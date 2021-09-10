U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,885.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,568.00
    +9.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.70
    +5.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -0.12 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.00
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.13 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    +0.84 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7500
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,990.84
    +1,050.09 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.29
    +22.62 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,089.26
    +81.07 (+0.27%)
     

Forklift Battery Market in Renewable Electricity Industry | $ 2.28 Bn Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forklift Battery Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Forklift Battery Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Forklift Battery Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The forklift battery market size is expected to increase by USD 2.28 billion at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2025.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for electric forklift applications, growth of global e-commerce market, and the growth of the construction industry. However, the replacement of electric forklifts with fuel cell forklifts will hinder growth.

The legislative support for battery recycling will offer several growth opportunities for the market players. On the other hand, concerns over lead pollution and the presence of stringent laws will challenge growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camel Group Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Flux Power Holdings Inc., GS Yuasa Corp., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified into lead-acid battery and Li-on battery. The market growth in the lead-acid battery segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Global Battery Market - Global battery market is segmented by application (consumer electronics, transportation, and stationary) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Lead-acid Battery Market - Global lead-acid battery market is segmented by application (automotive, stationary, and motive) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH

  • Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

  • Camel Group Co. Ltd.

  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • EnerSys

  • Exide Industries Ltd.

  • Flux Power Holdings Inc.

  • GS Yuasa Corp.

  • Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

  • Trojan Battery Co. LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/forklift-battery-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forklift-battery-market-in-renewable-electricity-industry---2-28-bn-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301371633.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Should Look at These 2 Big Thursday Winners

    Wall Street has been somewhat nervous this week as worries about the ongoing pandemic don't seem to be easing. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) held up the best on Thursday, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) saw slightly larger drops on a percentage basis. Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) and LoveSac (NASDAQ: LOVE) aren't exactly household names, but they're wowing Wall Street in a way that's making a lot of people take notice.

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • Why the market is responding favorably to airline stocks

    Ann Berry, Wheelhouse Chief Investment Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the overall market, the airlines industry, big tech, and the IPO market.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • Bridgerton, Stranger Things are the most important shows for Netflix: analyst

    Nat Schindler, Bank of America Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's epic month rally, attracting more subscribers and what's next for the streaming service before the year ends.&nbsp;

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Everyone likes a bargain, and buying stocks "on sale" is particularly alluring when the companies hitting a rough patch have familiar names, such as those in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index is up by about 16%, but the three laggards' stock performance is in negative territory. With that caveat in mind, it's time to examine this year's worst-performing companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to see if these are value stocks or if their troubles have only begun.

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • Affirm Earnings Missed Forecasts. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Affirm Holdings stock is soaring even after the company reported earnings that missed analyst forecasts for net income. Affirm reported a fourth-quarter loss of 48 cents a share, missing forecasts for a 29 cent loss, on sales of $261.8M. The company reported 29,000 active merchants on its network, up from 5,700 a year earlier.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

    Among the several factors to consider are personal financial considerations, like funding a down payment for a home or paying tuition for a child entering college. Other factors can include company-specific considerations, like an expensive valuation due to a rising stock price or deteriorating operating performance. AMC Entertainment Group's (NYSE: AMC) stock has rocketed higher while its operating performance remains troubling.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Biogen Loses $7 Billion in Value on Slow Alzheimer’s Drug Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. notched its longest losing streak in over two years after the biotech company confirmed Wall Street fears that the rollout of its Alzheimer’s drug wasn’t going as well as hoped. The stock fell for a seventh day on Thursday, solidifying a $6.6 billion loss after management said the introduction of Aduhelm was facing several challenges. The shares dropped 6.7% to $300.15 in New York. “The launch is slower than we initially anticipated,” Chief Executive Officer Michel Vou