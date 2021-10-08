Forging Presses Market to grow by USD 249.97 due to Technological Developments|Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The forging presses market will grow by USD 249.97 million from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the forging presses market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The forging presses market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as the benefits of forging over casting, use of servo press in forging machines, and technological developments will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Forging Presses Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Forging Presses Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the forging presses market include AIDA-America Corp., Ajax Manufacturing Co., Anyang Forging Press (Group) Machinery Industry Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kurimoto Ltd., Mecolpress Spa, MITSUBISHI NAGASAKI MACHINERY MFG.CO. LTD., Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Schuler AG, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the forging presses market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
The forging presses market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The benefits of forging over casting will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of skilled labor in the manufacturing sector will hamper market growth.
Forging Presses Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist forging presses market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the forging presses market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the forging presses market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forging presses market vendors
Forging Presses Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.80%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 249.97 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.44
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 66%
Key consumer countries
China, Germany, India, US, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AIDA-America Corp., Ajax Manufacturing Co., Anyang Forging Press (Group) Machinery Industry Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kurimoto Ltd., Mecolpress Spa, MITSUBISHI NAGASAKI MACHINERY MFG.CO. LTD., Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Schuler AG, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
