Forgot your Instagram password? Here is how to reset it

Few things are as annoying as forgetting your login information. And fewer things are as disconcerting as suspecting your account may have been hacked.

Thankfully, the steps for changing or resetting your Instagram password are straightforward.

If the security of your account is your main concern, Instagram allows you to enable two-factor authentication in addition to updating your password. This will add another layer of security that requires you to confirm on another device that you’re trying to log into your account.

Here is how to change or reset your Instagram password on iPhone and Android, according to Instagram's Help Center.

How to change your Instagram password if you’re already logged in

Tap the menu icon in the top right corner of your profile page and select “Settings.” Go to “Security.” Select “password.” You will be asked to enter your current password and then your new password.

How to reset your Instagram password if you forgot it

Go to the login page on the Instagram app. If you’re on Android, go to “Get help logging in.” If you’re on iPhone, tap “Forgot password.”

You will have the option to enter your username, email or phone number to help you reset your password.

Instagram will send a link to your associated email with reset instructions.

If you're on Android, the Instagram app allows you to log in with a Facebook account if you forgot your password.

You will need to have access to the recovery email, phone number or Facebook account linked to your Instagram in order to reset your password.

"Unfortunately, if you can't access the email account you registered with and didn't link your Instagram and Facebook accounts, we're unable to give you access to the account," the Instagram Help Center page says.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to change your Instagram password: A step-by-step guide