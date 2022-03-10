Forian Inc. to Present at 34th Annual Roth Conference

Forian Inc.

NEWTOWN, PA, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Forian Inc. (Nasdaq:FORA), a leading provider of technology, predictive analytics and data science driven software solutions for the healthcare and cannabis industries, has been invited to attend the 34th Annual Roth Conference to be held March 13-15, 2022, at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California.

Forian Executive Chairman, Max Wygod, will present at the Roth Conference on the New Issue Track on March 15, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

A copy of the materials presented at the conference will be available on our website at www.forian.com/investors.

About Forian Inc.

Forian Inc. provides a unique suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and analytics to optimize operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences, healthcare payer and provider segments, as well as cannabis dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators and regulators. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.forian.com.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

Forian Media and Investor Contact:

908-824-3410

www.forian.com/investors

ir@forian.com



