U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,974.75
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,883.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,631.00
    +14.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,837.00
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.56
    -0.68 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.60
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.90
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0343
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +1.71 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1964
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8330
    -0.0680 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,180.34
    -280.34 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.51
    -0.78 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,952.20
    -210.63 (-0.75%)
     

Forklift Market Revenue to Hit $84.5 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forklift Market  size is projected to grow from USD 58.9 billion in 2022 to USD 84.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% for the same period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. 

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Forklift Market"   
337 – Tables
60 – Figures      
293 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 2439790

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market size value in 2022:

USD 58.9 Billion

Projected to reach 2027:

USD 84.5 Billion

CAGR:

7.5%

Base Year Considered:

2021

Forecast Period:

2022-2027

Largest Market:

Asia Pacific

Region Covered:

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW

Segments Covered:

By Tonnage Capacity, Application, Class, Industry, Propulsion, Operation, Product Type, Electric Forklift, Battery Type, Tire Type and Region

Companies Covered:

Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), KION Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. (Japan), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (US)


The market is expected to witness growth due to major factors such as rising demand for sustainable intralogistics, rapid growth in the e-commerce and warehousing sector, and increasing demand for lean & automated warehouses to increase operational efficiency. In addition, the increase in stringency in emission norms is projected to drive the market for electric forklifts.

The indoor forklifts are projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

The increase in indoor applications of forklifts can be attributed to the growing e-commerce industry. Quick access, better space utilization, efficient pallet load handling, and increasing goods consumption are boosting the demand for indoor forklifts. Indoor forklifts are the most efficient, compact material handling equipment in warehouses with a racking height of 10 meters or lower. Furthermore, as many indoor forklifts are electric, their advantages, including emission-free and noise-less operations, contribute to their demand.

The Asia Pacific region would showcase the highest growth for the indoor Forklift Market owing to the growth of the logistics and warehousing sector in this region. This sector has undergone significant changes and advancements, including a greater number of mergers and acquisitions. The maneuverability, flexibility, and low cost of operation of indoor forklifts make them a viable autonomous solution for indoor applications at e-commerce facility centers.

The Suez Canal blockage in 2021 greatly impacted the overseas trade of the Asia Pacific region. This disruption forced companies to increase local inventory levels to maintain safety buffer stocks. These factors are influencing the warehousing industrys growth and, in turn, increasing the demand for indoor forklifts.

Autonomous forklifts would be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period

The increasing indoor applications of autonomous forklifts with the growing warehousing industry will fuel the demand for indoor autonomous forklifts during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the shortage of labor and increasing labor wages globally. The need for highly productive material handling operations is also contributing to the growth of the autonomous Forklift Market. The e-commerce companies have increased the adoption of autonomous forklifts in their facilities. For instance, in 2020, Amazon entered a 7-year agreement with French company Baylo to supply autonomous forklifts at its facility centers. Due to the increasing automation in the logistics sector for outdoor applications, the Asia Pacific market would be the most promising market for autonomous forklifts over the forecast period. The main restraint for the autonomous Forklift Market growth is the high initial cost of these forklifts and the difficulties in integrating and modularizing the workspace layout. However, autonomous forklift technology is rapidly being developed, and the huge price difference is expected to be narrowed over time. This, coupled with the increasing shortage of trained operators, is expected to drive the autonomous Forklift Market.

Request FREE Sample Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 2439790

North America is the fastest growing market for forklifts during the forecast period

The rising concerns over carbon footprint and increasing investments by several major players are expected to boost the market growth for electric forklifts in the North American market. Factors such as the established ecosystem for industrial and manufacturing companies with their warehousing capabilities make the region an attractive market for forklift suppliers. Moreover, an extensive 3PL network has led to the growth of the warehousing sector in North America. The region also has an increasing demand for automated storage and retrieval systems. The consumer goods industries in the US and Canada produce various goods. Thus, efficient handling and right order fulfilment are critical components of supply chain operations. High-tonnage capacity forklifts are used in large industries such as manufacturing and automotive. North Americas growing automobile industry requires material handling solutions to transport chassis, car bodies in paint shops, engines, and other components. Forklifts are important for handling eccentric-shaped loads, and hence their adoption in the region is growing.

Key Market Players

The Forklift Market is dominated by giants such as Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), Kion Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Logisnext Co Ltd (Japan), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (US), Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd (South Korea), Komatsu (Japan), Clark Material Handling Company (CMHC) (US), Kalmar (Finland), Cat Lift Trucks (Netherlands), Anhui Heli Co., Ltd (China), Crown Equipment Corporation (US), Doosan Industrial Vehicle (South Korea), Godrej Material Handling (Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.) (India), Ep Equipment (China), Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd (China), Linde Material Handling (Germany), Bobcat Company (Republic of Korea), Combilift (Ireland), Vallée (Canada), Narrow Aisle Inc (US), Manitou Group (France), Hoist Material Handling (US), Konecranes (Sweden) and Hangcha (China).

Make an Inquiry:  https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id= 2439790

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Industrial Vehicles Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Autonomous Forklift Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Container Handling Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Cargo Handling Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Autonomous Tractors Market - Global Forecast to 2025

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • Why Nio Shares Are Higher Today, Despite China Angst

    Some investors are focusing on the fact that the EV stock is at the lowest level in more than two years.

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Cathie Wood Can't Stop Buying

    The FTX bankruptcy has hurt many stocks in the crypto space, creating buying opportunities for those who are brave enough.

  • Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?

    While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies. Medical REITs are considered good long-term investments because they offer above-average dividends.

  • This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home

    Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Stock Nosedives 88% This Year: Here's Why

    Novavax (NVAX) drops to record lows as the delayed product launch of its COVID-19 vaccine made it lose market share. Management slashes revenue guidance by more than half.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • Dycom (DY) Sinks Despite Solid Q3 Performance: Here's Why

    Dycom Industries (DY) ails from macro-economic woes despite gaining from the deployment of a single high-capacity fiber network.

  • ‘We see major stock markets plunging 25% from levels somewhat above today’s,’ Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank researchers are the latest analysts to put a 25% decline in equities on the map, and they expect the U.S. to go into a recession by mid-2023.

  • Intel names lead construction company for New Albany semiconductor fabs

    Intel Corp. has chosen construction and engineering firm Bechtel Corp. as the lead general contractor for construction of its $20 billion first two semiconductor fabrication facilities in New Albany.

  • Fed Officials Say More Rate Hikes Coming; Williams Flags Path to Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Fed policymakers stressed on Monday that they will raise borrowing costs further to curb inflation, with one key official saying that he sees interest rates heading somewhat higher than he had forecast a couple of months ago.Most Read from BloombergApple Faces Deficit of 6 Million IPhone Pros on China TumultNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next Recession“Stronger demand for labor, stronger demand in the econ

  • U.S. stocks have worst day in nearly three weeks as hawkish Fed speak, China worries rattle markets

    U.S. stocks had their worst day in nearly three weeks on Monday as protests in China raised global-growth risks and Federal Reserve officials said more interest-rate increases will be needed to subdue inflation.

  • FTX Received Some Customer Deposits Via Bank Accounts Held by Alameda

    (Bloomberg) -- As everything was collapsing around him, Sam Bankman-Fried talked casually about the way FTX had accessed regulated banks otherwise out of reach to the crypto exchange: Through his trading firm, Alameda Research.Most Read from BloombergApple Faces Deficit of 6 Million IPhone Pros on China TumultNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionThe arrangement arose because banks were reluctant to do business wi