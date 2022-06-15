U.S. markets open in 9 hours 21 minutes

Forklift Battery Market Size to Grow by USD 2.28 Billion | Increasing Demand for Electric Forklift Applications to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forklift Battery Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Forklift Battery Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The potential growth difference for the forklift battery market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.28  billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.19% during the projected period.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The increasing demand for electric forklift applications is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global forklift battery market.   Electric forklifts can minimize the reliance on gasoline, which is a major cost component of logistics operations, in addition to the environmental benefits, for example, the cost of propelling an electric forklift is half that of a forklift powered by an internal combustion engine. Lead-acid battery prices do not fluctuate dramatically over short periods of time. This results in keeping the budget and replacement cost of lead-acid batteries consistent and predictable.

  • Market Challenges: The replacement of electric forklifts with fuel cell forklifts is a major challenge for the global forklift battery market growth. Lead-acid batteries, for example, take a long time to recharge, contain less energy with each charge, and must be changed every two to three years. As a result, forklifts use fuel cell systems.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead Sample Report!

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The forklift battery market report is segmented by Type (lead-acid battery and Li-ion battery) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

  • The lead acid battery segment accounted for the largest forklift battery market share during the forecast period. The global forklift lead-acid battery market will grow moderately during the forecast period due to the increasing sales of forklifts because of the growing number of warehouses. The lead-acid segment includes VRLA and FLA batteries.

  • APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key revenue-generating economies for forklift battery market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing demand for electric forklift applications will facilitate the forklift battery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View our sample report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Battery Monitoring Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Forklift Battery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4.19%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 2.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.64

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camel Group Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Flux Power Holdings Inc., GS Yuasa Corp., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive scenario

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH

  • 10.4 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

  • 10.5 Camel Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • 10.7 EnerSys

  • 10.8 Exide Industries Ltd.

  • 10.9 Flux Power Holdings Inc.

  • 10.10 GS Yuasa Corp.

  • 10.11 Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Trojan Battery Co. LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forklift-battery-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-28-billion--increasing-demand-for-electric-forklift-applications-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301566687.html

SOURCE Technavio

