crypto Holdings

    Prices of the memecoin often see a surge after celebrity mentions.

  • Dow books fifth straight week of losses as Biden says allies trying to avoid World War III

    U.S. stocks close lower Friday, with all three major benchmarks booking another week of losses, after President Biden called to suspend normal trade relations with Russia as part of sanctions designed to economically isolate Moscow for its unprovoked attack in Ukraine.