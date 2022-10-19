U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,733.50
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,556.00
    -20.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,213.75
    +15.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.80
    -5.10 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.04
    +1.22 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.30
    -17.50 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.41
    -0.19 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9780
    -0.0085 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.13
    -0.24 (-0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1239
    -0.0083 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.6250
    +0.4380 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,219.96
    -321.52 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.18
    -8.53 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,933.68
    -3.06 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Forklift Truck Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the forklift truck market are Anhui HELI Co. Ltd, Crown Equipment Corporation, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. , Hangcha Group Co. Ltd. , Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. , Jungheinrich AG, Kion Group AG, Komatsu Ltd.

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Forklift Truck Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351337/?utm_source=GNW
, Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, Clark Material Handling Company, Combilift Ltd, Doosan Industrial Vehicle, EP Equipment, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Lift Technologies Inc, Linde Material Handling, Lonking Machinery Co. Ltd., The Raymond Corporation, and UniCarriers Americas Corporation.

The global forklift truck market is expected to grow from $50.99 billion in 2021 to $56.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The forklift truck market is expected to grow to $78.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The forklift truck market consists of sales of forklift trucks by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, and partnerships) that are used to lift and move objects over short distances.A forklift truck refers to a powered industrial truck that consists of a small truck frame with a front-facing assembly for lifting and carrying the load.

Forklifts are available in different specifications as per their weight carrying capacity and the requirements of the place of use, and may or may not require a driver for them to be operated.

The main product types in the forklift truck market are counterbalance, warehouse. The counterbalance forklifts are used to lift a wide range of weights, ranging from 1.8 t to 48 t. It refers to a forklift that has a heavy counterweight to offset the load that is being carried in the front. The different technologies include electric power and IC engines, and they are available in various classes such as class I, class II, class III, class IV, and class V. It is employed in retail and wholesale, logistics, automotive, the food industry, and other end users.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the forklift truck market in 2021. The regions covered in the forklift truck market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The forklift truck market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides forklift truck market statistics, including forklift truck industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a forklift truck market share, detailed forklift truck market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the forklift truck industry. This forklift truck market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the forklift truck market going forward.Construction refers to the building of residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure types of construction.

These forklift trucks are used in the construction industry for various tasks such as unloading pallets of blocks or bricks, steel joists, and construction equipment and materials, especially in hauling them from the delivery truck and carrying them to the construction site. For instance, according to the Office of National Statistics UK, the monthly construction output increased by 3.5% in volume in November 2021. Also, according to Invest India, an India-based national investment promotion and facilitation agency, the construction industry in India is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. Therefore, the growing construction industry is driving the growth of the forklift truck market.

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the forklift truck market.Major companies operating in the forklift truck sector are focused on developing new technological advancements to increase their market share.

For instance, in April 2020, Toyota Material Handling, a subsidiary of Toyota Industries, a Japan-based manufacturer of automobiles, launched electric forklifts that are designed by using unique alternating current (AC) motors that help to control overall energy and operational costs for superior operability.They have a capacity of 3,000 and 3,500 pounds each to increase productivity.

In comparison to earlier models, this electric forklift truck can travel and lift objects at speeds that are up to 27% faster and has a runtime that is up to 12% longer.

For instance, in April 2019, Toyota Industries Inc., a Japan-based company that manufactures automobiles and industrial trucks, acquired Hoist Material Handling, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Toyota would manufacture large-capacity forklifts under the Toyota Heavy Duty (THD) brand and also expand its market share in the US. Hoist Material Handling, Inc. is a US-based company that manufactures heavy-duty cushion tires and forklift trucks.

The countries covered in the forklift truck market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351337/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today

    Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Stocks are rallying now, but the 9 painful stages of this bear market are not even halfway done

    The official definition of a bear market is a 20% or greater decline from an index’s previous high. Accordingly, the three major U.S. stock-market benchmarks — the Nasdaq (COMP) the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) — are currently all in a bear market. Based on my work with stock market strategist Mark D. Cook, a typical bear market goes through nine stages.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Netflix Soars; Why Elon Musk May Be Extra Bullish On Tesla Earnings Call

    Futures: Netflix soared on subscribers gains. ASML, ISRG were strong too. Elon Musk may be extra bullish on the Tesla earnings call.

  • AT&T Q3 Preview: Can Shares Move Higher?

    Over the last three months, AT&T shares are down more than 23%, widely lagging behind the S&P 500's 7% decline.

  • Inflation Causes IRS to Raise Tax Brackets, Standard Deduction by 7%

    To reflect higher inflation, the agency implemented adjustments to key tax code parameters for 2023 such as the standard deduction and the income thresholds where tax rates take effect.

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to Biden$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly Corn

  • 10 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best telecom dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of the telecom sector and its outlook, and go directly to read 5 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The telecommunications sector is one of the most diversified industries, operating in satellite communications, […]

  • Netflix will crack down on password sharing next year — here’s how it will work

    Netflix Inc. executives on Tuesday detailed their plans to crack down on users sharing their accounts on the streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year.

  • P&G warns investors to reject mini-tender offer from TRC Capital Investment Corp.

    Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble Co. is warning shareholders to reject a lowball offer by a Canadian investment firm.

  • Fed Can’t Pause Rate Hikes With Core Inflation Accelerating, Kashkari Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve can’t pause its campaign of monetary policy tightening once its benchmark interest rate reaches 4.5% to 4.75% if “underlying” inflation is still accelerating, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Econom

  • IBM’s Earnings Will Be the Latest Read on Tech Spending. Expect Some Mess.

    IBM is set to provide investors with a fresh look at the state of enterprise technology spending when it reports third-quarter financial results late Wednesday. There is growing concern that tighter corporate IT spending will pressure results across the enterprise technology landscape. Corporate personal computer sales are slowing and there has been a flurry of cautious commentary from the software sector as some projects get pushed out and more deals draw closer scrutiny from boards and senior management.

  • Tesla Earnings Preview: Can TSLA Stock Get Back to the Fast Lane?

    Trading 46% from its 52-week highs, investors will want to see if Tesla continued to see delivery growth during the quarter. More importantly, Wall Street needs to make sure its guidance and outlook for deliveries showcase continued growth in Q4 and FY23.

  • A Tesla Stock Sale Is Coming. We Know Who, Why, and When, but Not How Much.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has 10 more days to close his purchase of Twitter for $54.20 a share “or face the consequences” of failing to do so.

  • ASML shrugs off slowdown, U.S. China sanctions, reports strong Q3

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key equipment supplier to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales and profit along with record new bookings, boosting its shares. Europe's largest technology company also said it did not expect a large impact from U.S. sanctions on China. ASML shares rose 5.6% to 426.40 euros at 0716 GMT.

  • ASML Surges as Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

    The Dutch supplier of manufacturing equipment to the semiconductor industry said it expects U.S. chip export control regulations to have a 'limited' effect on shipments in 2023.

  • 12 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Fortune 500 dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Fortune 500 dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. United States President Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed that the US economy will avoid a recession despite […]