U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,925.05
    +9.59 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,740.16
    -122.14 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,236.07
    +119.91 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.41
    +24.83 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.01
    +1.01 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.80
    +9.30 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    26.27
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1913
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7210
    -0.0090 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3867
    -0.0063 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8900
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,928.97
    -1,054.21 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.93
    +20.35 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

Forget medicine, in the future you might get prescribed apps

Alex Wilhelm and Natasha Mascarenhas
·2 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

Natasha and Danny and Alex and Grace were all here to chat through the week’s biggest tech happenings. This time around we had whatever passes for a quiet week as far as news volume. But that still meant we had to cut stuff and move the rest around. But, once we got done editing the notes doc down, here's what was left over:

The show wraps with a teaser for next week that we won't spoil here.

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 AM PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts!

What eToro’s investor presentation and $10B valuation tells us about Robinhood

Recommended Stories

  • Mortgage rates are the highest in 9 months — and are headed even higher

    Experts are warning would-be borrowers that rates are likely to keep going up.

  • Oil Set For Worst Week Since October After Thursday’s Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil, one of the most-favored reflation trades, just took a heavy beating. Prices are heading for the biggest weekly slump since October after a sell-off driven by inflation concerns and near-term demand worries.While futures in New York took a breather on Friday, edging up after Thursday’s rapid decline, the U.S. crude benchmark is still down nearly 8% for the week. Oil’s plunge was due to a combination of factors: Treasury yields that pushed the dollar higher, signs of weaker consumption in Asia in the short-term and the unwinding of long positions by commodity trading advisors. Some saw it coming though as technical indicators had shown a market correction was overdue.The oil market’s structure also weakened markedly. Key gauges of supply for West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude veered nearer to a bearish contango structure, signaling oversupply.“All of a sudden, things have gotten murky,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. The renewed lockdowns in Europe “are a big demand destruction event,” and “a lot of the good factors we had on the books are starting to unwind here.”Despite the abrupt setback, futures are still up more than 20% this year on prospects for a recovery this year from the coronavirus pandemic. That climb has been aided by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ surprise decision to extend supply curbs. Oil’s rapid gains of early March may have set the scene for this week’s pullback, though banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. remain bullish on the outlook.The sell-off will prove to be “transient” and this week’s decline presents a buying opportunity, Goldman analyst Damien Courvalin said in a note. There will still be a swift rebalancing of the market, with vaccinations driving an increase in mobility, he said. UBS Group AG also stuck with its positive outlook for Brent.See also: Oil’s Plunge Was Sign of a Market That Got Too Bullish, Too FastMeanwhile, Saudi Arabia said a drone attack at an Aramco refinery in Riyadh had no impact on oil supplies, according to the country’s state-run Saudi Press Agency, which said Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels were behind the attack.The S&P 500 Energy Index rose Friday after slumping 4.7% on Thursday, its biggest decline in more than three months.For now, there are signs of weakness in physical market demand, particularly in Asia. At the same time, Europe’s vaccine rollout remains sluggish -- another headwind for the recovery in consumption.Still, data from the U.S. suggest that the latest bout of fiscal stimulus may help to spur travel there, while a dozen states are expanding access to Covid-19 vaccinations earlier than planned.“Don’t mistake a correction for a derailment,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note to clients. “The price move was likely accentuated by a washout of investor length which has been steadily rising since late last year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sachs analysts complain of long hours, unrealistic deadlines

    As Goldman Sachs Group Inc cashes in on a boom in market activity, a group of first-year analysts have warned senior management that they are overworked and will quit within six months unless conditions improve, according to an internal survey circulated online. While Wall Street is notorious for its tough culture, the survey provides a rare insight into just how grueling working conditions can be. The survey, which began circulating on social media on Wednesday, was conducted by a group of 13 first-year investment banking analysts among themselves.

  • Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

    As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, commodities are rallying, but three of them are booming in particular

  • Porsche CEO Says Exploring IPO Could Be ‘Interesting’ Option

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume signaled he’d be open to considering an initial public offering of the German sports-car maker if parent Volkswagen AG decides to pursue one.“I think Porsche could be an interesting part for thinking about an IPO,” Blume said during a briefing with U.S. reporters, cautioning that a final decision won’t be his to make. “We have to hand it to Volkswagen and they have nothing decided.”Listing the coveted car division has long been touted as a way to bolster VW’s stock-market valuation and help it catch up to the likes of Toyota Motor Corp. or Tesla Inc. VW is speaking with advisers to study the merits of a potential Porsche IPO, Bloomberg News reported last month.Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess seemed to pour cold water on the idea this week when he said that Europe’s biggest automaker has no “immediate need” to raise funds for its costly push into electric cars, batteries and software. The German manufacturer, which owns 12 automotive brands, generates ample cash to pay for the transition, he said.Porsche has been VW’s shining light during the pandemic. The brand’s deliveries dipped just 3% last year, thanks to robust demand in China, its largest market. That helped the Stuttgart-based manufacturer maintain a double-digit profit margin when many mass-market automakers suffered a dramatic downturn.Porsche Chief Financial Offier Lutz Meschke first raised the benefits of a potential IPO in 2018, saying such a move could unlock value and replicate Ferrari NV’s successful share sale years earlier. The deliberations didn’t gain support from VW at the time.The logic behind a potential IPO remains compelling, Meschke told reporters in a separate briefing Friday. Selling shares in Porsche won’t jeopardize VW’s plans to leverage cost synergies within the group, he said.Rimac CooperationMeschke said he sees “a certain likelihood” for VW’s Bugatti brand to cooperate with Rimac Automobili, the Croatian electric hyper-car maker in which Porsche holds a 24% stake.A tie-up would give Rimac access to Bugatti’s brand, customers and dealership network, while the boutique French outfit would gain a path toward electrification, he said.Porsche is also expanding its lineup of battery-powered cars as it targets half of its sales to be electrified by 2025.The company expects to sell more than 30,000 units of its fully electric Taycan sports car this year after adding the more spacious Cross Turismo version. Porsche shipped about 20,000 Taycan models in 2020.(Updates with CFO comments starting in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dalio Says Inflation Heightens Risk of an Earlier Fed Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, said rising inflation could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates earlier than anticipated.“Think of the economy as being like an individual and their pulse is dropping,” Dalio said in an interview with David Westin on Bloomberg TV. “When the pulse is dropping the doctors come running in with the stimulant and they inject the stimulant. Now that the economy is rebounding inflation pressures are rebounding.”Dalio’s remarks are in line with comments Greg Jensen, his co-chief investment officer, made this week. He said that he expected economic conditions and inflation will adjust faster than either markets or the Fed are expecting.Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed on Wednesday that the central bank won’t raise interest rates until the U.S. economy shows tangible evidence that it has fully healed from Covid-19.“Our basic situation is that we are spending a lot more money than we’re earning,” Dalio said in the interview.In a LinkedIn post this week, Dalio wrote that “the economics of investing in bonds (and most financial assets) has become stupid. Rather than get paid less than inflation why not instead buy stuff — any stuff — that will equal inflation or better?”He also said in the post that assets in the mature developed reserve currency countries will underperform the Asian emerging markets, including China, adding that Chinese bond holdings by international investors are rising fast.Dalio’s flagship hedge fund, Pure Alpha II, lost about 1% so far this year, following a record 12.6% decline in 2020. The $150 billion firm saw several institutional clients pull their money in the wake of the poor performance last year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. FCC Moves Toward Banning More Chinese Wireless Carriers

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission moved toward barring China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. and ComNet from the U.S., calling the Chinese telecommunications carriers a security risk controlled by Beijing.The action against two of China’s three major telecommunications operators was decided by a 4-0 vote by agency. It continues a security crackdown that earlier touched Chinese gear makers Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. In 2019, the FCC barred China Mobile Ltd. from the U.S. market over national security concerns.ComNet, a subsidiary of Pacific Networks Corp., and the unit formally known as China Unicom (Americas) Operations Ltd. were told in April by the FCC to show they are independent from the Chinese government, or face a proceeding that could result in ejection from the U.S. market. With its vote Wednesday the FCC began those proceedings.“These companies are indirectly owned and controlled by the Chinese government,” Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said at the meeting. “There is strong reason to believe that they will have to comply with requests from the Chinese government and advance its goals and policies.”The move is another sign the Biden administration doesn’t plan to alter course when it comes to China, pushing ahead with measures started under Donald Trump, whose tenure was marked by a willingness to confront Beijing over longstanding grievances. The integrity of U.S. phone networks has emerged as a key point of contention as the world’s two largest economies continue to joust over a range of issues, including network security, trade and responsibility for the spread of the coronavirus.The Chinese companies may present evidence in proceedings set in motion by the vote, the FCC said in news releases. Rosenworcel said U.S. agencies had “recommended to us that there are not mitigation measures that would be able to address this problem.”China Unicom said in a statement after the FCC action that it has operated in the U.S. for nearly 20 years through a subsidiary that fully complies with the law. It said it “expects a thorough, fair and fact-based review of the company’s conduct by the FCC.”In a June filing, China Unicom said it had followed rules and there was no basis to oust it from the U.S.China’s three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom -- have seen their shares whipsawed since the U.S. started targeting them last April. The New York Stock Exchange delisted the companies in January to comply with an executive order by Trump, triggering more declines in Hong Kong, but much of those losses have been recouped since, buoyed by growth in China, where they operate most of their business.China Unicom rose as much as 2.4% Thursday in Hong Kong. Contention PointIn a June 1 filing, Pacific Networks and ComNet told the FCC their operations aren’t subject to Chinese government control. They said their “successful business records have been matched by their record of compliance with the commission’s regulatory requirements.” Their parent company is state-owned Citic Group Corp., the companies said.Citic Group didn’t immediately respond to emails requesting comment Thursday. Comnet didn’t reply to an email. The FCC earlier commenced a proceeding asking whether to end China Telecom (Americas) Corp.’s permission to operate in the U.S.U.S. security agencies in a Nov. 16 filing at the FCC said China Unicom is controlled by Beijing “and therefore is vulnerable to exploitation, influence, and control by that government.” Its operations in the U.S. provide opportunities for economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, and the potential for disrupting U.S. communications, officials with the Justice Department and Commerce Department said in the filing.China Unicom links to U.S. networks at 11 places where it has installed routers, according to the security agencies’ filing. The company leases circuits from U.S. carriers, and has relationships with AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and CenturyLink Inc., according to the filing.In a separate Nov. 16 filing to the FCC that addressed Pacific Networks and ComNet, the U.S. agencies cited “potential use of Chinese information technology firms as routine and systemic espionage platforms.” Ownership by government-controlled Citic raises concerns the companies “will be forced to comply with Chinese government requests, including requests for communications intercepts,” the agencies said.The Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations in a report issued June 9 branded Chinese government-owned carriers as a threat, and urged the FCC to complete its review of the companies’ status in a “timely” manner.Separately Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department issued subpoenas for multiple but unnamed Chinese communications providers as part of a review into potential national-security risks. The department called the subpoenas an important step for collecting information to make a determination for possible action to protect the security of American companies and workers, and said that it hopes to work cooperatively with the companies in the review.(Updates with Commerce Department subpoenas in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Loses Steam After Briefly Touching $60K

    The cryptocurrency's price fell with stocks amid growing concerns about rising U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Fed’s Powell Says No Need to React to Rising Treasury Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said current monetary policy is appropriate and there’s no reason to push back against a surge in Treasury yields over the past month.“The stance of monetary policy we have today we believe is appropriate,” Powell said in a virtual press briefing Wednesday following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. “We think our asset purchases in their current form -- which is to say across the curve, $80 billion in Treasuries, $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities, on net -- we think that’s the right place for our asset purchases.”U.S. Treasury yields have risen sharply in the past month as the economic outlook has improved amid accelerated vaccinations and $1.9 trillion in fresh fiscal aid, with investors increasing bets that the Fed will raise rates earlier than previously signaled.The benchmark 10-year rate climbed Wednesday to the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold more than a year ago, while the 30-year yield touched its loftiest level since 2019.Even so, “if you look at various indexes of financial conditions, what you’ll see is they generally do show financial conditions overall to be highly accommodative,” Powell said. “And that is appropriate.”The increase in yields had triggered a debate on whether the central bank would push back against the move -- perhaps by suggesting the rise was causing an unwelcome tightening in financial conditions -- which could be a prelude to Fed intervention.Powell repeated his view expressed earlier this month: “I would be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.”The Fed has tools to blunt rising yields if it chooses to use them, including buying more longer-dated Treasuries, shifting asset purchases to government bonds from mortgage-backed securities, or targeting specific numerical benchmarks for yields, known as yield-curve control.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 3%, tech stocks slide as Treasury yields jump

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were lower on Thursday as Treasury yields resumed their march higher, igniting another drop in technology stocks.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks reach records after Fed raises economic outlook, but suggests near-zero rates through 2023

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday morning as investors awaited a key monetary policy decision and updated economic outlook from the Federal Reserve

  • Gold Set for Weekly Gain as Equity Angst Vies With Yields Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a second straight weekly advance, helped by restive equity markets that underpinned demand for the metal as a haven even as Treasury yields continued rising.U.S. stocks fluctuated and bond rates pushed higher on Friday with inflation concerns lingering. Gold traded little changed on the way to its first consecutive weekly increase since Jan. 1. It has also gotten help from slowing gains in the dollar.Bullion has steadied after two straight monthly losses that came as inflation concerns pushed up bond rates, putting pressure on the non-interest-bearing metal. While gold has dropped about 8% this year with investors rotating out of havens into riskier assets, its role as a hedge against inflation has helped provide some support to prices. Nervous equity investors are giving additional assistance, according to Commerzbank AG.“The tug of war continues between rising bond yields (which are weighing on gold) and the nervousness on the stock markets (which is tending to lend support),” Eugen Weinberg, an analyst at Commerzbank, said in a note. “We currently expect gold to bottom out in the coming weeks.”Gold pared early gains on Friday as yields inched up after the Federal Reserve said it’ll let a significant capital break for big banks expire at month’s end. The reprieve was granted in April as a response to coronavirus that allowed lenders to load up on Treasuries and deposits without setting aside capital to protect against losses.“The SLR exemption let banks not count Treasuries as assets so they wouldn’t have to hold as much capital against it,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, referring to the so-called supplementary leverage ratio.“There has been angst that if that expired, banks would sell Treasuries, resulting in higher yields and a higher USD. Gold is reacting to that.”Spot gold was little changed at $1,736.10 an ounce at 9:39 a.m. in London, and is on track for a 0.6% gain this week. Silver rose and platinum declined.Meanwhile, palladium dropped 1.5% but is on track for an 11% surge this week. MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC cut its 2021 output targets following flooding at its Arctic mines, which is spurring expectations of a larger-than-expected deficit. The Russian company, which produces 40% of global supply of the metal, may turn to the central bank’s stockpiles to meet its obligations, according to people familiar with the matter.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Needs to Overcome $1744.30 to Fuel Acceleration into $1787.30

    The price action on Wednesday suggests the direction of the gold market will be determined by trader reaction to $1744.30.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Pulls Back Ahead Of BoE Interest Rate Decision

    GBP/USD did not manage to settle above the resistance at 1.3980 and pulled back towards the support at 1.3950.

  • U.S. Fed to let bank leverage exemption expire this month, will review rule

    Big U.S. banks will have to resume holding an extra layer of loss-absorbing capital against U.S. Treasuries and central bank deposits from next month after the Federal Reserve said on Friday it would not extend a temporary pandemic regulatory break due to expire this month. The Fed said it would, however, launch a formal review of the capital rule, known as the "supplementary leverage ratio," due to concerns it is no longer functioning as intended as a result of the central bank's emergency COVID-19 monetary policy measures. While the Fed's decision to review the rule is a win for Wall Street banks, which have long argued the leverage ratio is fundamentally flawed, its refusal to extend the exemption, as many analysts had expected, came as a disappointment.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families: How do you get them, and when?

    President Joe Biden's COVID relief includes regular payments for Americans with kids.

  • Bitcoin Could Boom 430% but Ethereum May Still Steal its Thunder

    Bitcoin believers may have new reason to rejoice following the stimulus checks, but Ethereum has use cases on its side. U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID Relief Bill has passed congress and stimulus checks are soon to be distributed. Early signs indicate recipients are ready to buy Bitcoin. A survey by Mizuho Securities showed that out of 235 participants who expect to receive stimulus checks from the COVID Relief Bill, 10% are interested in investing in Bitcoin. It's a small sample size, but according to the survey investing in Bitcoin was a more popular response than investing in traditional stocks. If that kind of runaway popularity doesn't move you in itself, consider that it could translate into $40 billion dollars running like a river directly from Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package into Bitcoin. In the same week, Bank of America strategists suggested to Bloomberg that the price of BTC can be moved 1% for just $93 million. Bank of America strategists said in a note to Bloomberg on Wednesday: "Bitcoin is extremely sensitive to increased dollar demand. We estimate a net inflow into Bitcoin of just $93 million would result in price appreciation of 1%, while the similar figure for gold would be closer to $2 billion or 20 times higher. In contrast, the same analysis for the 20-year-plus Treasuries shows that multibillion money flows do not have a significant impact on price, pointing to the much larger and stable nature of the U.S. Treasuries markets," If you take the survey and projections on face value, you could surmise Bitcoin prices will be moved by over 430% by the influx of $40,000,000 flowing in from invested U.S. COVID Relief money. It seems reasonable to expect the 12 month Bitcoin bull run to continue, making it the crypto success story of 2021, right? DeFi Could Steal Bitcoin's Thunder Before the Bitcoin bull run, DeFi was a strong competitor as the most dominant story in crypto. BTC's new price heights have made the world's most famous cryptocurrency again the center of attention. Bitcoin may always be the star of the cryptoworld and certainly has seen wide popularity and acceptance as a store of value, but Ethereum's fortunes have generally kept pace with and possibly exceeded Bitcoin since the end of last year. Since December 2020, Bitcoin has risen from over $28,000 to more than $58,000 (up roughly 207%). Ethereum has traveled from more than $746 to over $1800 (up roughly %240). This week, Bank of America published a report titled "Bitcoin's Dirty Little Secrets". Excerpts from the report are unflattering to the world's most famous cryptocurrency. Some of the statements coming from the report include: "The main argument for Bitcoin is not diversification, stable returns, or inflation protection, but sheer appreciation..." "There is no good reason to own BTC unless you see prices going up..." And they point out Bitcoin's environmental impact is not desirable, stating: "we calculate that a $1bn dollar inflow into Bitcoin is equal to 1.2mn cars driven over the course of a year or 12.7mn barrels of oil." They go on to extol the virtues of Ethereum, stating in the report: "Bitcoin is the most talked about cryptocurrency but Ethereum [the blockchain] has more features, including being more flexible in its hosting of decentralized finance (DeFi) than the Bitcoin blockchain." "DeFi does, however, show the opportunity which (distributed ledger technology) offers to finance. We believe that one of the best differences against being disintermediated by DeFi would be mainstream finance grasping these opportunities." The Hopes and Fears of DeFi... As a digital currency, Bitcoin is simply designed with a more limited range of use cases compared to Ethereum which has smart contract capabilities. Arguably, Ethereum is the needed sequel to Bitcoin's success. But how will their performances compare in 2021? "Bitcoin is the asset of choice for investors looking for a store of value investment characteristics in the cryptocurrency market. Success then is an ongoing price appreciation for this asset. And appreciate it will as long as investors continue to believe in the future of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Ethereum, on the other hand, is not only a cryptocurrency. It is a network that supports smart contracts, Dapps (decentralized applications), and Defi (decentralized finance) projects. Investors that are looking to invest in up-and-coming tech should pay extra attention to this crypto asset. Over 41 Billion dollars is currently locked in DeFi projects on Ethereum blockchain compared with 4 Billion only 8 months ago. That's what success continues to look like for Ethereum this year as well -- ongoing expansion and innovation," Tally Greenberg, Head of Business Development at Allnodes said. Phase 0 of Ethereum 2.0 -- known as "Serenity" -- launched on December 1, 2020. The hope for this upgrade to the Ethereum network is meant to address the needs for speed, efficiency, and scalability. "BTC is unlikely to be dethroned as the leading cryptocurrency, but the growth shown on the Ethereum blockchain is hard to bet against. They will naturally be compared 'against' one another although this makes little sense from a functional point of view since each is vying for separate and mutually beneficial use-cases. BTC's 'digital gold' narrative is straightforward which is beneficial for attracting new users who may be intimidated by the apparently more complex and dynamically evolving ETH narrative," Jason Peckham, Analyst at Invictus Capital said. Ethereum 2.0 is moving from Proof of Stake to Proof of Work but is still essentially in test stages. It remains to be seen whether it will handle the need for speed to support the DeFi range of use cases. "To me, Ethereum looks very attractive for long-term purchases, since it has a much greater technical potential for application than Bitcoin. The Ethereum blockchain programmability offers incredible growth opportunities. Bitcoin with its limited emission is rather a tool for saving and paying. Ethereum, in turn, is a tool for real usage of blockchain technology in third-party projects," Dyanis Zabauski, CEO of Coinmatics said. But nevermind the actual real-world uses -- can Ethereum compete with Bitcoin's price performance? "I think it's highly likely that ETH will beat BTC in terms of price performance in 2021... Ethereum has not fully realized the benefit from the growing popularity of DeFi services and NFTs. The exploding NFT market will directly benefit the value of ETH and I think that ETH has room to grow until its price encompasses the current excitement around NFTs," Noam Levenson cryptocurrency writer and founder of Narrow Straight Writing. Some experts point to lagging performance as a reason to keep an eye on Ethereum, as we may see much more movement in 2021. "From a relative performance standpoint, ETH the second-biggest cryptocurrency is lagging Bitcoin up only 20% from it's All-Time Highs vs Bitcoin 175%. In previous cycles, we have seen ETH catch up to BTC growth when BTC begins to correct because the profits taken from BTC are cycled into altcoins. Because ETH is one to two cycles back from BTC in its growth cycle it makes sense that return on the laggard would outperform the larger market cap of BTC from here," Jake Wujastyk Chief Market Analyst at TrendSpider said. Until Ethereum 2.0 is a known quantity, there will be doubts about its ability to meet the already tremendous need for bandwidth to support transactions. "Ethereum might beat Bitcoin in terms of percentage gain this year. So far in 2021, ETH has increased by value by nearly 150%, while bitcoin has gone up around 90%. However, it is unlikely that ETH will take over in terms of market capitalization because bitcoin is the cryptocurrency with the most people behind it in terms of adoption and use. Many view bitcoin as digital gold and major corporations and institutional investors are adding it to their balance sheets. Ethereum is unscalable in its current iteration and acts more as a platform for decentralized applications than a store of value" Ben Weiss, president and COO of CoinFlip said. The launch of an improved Ethereum network is a testament to the strength of the project -- but also represents change. Change conveys risk -- while Bitcoin is simple, immutable, and constantly rising in value. "I am not yet convinced DeFi is as groundbreaking as its followers deem it to be. The idea of yield farming sounds a great deal like smart contract hot potato with investors jumping from project to project, hoping they aren't the last ones to hold the bag," Don Wyper, COO at DigitalMint said. Institutional investors have been key to driving the value of Bitcoin over the past 12 months. Will those same traditional investing giants turn their attention to Ethereum? "Eventually some institutional investors will acquire ETH in order to expand their crypto exposure, while others will trade the recently launched CME ETH futures (interest is still low with volumes 8% of the CME BTC Futures). Others will acquire ETH in order to utilize and experiment with some of the applications, particularly in DeFi. However, I don't see much movement comparable to bitcoin in the near term," Jason Lau, COO at OKCoin said. Conclusion As many respondents pointed out, comparisons between Ethereum and Bitcoin make sense from an investor point of view, but the comparisons don't go much further than that. "BTC and ETH are different: BTC is a currency token while the ETH is a utility token. If mainstream institutional investors get into ETH, it would mean that mainstream institutions validate not only the current value of ETH, but also the Ethereum ecosystem as a whole. We have not seen signs of mainstream institutions being involved in Ethereum's applications. So, in order for institutional investors to get on board, it would take more time and market education throughout 2021 and beyond," Haohan Xu, CEO of Apifiny said It may take a shift in mainstream understanding -- or even a mild learning curve -- to get traditional investors who have tried the familiar Bitcoin to understand the power of DeFi, but it seems the mighty bull run market is raising all ships in the cryptoworld and institutional investors are already getting on board. "Institutional investors are already getting on board with Ethereum. Just recently, Grayscale, the world's largest Crypto asset manager, purchased more Ethereum than Bitcoin for a change. Chinese public firm Meitu also grabbed 15K of Ether not too long ago. Galaxy Digital's ETH funds raised 32 Million in less than a month. The launch of Ethereum Futures on the CME, the launch of Canadian ETH ETFs, and we're just scratching the surface here... I anticipate a further surge of institutional investments in Ethereum. This is just the beginning," Greenberg said. Cover image modified from photo by Mater Miliano from Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNFTs - From Digital Gold to Gold Foil CollectiblesWomen Leaders in Blockchain are Good for Business© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • BOE Watchers Focus on Outlook for U.K. Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is likely to emphasize its high bar for tightening monetary policy, a move to tamp down speculation that a quick recovery will force policy makers to push U.K. borrowing costs higher.With no change expected in interest rates or the pace of stimulus, analysts are focusing on the tone and the outlook from the central bank in a statement that officials are due to release at 12 p.m. in London on Thursday.Governor Andrew Bailey is attempting to balance a brightening outlook for the economy, led by a world-leading Covid-19 vaccination program, against a near certain contraction in the first quarter and a likely increase in unemployment. Britain also is benefiting from a sunnier outlook in the U.S. and an annual budget at home that extended benefits for those out of work due to lockdowns.“There’s been more good news since the BOE’s February meeting, including the U.S. stimulus -- which is huge -- and the budget,” said Elizabeth Martins, senior economist at HSBC Holdings Plc.The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee is expected to vote unanimously to keep their benchmark interest rate at a record low 0.1% and the asset-purchase target at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion), according to a survey of economists by Bloomberg. There’s a number of other factors influencing the bank.Bond yields are rising worldwide. The European Central Bank responded last week with a pledge to accelerate the pace of its asset purchases. BOE policy makers show little inclination to follow suit. On Monday, Bailey said that although the central bank was watching markets very carefully, he did not see cause for worry.The U.S. Federal Reserve last night continued to project near-zero interest rates through at least 2023. They upgraded their economic outlook to reflect greater optimism over the U.S. recovery.The BOE is currently buying 4.4 billion pounds a week under its asset purchase program valued at 150 billion pounds this year. The MPC may opt to remind markets that it can shift the pace of those purchases at any time if it sees an unwarranted tightening in financial conditions.What Our Economists Say...“There’s a possibility that the recent increase in yields prompts the BOE to raise purchases, like the ECB. But we see the likelihood of this as low. For now, the aim will be to avoid sending any signal that gives yields a reason to advance further.”--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the full REACT.The U.K. has enjoyed good news on the economic front. While output is set to contract in the first quarter, it shrank less than expected during a coronavirus lockdown in January. The BOE expects a rapid rebound to pre-Covid levels over the rest of 2021. In February, it described risks to that outlook as tilted to the downside.At the time of the last decision, the bank said it “does not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably.”Inflation is about to surge after remaining well below the BOE’s 2% target for 1 1/2 years. Although economists expect it climb near the goal in 2021, that will mostly be driven by temporary factors such as energy prices that the BOE has indicated it can overlook.Only the central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has warned about inflation, saying a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.”Unemployment could keep price growth contained. Since the BOE’s last forecasts, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak extended furlough payments to those prevented from working as part of a raft of budget pledges, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined the U.K.’s path out of lockdown. Those factors could reduce the peak level of joblessness.“Things have got better,” said Jacob Nell, chief U.K. economist at Morgan Stanley. “January GDP was upbeat, we had a fiscal easing in the budget, and the vaccine roll-out continues to go great guns. They had a pretty upbeat forecast in February, and they’ll want to wait until May when they do their numbers again before they give a clear signal.”Household savings accumulated rapidly over the past year with consumers prevented from going on holiday, shopping in stores or eating in restaurants for long periods since the start of the pandemic. How much money they have and their willingness to spend is one of the prime issues guiding the outlook. The bank’s official assumption is that 5% of the cash will be unleashed, but Bailey admits that’s a “fairly cautious” view.Haldane has publicly said that the amount could be far larger, with the economy “poised like a coiled spring” for potentially double-digit growth in a year. While less bombastic, Gertjan Vlighe has said that the range of possible consumer behavior is wide, and even small changes in what happens to this pool of savings could have a large impact.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Smart stock investing shouldn’t be emotional, but investors are only human, after all, making it difficult to follow a rational trading strategy. Investors should remember the advice of Warren Buffett: “We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.” What Buffett is advocating is the oldest of market advice: buy low and sell high. Taking this into consideration, we set out on our own search for compelling investment opportunities trading at a discount. Using TipRanks database, we were able to find 3 stocks that are down from their recent peaks, while some Wall Street analysts are recommending to ‘buy the dip.’ Let's take a closer look. Teladoc Health (TDOC) We'll start with Teladoc, a remote medical care service, which makes use of online networking to connect patients with doctors for non-emergency matters, including ear-nose-throat issues, lab referrals, basic medical advice and diagnoses, and prescription refills for non-addictive medications. In the company’s words, it’s “remote house calls by primary care doctors,” using digital technology to offer an old-fashioned service. Teladoc’s service is in high demand, and the corona year saw the company thrive – its business model was a perfect fit for COVID-19 pandemic conditions. Full-year revenues in 2020 grew 98% year-over-year, to 1.09 billion, and total patient visits increased by 156%, to 10.6 million. In addition, the company in October completed its merger with competitor Livongo, in a deal worth $18.5 billion. Teladoc shareholders now control 58% of the combined company. While the move adds to Teladoc’s capabilities and potential patient base, it also meant the company incurred large costs during Q4. Teladoc had to pay up in cash for the merger, and as a result, the Q4 earnings results showed a heavy EPS loss of $3.07 per share. In addition to the Q4 net loss, investors are also worried by the 2021 membership guidance. Specifically, the figure is likely to be between 52 million and 54 million, which implies growth of +3.4-7.4% year-over-year. This is way down from +40% in 2020 and +61% in 2019. The stock has slipped 37% since its recent peak in mid-February, but Canaccord's 5-star analyst Richard Close says to 'buy this dip.' “Bright spots such as multi-product sales, increasing utilization, new registration strength, and visit growth in noninfectious areas trump the membership metric when all is said and done. Opportunities have presented themselves in the past to jump into (or accumulate shares of) Teladoc -- we believe this is one of the opportunities,” Close confidently noted. Close backs these comments with a Buy rating and $330 price target that implies an upside of 78% in the coming 12 months. (To watch Close’s track record, click here) Overall, Teladoc has engendered plenty of Wall Street interest. There are 21 reviews on the stock, of which 13 are to Buy and 8 are to Hold, giving TDOC a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $185.43, while its $255.05 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~38%. (See TDOC stock analysis on TipRanks) Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) From medical care we'll move on to the mining industry, because sometimes owning a gold mine is the next best thing to owning the gold. Agnico Eagle is a Canadian gold miner in the business for over 60 years. The company has active mining operations in Canada, Mexico, and Finland, and showed strong production in 2020. The company’s Q4 report detailed over 501,000 ounces of gold produced, at a production cost of $771 per ounce – against an ‘all-in sustaining cost’ of $985 per ounce. That quarterly performance was duplicated for the full year 2020. Total gold production came in at more than 1.73 million ounces, the top end of the previously published yearly guidance, and the production cost per ounce, $838, was well below the year’s all-in sustaining cost of $1,051 per ounce. High production – the fourth quarter number was a company record – led to high income. Agnico reported Q4 net income of $205.2 million, which came out to 85 cents per share. For the full year, income came in at $511.6 million, or $2.12 per share. This figure included the 9-cent per share loss in Q1, and was still 6% higher than the 2019 figure. Despite the strong 2020 full-year figures, AEM shares have slipped since the earnings release, falling some 21% of their value. While the company is profitable, and production is meeting expectations, earnings in Q4 were down 7.6% sequentially and 38% year-over-year. Covering this stock for CIBC, analyst Anita Soni writes, “In our view, the market reaction on the back of quarterly earnings was overdone and we would recommend investors add to positions on the dip… We continue to favor Agnico for its track record of prudent capital allocation, largely organic growth strategy, exploration expertise (evident in the strong reserve replenishment and resource additions in a COVID impacted year), project pipeline, and strong management.” In light of these comments, Soni set a price target of $104 to go along with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. Her target implies a one-year upside potential of 73% from current levels. (To watch Soni’s track record, click here) Overall, Agnico Eagle gets a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 12 recent reviews that include 9 Buys against 3 Holds. The shares are priced at $60.12 and their $85.62 average price target implies a 42% upside potential for the coming year. (See AEM stock analysis on TipRanks) Redfin (RDFN) Last but not least is Redfin, a Seattle-based, online real estate broker, with a business model based on modest fees (in the 1% to 3%) for sellers to list their homes and for closing the sale. The company aims to make the home tour, listing debut and escrow processes faster and easier. Redfin reported a 4.7% year-over-year revenue gain in Q4, with the top line reaching $244 million. EPS, at 11 cents, was far above the 8-cent net loss recorded in the year-ago quarter. Both numbers beat the Wall Street estimates by substantial margins. For the full year 2020, the net loss came in at $18.5 million, or less than one-fourth of the 2019 figure. Since the earnings were released, RDFN shares are down 25%. Investors are somewhat spooked by the company’s Q1 guidance, for a quarterly loss in the $36 million to $39 million range. This is higher than 2020’s total loss, and there is some worry that Redfin is slipping away from profitability. The company is facing growth headwinds from two factors, a lack of agents and a lack of properties to list. The first factor can be met by a hiring drive, but the second is out of the company’s control – and only partly compensated for by higher property values. Ygal Arounian, 5-star analyst with Wedbush, wrote a note on Redfin titled, ‘Buy the Dip, There’s a Lot to Like Here.’ “The strength in the housing market is continuing to drive material benefits to Redfin, where it is having trouble keeping up with demand. Customers seeking service from agents was +54 y/y, even after Redfin made changes to its site that discouraged customers from requesting tours when an agent was unlikely to be available," Arounian wrote. The analyst added, "Redfin still doesn't have nearly the amount of agents it needs for the level of demand it is seeing and is hiring aggressively to get there. Agent recruiting increased by ~80% for lead agents in Dec/ Jan vs. Sep/Oct. Redfin is also seeing increasing repeat rates and referrals, which can support growth for longer.” To this end, Arounian put a $109 price target on the stock, indicating his confidence in a 57% one-year upside, and backing his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Arounian’s track record, click here) Redfin’s shares have 10 recent reviews on file, with a break down of 4 Buys and 6 Holds, for an analyst consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The average price target is $87.71, implying a 27% upside from the $69.22 trading price. (See RDFN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.