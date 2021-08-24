U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,486.23
    +6.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,366.26
    +30.55 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,019.80
    +77.15 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.91
    +22.61 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.60
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6830
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,288.58
    -1,286.02 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.43
    -32.28 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

ForgeRock files for IPO as identity and access management business grows

Sean Michael Kerner
·4 min read

ForgeRock filed its form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this morning as the identity management provider takes the next step toward its IPO.

The company did not provide initial pricing for its shares, which will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FORG. The IPO is being led by Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., with the company being valued as high as $4 billion, according to Bloomberg, which is a significant uplift over the $730 million post-money value that PitchBook had for the company after its last round in 2020.

With the ever-increasing volume of cybersecurity attacks against organizations of all sizes, the need to secure and manage user identities is of growing importance. Based in San Francisco, ForgeRock has raised $233 million in funding across multiple rounds. The company's last round was a $93.5 million Series E announced in April 2020, which was led by Riverwood Capital alongside Accenture Ventures. At that time, CEO Fran Rosch told TechCrunch that the round would be the last before an IPO, which was also what former CEO Mike Ellis told us after the startup's $88 million Series D in September 2017.

While the timing of its IPO might have been unclear over the last few years, the company has been on a positive trajectory for growth. In its S-1, ForgeRock reported that as of June 30, its annual recurring revenue (ARR) was $155 million, representing 30% year-over-year growth.

While revenue is growing, losses are narrowing as the company reported a $20 million net loss down from $36 million a year ago. There certainly is a whole lot of room to grow, as the company estimates that the total global addressable market for identity services to be worth $71 billion.

Among the many competitors that ForgeRock faces is Okta, which went public in 2017 and has been growing in the years since. In March, Okta acquired cloud identity startup Auth0 for $6.5 billion in a deal that raised a few eyebrows. Another competitor is Ping Identity, which went public in 2019 and is also growing, reporting on August 4 that its ARR hit $279.6 million in its quarter ended June 30, for a 19% year-over-year gain. There have also been a few big exits in the space over the years, including Duo Security, which was acquired by Cisco for $2.35 billion in 2018.

“ForgeRock has a good access management tool and they continue to be a strong player in customer identity and access management (CIAM),” commented Michael Kelley, senior research director at Gartner.

Kelley noted that in 2020, ForgeRock converted most of its core access management services to a SaaS delivery model, which helped the company catch up with the rest of the market that already offered access management as SaaS. Also last year the company expanded into identity governance, introducing a brand new identity, governance and administration (IGA) product.

“I think one of the more interesting products that ForgeRock offers is ForgeRock Trees, which is a no-code/low-code orchestration tool for building complex authentication and authorization journeys for customers, which is particularly helpful in the CIAM market,” Kelly added.

ForgeRock was founded in 2010, but its roots go back even further to an open-source single sign-on project known as OpenSSO that was created by Sun Microsystems in 2005. When Oracle acquired Sun Microsystems in early 2010, a number of its open-source efforts were left to languish, which is what led a number of former Sun employees to start ForgeRock.

Over the last decade, ForgeRock has expanded significantly beyond just providing a single sign-on to providing an identity platform that can handle consumer, enterprise and IoT use-cases. The company's platform today handles identity and access management as well as identity governance.

The ability to scale is a key selling point that ForgeRock makes in the S-1, noting that its platform can handle over 60,000 user-based access transactions per second per customer.

"As of June 30, 2021, we had four customers with 100 million or more licensed identities, the company stated in the S-1. "Our ability to serve mission-critical needs in complex environments for large customers enables us to grow our base of large customers and expand within each of them. "

 

