Forget the fancy frother! Here's how to easily froth milk without a frother.

Are you a coffee lover who craves the rich, velvety texture of the frothed milk your local coffee shop prepares, but lacks a fancy milk frother to do the job at home? Fear not! With a few simple tricks, you can make the perfect foam even without a milk frother. And you can do it in the comfort of your own kitchen with supplies you probably already have on hand. Even better, learning how to froth milk without a frother can open up a world of possibilities for elevating your coffee experience at home or on the road and save you from spending cash at the coffee shop. Here's how to froth milk for coffee without a milk frother and easily whip up barista-quality foam like a pro.

Watch the video above to learn how to froth milk for coffee without a frother.

How to froth milk without a frother

Warm the milk. You can heat the milk in the microwave or on the stovetop. Milk should be heated to about 140° F. Tip: Use whole milk for the best results. Tip: If using a stovetop to heat milk, don't let the milk boil. Boiling the milk will make it taste bitter.

Using a French Press coffee-brewing device, fill it 1/3 of the way with milk. This will give the milk enough room to expand as it froths.

Plunge the French Press vigorously up and down at the top of the milk for about 30 seconds, or until the milk has doubled in volume. Tip: Don't plunge too hard, as that can create large air bubbles, which will make the milk taste grainy.

Pour frothed milk into the coffee and enjoy!

How to make jar frothed milk

Fill a mason jar with milk a little less than halfway. This will give the milk enough room to expand as it froths.

Secure the lid onto the mason jar. Make sure it's on tightly so that milk doesn't leak out.

Shake the mason jar vigorously for 30 seconds. The shaking will create air bubbles in the milk, which will give it a frothy texture.

Remove the lid from the mason jar and microwave milk for 30 seconds. This will heat the milk and help to stabilize the foam.

Pour frothed milk into your coffee and enjoy!

