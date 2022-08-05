Forklift Battery Market Recorded a 3.64% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Driven by Increasing Demand for Electric Forklift Applications - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The forklift battery market size is set to grow by USD 2.28 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.19% according to the latest market report by Technavio. Technavio categorized the forklift battery market as a part of the global renewable electricity market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the forklift battery market during the forecast period.

Forklift Battery Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our forklift battery market report covers the following areas:

Forklift Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

The forklift battery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camel Group Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Flux Power Holdings Inc., GS Yuasa Corp., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC are some of the major market participants.

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - The company offers forklift batteries that are designed for safety and availability for industrial traction and stationary battery storage applications, under the brand name of INTILION.

Forklift Battery Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The increasing demand for electric forklift applications, growth of the global e-commerce market, and growth of the construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities.

Challenges - The replacement of electric forklifts with fuel cell forklifts, lead pollution and stringent laws, high initial investment, and maintenance cost of material handling equipment will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Forklift Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Revenue Generating Segment - The forklift battery market share growth in the lead acid battery segment will be significant for revenue generation. The global forklift lead-acid battery market will grow moderately during the forecast period due to the increasing sales of forklifts because of the growing number of warehouses. The lead-acid segment includes VRLA and FLA batteries.

Geography

Regional Highlights - 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the forklift battery market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing demand for electric forklift applications will facilitate the forklift battery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Forklift Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist forklift battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the forklift battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the forklift battery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forklift battery market vendors

Forklift Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.64 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camel Group Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Flux Power Holdings Inc., GS Yuasa Corp., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

