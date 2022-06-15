Forklift Battery Market Size to Grow by USD 2.28 Billion | Increasing Demand for Electric Forklift Applications to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forklift Battery Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the forklift battery market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.28 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.19% during the projected period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increasing demand for electric forklift applications is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global forklift battery market. Electric forklifts can minimize the reliance on gasoline, which is a major cost component of logistics operations, in addition to the environmental benefits, for example, the cost of propelling an electric forklift is half that of a forklift powered by an internal combustion engine. Lead-acid battery prices do not fluctuate dramatically over short periods of time. This results in keeping the budget and replacement cost of lead-acid batteries consistent and predictable.

Market Challenges: The replacement of electric forklifts with fuel cell forklifts is a major challenge for the global forklift battery market growth. Lead-acid batteries, for example, take a long time to recharge, contain less energy with each charge, and must be changed every two to three years. As a result, forklifts use fuel cell systems.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The forklift battery market report is segmented by Type (lead-acid battery and Li-ion battery) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The lead acid battery segment accounted for the largest forklift battery market share during the forecast period. The global forklift lead-acid battery market will grow moderately during the forecast period due to the increasing sales of forklifts because of the growing number of warehouses. The lead-acid segment includes VRLA and FLA batteries.

APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key revenue-generating economies for forklift battery market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing demand for electric forklift applications will facilitate the forklift battery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Forklift Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4.19% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.64 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camel Group Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Flux Power Holdings Inc., GS Yuasa Corp., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH

10.4 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

10.5 Camel Group Co. Ltd.

10.6 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

10.7 EnerSys

10.8 Exide Industries Ltd.

10.9 Flux Power Holdings Inc.

10.10 GS Yuasa Corp.

10.11 Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

10.12 Trojan Battery Co. LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

