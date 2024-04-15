Forgot to do your taxes? Here are the late fees for Missouri, Kansas and federal filing

Today is Tax Day, meaning your tax filings are due to the federal government and your state department of revenue by the end of the day.

If you get your paperwork submitted online or postmarked in the mail by tonight, you should be able to avoid any late fees. But some taxpayers may have left their taxes until the last minute — potentially leading to additional charges.

Here are the penalties for filing your taxes late in Missouri, Kansas and with the federal government.

What are the penalties for filing state taxes late in Missouri?

In Missouri, late filing brings with it an additional tax amount of 5% added to your tax bill each month. That means if you owe Missouri $100 and fail to file by April 15, you will owe an additional 5% or $5.

The state also charges interest on late payments, which add up to 9% annually. For payments a few days late, the interest only adds up to a few cents per $100 of tax owed — but the later you are to file and pay your taxes, the larger the interest payment becomes.

You can calculate for yourself what your late tax payment may look like online using the Missouri Department of Revenue’s Addition to Tax and Interest Calculator.

What are the penalties for filing state taxes late in Kansas?

Late fees are much lower in Kansas than they are in Missouri. In Kansas, taxes filed late are charged a 1% penalty and 0.67% in interest per month late, with partial months counting as a full month.

That means if you owe the state $100 but miss the April 15 deadline, you will need to pay a total of 1.67% or $1.67 extra for the first month late, which lasts until May 15th.

What are the penalties for filing federal taxes late?

Failing to file your federal taxes on time can result in a 5% penalty for each month late that doesn’t max out until it reaches 25% of the total amount due.

This penalty is a combination of a Failure to File penalty and a Failure to Pay penalty. If you file on time but don’t pay on time, there is still a 5% penalty per month that adds up until it reaches 25% of the total amount due.

If you file your taxes incorrectly and don’t report some of the amount you owe, the IRS will charge you that additional amount plus 0.5% interest per month past the due date. The agency also charges interest on late payments that vary based on the penalty involved.

Do you have more questions about tax policy in Missouri or Kansas? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.