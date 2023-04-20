Forklift Market Size to Cross USD $84.5 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forklift Market size is projected to grow from USD 58.9 billion in 2022 to USD 84.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% for the same period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Forklift Market"

337 – Tables

60 – Figures

293 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 2439790

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2022: USD 58.9 Billion Projected to reach 2027: USD 84.5 Billion CAGR: 7.5% Base Year Considered: 2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2027 Largest Market: Asia Pacific Region Covered: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW Segments Covered: By Tonnage Capacity, Application, Class, Industry, Propulsion, Operation, Product Type, Electric Forklift, Battery Type, Tire Type and Region Companies Covered: Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), KION Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. (Japan), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (US)



The market is expected to witness growth due to major factors such as rising demand for sustainable intralogistics, rapid growth in the e-commerce and warehousing sector, and increasing demand for lean & automated warehouses to increase operational efficiency. In addition, the increase in stringency in emission norms is projected to drive the market for electric forklifts.

Electric forklifts likely to grow wisely during the forecast period.

Electric forklifts are gaining traction within material handling application especially at warehouses and logistics facilities and likely to grow wisely owing to its longer battery life, lower maintenance cost and easy maneurverability. High switching costs to electric forklifts and availability of charging infrastructure and battery capacity is few key concerns for this market; however growing advent of zero-emission working environment, sustainability, reduced running costs and rising development of advanced battery technologies will support positive future growth for this segment. This will help battery, motor and electric ystem and component supplier to gain new revenue streams from this segment in coming years.

Story continues

The below 5 tons segment is the largest in this market over the forecast period.

The below 5 tons segment is the largest in this market. This is mainly due to the high demand for these forklifts in consumer goods, e-commerce, and other industries that involve the movement of small to medium-sized goods. In general, the incorporation of forklifts for handling very heavy goods is limited. As the usage of forklifts is end-use dependent, only a few end-use industries, including heavy metal, automotive, and other industries, demand high-capacity forklifts to handle large and heavy loads. Most other end-use industries that incorporate forklifts often utilize them for the movement of small to medium-sized goods. Furthermore, the cost of lower-capacity forklifts enables their utilization at a greater rate.

The labor and fuel costs are the largest costs that are associated with material handling operations. Around 60–70% of the expense is for operators, and around 10–15% is for fuel. To reduce these expenses, users prefer autonomous forklifts as a viable option. These automated forklifts eliminate operator and associated expenses. These forklifts also greatly reduce the number of injuries that workers on production floors and distribution centers are prone to. Furthermore, the three parts of the supply chain, including inbound logistics, operations, and outbound logistics, contribute more than 80% to the total supply chain and contributes a major value to the overall price of the product. Therefore, efficient material handling solutions are needed to reduce the overall price of the end-product and reduce the turnaround time of production. The integration of autonomous forklifts and AGVs with warehouse management software greatly smoothens the transportation process within warehouses and the entire process becomes highly automated and requires minimal human interface. This greatly aids in reducing the overall operating expenses.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id= 2439790

The Asia Pacific is estimated to have the largest market for forklifts.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to have the largest market for forklifts. This is mainly due to the presence of many leading countries such as China, India, South Korea and Japan in this region. It is estimated that China will lead the forklift market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period, followed by Japan and India. The Class 3 segment is estimated to dominate the Chinese forklift market with a growth rate of 9.0% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the presence of a greater number of SMEs that prefer material handling equipment with relatively low initial costs and easier maintenance. The Chinese market for autonomous forklifts is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for advanced warehouses with automation and maximum productivity is driving the demand for advanced autonomous forklifts and AGVs within warehouses in the country.

Key Market Players

The Forklift Market is dominated by giants such as Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), Kion Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Logisnext Co Ltd (Japan), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (US), Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd (South Korea), Komatsu (Japan), Clark Material Handling Company (CMHC) (US), Kalmar (Finland), Cat Lift Trucks (Netherlands), Anhui Heli Co., Ltd (China), Crown Equipment Corporation (US), Doosan Industrial Vehicle (South Korea), Godrej Material Handling (Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.) (India), Ep Equipment (China), Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd (China), Linde Material Handling (Germany), Bobcat Company (Republic of Korea), Combilift (Ireland), Vallée (Canada), Narrow Aisle Inc (US), Manitou Group (France), Hoist Material Handling (US), Konecranes (Sweden) and Hangcha (China).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=2439790

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Industrial Vehicles Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Autonomous Forklift Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Container Handling Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Cargo Handling Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2025

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



