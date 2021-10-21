U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.86
    -0.33 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,490.09
    -119.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,177.25
    +55.57 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.04
    +3.27 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.52
    -1.90 (-2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.40
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    -0.32 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1640
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6730
    +0.0370 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7270
    -0.6020 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,324.34
    -3,045.65 (-4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,499.76
    -34.89 (-2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Forian Inc. to Announce 2021 Third Quarter Results on November 11, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Forian Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Forian Inc. (Nasdaq:FORA), a provider of software, data, and analytics-enabled services for the healthcare and cannabis industries, will announce its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 11, 2021 after the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on November 11, 2021 to discuss the results. To access the conference call, from the US dial (855) 940-5323 or for International calls dial (929) 517-0423, and enter Conference ID 2915339. This information is also available on our website at www.forian.com/investors. The earnings release along with a replay of the call promptly following its conclusion will be available at the same site.

About Forian
Forian provides a unique suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences, healthcare payer and provider segments, as well as cannabis dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators, and regulators. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.forian.com.

Media Contact:
267-225-6263
forian.com
info@forian.com

Investor Contact:
908-824-3410
forian.com/investors
ir@forian.com

SOURCE Forian Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Pinterest Shareholders Should Say No to a PayPal Buyout

    Of all the companies that could make a bid for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the least likely. While the offer represents a 26% premium over Pinterest's closing price on Tuesday before the news broke, the stock was trading near a 52-week-low at the time, and $70 a share would still be 22% below its peak in February.

  • Crocs record Q3 revenues, IBM misses estimates, HP bullish profit forecast

    Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down some of Thursday’s early earnings movers, including Crocs, IBM and HP.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • D.E. Shaw, Saba Among Firms Winning Big on Trump SPAC Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds including D.E. Shaw and Saba Capital Management own stakes in a special purpose acquisition company that surged Thursday after former President Donald Trump announced plans to create his own publicly traded media firm through a reverse merger.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs

  • Kinder Morgan Remains Well Positioned as the Energy Market Pivots

    The energy infrastructure company's legacy businesses continue to thrive as it adds new growth drivers.

  • Paypal reportedly in talks to acquire Pinterest for $45 billion

    Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss the latest news of Paypal expressing interest in acquiring Pinterest for $45 billion and what this acquisition could mean for the tech space moving forward.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Surging Today

    After falling yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are roaring back today as the pessimism that plagued the fuel cell specialist's stock on Wednesday seems to be waning. The catalyst for today's movement appears to be news that the company is progressing in its plans to develop a green hydrogen production facility in its home state of New York. As of 10:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday, shares of Plug Power were up 5.7%.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the Ne

  • Denison Announces Sale of Goviex Shares and Warrants for up to $41.6 Million

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce it has entered into a private agreement to sell (the "Transaction") 32,500,000 common shares ("GoviEx Shares") of GoviEx Uranium Inc. ("GoviEx"), currently held by Denison for investment purposes, and 32,500,000 common share purchase warrants entitling the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share of GoviEx owned by Denison at an exercise price of $0.80 for a term of 18 months ("GoviEx

  • IBM Misses Q3 Revenue Estimates; Shares Drop 4%

    Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) declined 4.3% in Wednesday’s extended trading session after the computer hardware company reported disappointing third-quarter revenues, which missed analysts’ expectations. However, earnings during the quarter beat consensus estimates. The company reported revenues of $17.6 billion, missing analysts’ expectations of $17.77 billion. Adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share slipped 2.3% year-over-year. The Street had estimated the same to be

  • WeWork Goes Public, Finding a Warmer Reception This Time

    (Bloomberg) -- A lot has changed since WeWork Inc. first tried to go public: a new leader, fewer employees, a global pandemic. One thing that remains the same: It still loses money.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in th

  • Could There Be Opportunity in Novavax Stock Right Now? Analyst Weighs In

    Bringing a Covid-19 vaccine to market is proving extremely tricky for Novavax (NVAX). After the biotech’s proposed vaccine delivered excellent results in late-stage trials which matched the standard of other approved vaccines, the company has continually delayed filing for approval in various regions including the US. The story took another wrong turn on Wednesday when a Politico article cited “anonymous sources” who claimed Novavax’ manufacturing problems ran deeper than previously thought; the

  • Tesla will deliver despite supply chain challenges: Analyst

    Colin Rusch, Oppenheimer Analyst, discusses Tesla's record Q3 earnings report despite the ongoing supply chain crunch.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Cathie Wood is head of Ark Invest, a company managing several funds that are popular with investors. Among these are financial technology company Square (NYSE: SQ), streaming-TV platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and telehealth services company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). It might seem like I'm randomly rolling the dice with Square, Roku, and Teladoc, but nothing could be further from the truth.

  • Are These 2 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    SmileDirectClub and Accelerate Diagnostics are super cheap right now, with very high short positions. Here's why the shorts might rupture.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Here's how PayPal could cash in on its potential acquisition of Pinterest

    Ygal Arounian, Wedbush Securities VP of Equity Research, discusses recent reports that PayPal is in late talks to acquire Pinterest in a $45B deal.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.