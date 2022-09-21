ForFarmers N.V.: Temporary change in management of company

ForFarmers N.V.

Lochem, 21 September 2022



ForFarmers: temporary change in management of company



ForFarmers announces that it is expected that the CEO, Chris Deen, will be absent for a longer period of time due to health reasons. The Supervisory Board of ForFarmers has consequently decided that as per now Roeland Tjebbes and Pieter Wolleswinkel, respectively CFO and COO and members of the executive board of ForFarmers, will temporarily take over the tasks and responsibilities of the CEO.



In addition, ForFarmers announces that the reviewed strategy, due to the changing market circumstances, will be announced on 17 November next.





This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Note to the editor / For additional information:

Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations

T: 0031 573 288 000 M: 0031 6 10 94 91 61

E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu



