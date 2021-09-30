U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

Forging Market to Reach 13.53 Million tons | Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2021 - 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global forging market will grow by 13.53 million tons between 2021 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Forging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aichi Steel Corp., Allegheny Technologies Inc., Aluminum Precision Products, ASAHI FORGE Corp., Bharat Forge Ltd., Bruck GmbH, FOUNTAINTOWN FORGE, INC., Pacific Forge Inc., Patriot Forge Co., and Scot Forge Co. are some of the major market participants.

Although the advantages of forging over other fabrication techniques and the advent of new hybrid forging techniques will offer immense growth opportunities, instability in variable costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Forging Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our forging market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies growing investments in renewable energy as one of the prime reasons driving the forging market growth during the next few years.

Forging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist forging market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the forging market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the forging market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forging market vendors

Global Steel Market - Global steel market is segmented by end-user (construction, machinery, transportation, metal goods, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Forging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Forging Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Forging Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Forging Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021

7.61%

Forecast Period

2021 to 2025

CAGR

Accelerating at 5.57%

No. of Pages

120

Exhibits

115

Incremental growth

13.53 Million Tons

Segments covered

Product; End-user; Geography

By Product

By End-user

By Region

Table Of Contents :

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forging-market-to-reach-13-53-million-tons--market-analysis-size-share-growth-segment-trends-and-forecast-2021--2025--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301388156.html

SOURCE Technavio

