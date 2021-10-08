U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,054.31
    -256.13 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Forging Presses Market to grow by USD 249.97 due to Technological Developments|Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The forging presses market will grow by USD 249.97 million from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the forging presses market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Forging Presses Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Forging Presses Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers market insights that assist global businesses to garner growth opportunities. Read Free Sample Report

The forging presses market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as the benefits of forging over casting, use of servo press in forging machines, and technological developments will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Forging Presses Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Download Our Sample Report now to gain access to segments-based insights of the forging presses market

Forging Presses Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the forging presses market include AIDA-America Corp., Ajax Manufacturing Co., Anyang Forging Press (Group) Machinery Industry Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kurimoto Ltd., Mecolpress Spa, MITSUBISHI NAGASAKI MACHINERY MFG.CO. LTD., Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Schuler AG, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the forging presses market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The forging presses market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The benefits of forging over casting will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of skilled labor in the manufacturing sector will hamper market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Forging Presses Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist forging presses market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the forging presses market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the forging presses market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forging presses market vendors

Related Reports:

  • Hydraulic Press Machine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hydraulic press machine market size is expected to grow by USD 1.07 billion and record a CAGR of 1.62% during 2021-2025. Download Free Sample Report Now

  • Filter Press Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The filter press market size is expected to grow by USD 232.92 million and record a CAGR of 3.21% during 2021-2025. View Free Sample

Forging Presses Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.80%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 249.97 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.44

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 66%

Key consumer countries

China, Germany, India, US, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AIDA-America Corp., Ajax Manufacturing Co., Anyang Forging Press (Group) Machinery Industry Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kurimoto Ltd., Mecolpress Spa, MITSUBISHI NAGASAKI MACHINERY MFG.CO. LTD., Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Schuler AG, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Latest Free Sample Report now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by companies in the forging presses market

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forging-presses-market-to-grow-by-usd-249-97-due-to-technological-developmentstechnavio-301395346.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Two Dozen Banks Sidestep Texas Law Punishing Gun, Oil Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- More than two dozen banks have said they can continue working with Texas and its local governments in the wake of new state laws seeking to punish financial institutions that have policies aimed at the gun and fossil fuel industries. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Bill

  • Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Is Moving to Austin

    Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, said CEO Elon Musk, comparing the current crowded operations at the factory in Fremont, Calif., to ‘Spam in a can.’ He said the electric-vehicle maker would continue expanding in California. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • Fertilizer prices soaring as natural-gas rally adds to ‘perfect storm’

    Fertilizer prices were already running red hot this year before a European energy crisis fanned the flames, potentially adding to a pinch on farmers in the U.S. and around the world and stoking worries about food inflation. “It’s almost like a perfect storm of different reasons that probably has a lot of upside in price for different macronutrients,” said Samuel Taylor, Cleveland-based executive director of research at Rabobank, in a phone interview. Natural gas is a key ingredient in the process used to make nitrogen-based fertilizers used on a range of crops, including corn and wheat.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • 7 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 7 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the investment philosophy of Leon Cooperman and the performance of his hedge fund Omega Advisors, go directly to the Top 2 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According […]

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • Here are the pros and cons of the Lordstown Motors-Foxconn deal

    Among the pros, the deal would give Lordstown Motors a bit of financial breathing room.

  • Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Las Vegas should be dismissed, court says

    A federal magistrate judge in Nevada has sided with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after saying the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have staged an epic comeback. Oil prices could have further to run, given rebounding demand and the slow return of supply. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is leading the way, which is why it's my top oil stock to buy right now.

  • Three large Milwaukee-area employers exceed 90% employee vaccinations; some organizations plan firings

    At least three of the largest Milwaukee-area employers implementing Covid-19 vaccine mandates said they achieved over 90% compliance with deadlines set for the week of Oct. 11.

  • Gazprom Is Having a Moment. Why It May Last for a While.

    Gazprom, the Russian state-owned natural gas giant, has seen its stock rally as prices in its core European Union market soar.

  • ‘A job is not just a job’: Why some unemployed people aren’t jumping at job openings

    Last month, just 194,000 jobs were created, while there are close to 11 million job openings in the U.S. and 7.7 million unemployed Americans.

  • China's Energy Crisis Is Hitting Everything From iPhones to Milk

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’The hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toy

  • ASML Holdings Is Not Done Rallying

    ASML Holdings has seen a long and strong rise from late 2016 when it broke out of a long base pattern around the $100 area. ASML has corrected lower in recent weeks so the question we need to answer is whether ASML can be bought here. In this daily bar chart of ASML, below, we can see that prices made a small double top in September.

  • Boeing's Chicago HQ a 'ghost town' as priorities shift

    Twenty years ago, just days before the 9/11 attacks on the United States crippled the aerospace industry, Boeing Co moved its headquarters from its historic Seattle manufacturing hub to a stylish downtown Chicago skyscraper. The move was central to Boeing's plan to forge a new identity as a diversified global juggernaut, distancing top executives from the daily operations inside far-flung business units, and getting closer to Wall Street and major customers. Two decades on, in the midst of a fresh crisis shaking the industry, Boeing's corporate hub is in a state of limbo.

  • Life Time will be at pre-pandemic levels by end of the year: CEO

    Bahram Akradi, Life Time Group Holdings Chairman, CEO & Founder, joins Yahoo Finance Live following his company's public debut.