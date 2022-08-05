U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

Forklift Battery Market Recorded a 3.64% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Driven by Increasing Demand for Electric Forklift Applications - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The forklift battery market size is set to grow by USD 2.28 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.19% according to the latest market report by Technavio. Technavio categorized the forklift battery market as a part of the global renewable electricity market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the forklift battery market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Forklift Battery Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Forklift Battery Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a FREE sample report.

Forklift Battery Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our forklift battery market report covers the following areas:

Forklift Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

The forklift battery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camel Group Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Flux Power Holdings Inc., GS Yuasa Corp., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC are some of the major market participants.

  • Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - The company offers forklift batteries that are designed for safety and availability for industrial traction and stationary battery storage applications, under the brand name of INTILION.

  • To know about all the major vendor offerings -Click Now!

Forklift Battery Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

  • Drivers - The increasing demand for electric forklift applications, growth of the global e-commerce market, and growth of the construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities.

  • Challenges - The replacement of electric forklifts with fuel cell forklifts, lead pollution and stringent laws, high initial investment, and maintenance cost of material handling equipment will challenge the growth of the market participants.

  • For detailed information on the market dynamics - Request a FREE Sample!

Forklift Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • Type

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The forklift battery market share growth in the lead acid battery segment will be significant for revenue generation. The global forklift lead-acid battery market will grow moderately during the forecast period due to the increasing sales of forklifts because of the growing number of warehouses. The lead-acid segment includes VRLA and FLA batteries.

  • Geography

  • Regional Highlights - 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the forklift battery market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing demand for electric forklift applications will facilitate the forklift battery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment -Grab a FREE Sample Now!

Forklift Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist forklift battery market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the forklift battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the forklift battery market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forklift battery market vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Forklift Battery Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Forklift Battery Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The cylindrical lithium-ion battery market share is expected to increase to USD 11.88 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42%.

  • The lead acid battery market in the US share is expected to increase to USD 939.46 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.82%.

Forklift Battery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.64

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camel Group Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Flux Power Holdings Inc., GS Yuasa Corp., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio "Utilities Market" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive scenario

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH

  • 10.4 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

  • 10.5 Camel Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • 10.7 EnerSys

  • 10.8 Exide Industries Ltd.

  • 10.9 Flux Power Holdings Inc.

  • 10.10 GS Yuasa Corp.

  • 10.11 Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Trojan Battery Co. LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forklift-battery-market-recorded-a-3-64-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--driven-by-increasing-demand-for-electric-forklift-applications---technavio-301600063.html

SOURCE Technavio

