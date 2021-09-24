U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.00
    -14.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,577.00
    -67.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,235.50
    -68.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.60
    -9.60 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.47
    +0.17 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.10
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.66
    -1.21 (-5.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3710
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4000
    +0.0990 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,017.54
    -1,145.37 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.44
    -46.48 (-4.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,061.16
    -17.19 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Forget Active Vs. Passive: Why Not Own Both Types Of Funds?

Kate Stalter
·4 min read

Decades of research show the benefits of asset allocation using index funds. But new research suggests that many active strategies outperform over time, even after fees are taken into account.

Asset managers including John Hancock and Morgan Stanley have researched the active vs. passive question, as it's in their interest to determine the optimal return for their clients, balanced with the effect of management fees.

Unfortunately, all too often, that question is answered incorrectly. It's not an either/or proposition; the best long-term results come when you do both.

"Blending active and passive strategies can help investors outperform and pursue other important objectives while still being mindful of cost and tax efficiency," John Hancock analyst Leo M. Zerilli wrote in a white paper.

Active Investing

Active investing means putting your money into funds whose strategy is based upon managers' ability to pick investments deemed to have the potential to appreciate in value. In the past, active vehicles were exclusively the domain of mutual funds, but today it's easy to find actively managed ETFs as well.

In general, active managers strive to beat a particular benchmark. In addition, each fund has its own stated objective or philosophy.

For example, the Growth Fund of America (AGTHX), an active fund with $282.5 billion under management, "seeks opportunities in traditional growth stocks as well as cyclical companies and turnaround situations with significant potential for growth of capital," according to fund literature.

This fund consists mainly of domestic equities. Its benchmark is the S&P 500.

Passive Investing

Passive investors - and this includes many if not most clients of fiduciary financial advisors these days - you don't go through the process of trying to identify mispricings or securities trading at low multiples relative to their earnings.

Your goal is to get market performance, usually based on a broad swath of global indexes, and indexes representing various market caps and sectors. You typically wouldn't just buy an S&P index fund, such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and call it a day. Instead, you just invest in a way that gives you broad market exposure.

However, many passively invested portfolios do consist of a collection of index funds, which is an easy and inexpensive way to generate market returns.

As you might imagine, active management is more costly, since stock-picking requires not only a manager but also research analysts. In addition, the higher frequency of trades adds costs. That's why actively managed funds have higher fees than index funds.

That's one of the arguments index proponents make: The lower fees mean index funds are less expensive, which results in a higher return for account owners. Less money is going out of the fund and into the managers' pockets.

Combining Active And Passive Strategies

Although the active/passive debate tends to cast the two approaches as being on opposite ends of the investing spectrum, more researchers are seeing benefits to combining these.

In practice, many investors own both index and actively managed funds. For example, as an advisor, if a client came in with a taxable account holding actively managed funds, I wouldn't just swap it out for a passive fund if the client had big capital gains. That could result in a big (and unnecessary) tax hit.

It's definitely possible to substitute an active fund for an index fund, if the underlying asset class is the same. For example, you could use an actively managed large-cap domestic fund, such Fidelity Magellan (FMAGX) instead of the S&P 500 index. The Magellan fund has more of a growth tilt, so you'd miss out on some value, but in a pinch, it would be acceptable.

In this environment, with domestic growth leading the market, that swap would work very well.

In a recent blog post, Dan Hunt, senior investment strategist at Morgan Stanley, summed up the advantages of combining active and passive in a more strategic manner.

The Right Fund For The Job

"Active strategies have tended to benefit investors more in certain investing climates, and passive strategies have tended to outperform in others. For example, when the market is volatile or the economy is weakening, active managers may outperform more often than when it is not. Conversely, when specific securities within the market are moving in unison or equity valuations are more uniform, passive strategies may be the better way to go," Hunt wrote.

He added, "Depending on the opportunity in different sectors of the capital markets, investors may be able to benefit from mixing both passive and active strategies—the best of both worlds, if you will—in a way that leverages these insights. Market conditions change all the time, however, so it often takes an informed eye to decide when and how much to skew toward passive as opposed to active investments."

In other words, despite the debates you'll find all over the Internet, and perhaps in discussions with your financial advisor, there may be good reason to utilize the best instrument to help you achieve your financial goals.

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • Crackdown-hit Alibaba to divest 5% stake in Chinese broadcaster

    An investment arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, targeted in a regulatory crackdown, will divest its entire stake of 5.01% in broadcaster Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd, the media firm said. The sale comes less than a year after the investment in December last year, as Chinese authorities mount an anti-trust crackdown on large tech companies. One major target has been Alibaba, which faced a fine of $2.75 billion over anti-competitive practices.

  • My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account. I reported it, then moved it to my savings account. Have I done enough?

    ‘I have made an earnest attempt to get the bank to take their money back, so I was wondering if at any point or time the money would become legally mine.’

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 24th, 2021

    It was a relatively bullish day for Bitcoin and the broader market on Thursday. A Bitcoin move through to $45,000 levels would bring $48,000 levels back into play.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Palantir Stock Soars On This Continued Trend: What The Chart Says

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) was flying over 5% higher on Thursday propped up by overall market strength and continued interest in the r/WallStreetBets community of retail traders. The stock has been trading in a steep uptrend since reaching a July 19 low just above the $20 mark. Options traders hammered bullish call contracts throughout the day believing the stock has more room to run. The options traders purchased over millions worth of calls with one trader paying $201,150 for a sin

  • Evergrande investors in limbo after payment deadline passes

    SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande has left global investors guessing over whether it will make a key interest payment, adding to fears that Beijing will let overseas bondholders swallow large losses as a liquidity crisis deepens at the world’s most indebted property company. Evergrande owes $305 billion, has run short of cash and investors are worried a collapse could pose systemic risks https://www.reuters.com/article/china-evergrande-debt-explainer-idCAKBN2GC09I to China's financial system and reverberate around the world. A Thursday deadline for paying $83.5 million in interest of a dollar bond passed without remark from Evergrande, and bondholders had not been paid nor heard from the company, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.

  • Billionaires’ income taxes are a tiny fraction of what they make, White House says. Here’s their average tax rate

    Rich families were moving fast to report capital gains in their 2020 tax returns ahead of potential rate increases proposed by Democrats.

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Is a housing crash on the horizon? Eight experts weigh in on the possibility

    Exuberant buying — with multiple offers and bidding wars — reminiscent of the time before the 2008 housing crash have become a common occurrence.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Why Are TransCode Therapeutics Shares Shooting Higher On Thursday?

    TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) is trading higher after preclinical research supporting its lead candidate, TTX-MC138, was published in Cancer Nanotechnology. Related: TransCode Therapeutics Secures NIH Funding To Support Its Lead Program Development. The preclinical study developed a radio-labeled derivative of TTX-MC138 tagged with Cu-64 for highly sensitive and specific quantitative determination of its pharmacokinetics, biodistribution, and observation, delivered to metastases via

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • Timeline: China Evergrande's snowballing debt crisis

    Debt-ridden property developer Evergrande Group missed a dollar bond interest payment deadline, moving closing to a potential default and fuelling worries that a collapse could send shockwaves through China's economy and beyond. Evergrande vows to cut debt for the first time, aiming to slash net gearing ratio to 70% by June 2020 from 240% in June 2017. Central bank names Evergrande as one of few financial holding conglomerates on its watch that it said could cause systemic risk.