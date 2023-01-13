U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

Forklift Truck Global Market Report 2022

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forklift Truck Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global forklift truck market.

This report focuses on forklift truck market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the forklift truck market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the forklift truck market are Anhui HELI Co.Ltd, Crown Equipment Corporation, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., Hangcha Group Co. Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Kion Group AG, Komatsu Ltd., Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, Clark Material Handling Company, Combilift Ltd, Doosan Industrial Vehicle, EP Equipment, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Lift Technologies Inc, Linde Material Handling, Lonking Machinery Co. Ltd., The Raymond Corporation, and UniCarriers Americas Corporation.

The global forklift truck market is expected to grow from $50.99 billion in 2021 to $56.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The forklift truck market is expected to grow to $78.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The forklift truck market consists of sales of forklift trucks by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, and partnerships) that are used to lift and move objects over short distances. A forklift truck refers to a powered industrial truck that consists of a small truck frame with a front-facing assembly for lifting and carrying the load. Forklifts are available in different specifications as per their weight carrying capacity and the requirements of the place of use, and may or may not require a driver for them to be operated.

The main product types in the forklift truck market are counterbalance, warehouse. The counterbalance forklifts are used to lift a wide range of weights, ranging from 1.8 t to 48 t. It refers to a forklift that has a heavy counterweight to offset the load that is being carried in the front. The different technologies include electric power and IC engines, and they are available in various classes such as class I, class II, class III, class IV, and class V. It is employed in retail and wholesale, logistics, automotive, the food industry, and other end users.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the forklift truck market in 2021. The regions covered in the forklift truck market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The forklift truck market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides forklift truck market statistics, including forklift truck industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a forklift truck market share, detailed forklift truck market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the forklift truck industry. This forklift truck market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the forklift truck market going forward. Construction refers to the building of residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure types of construction. These forklift trucks are used in the construction industry for various tasks such as unloading pallets of blocks or bricks, steel joists, and construction equipment and materials, especially in hauling them from the delivery truck and carrying them to the construction site.

For instance, according to the Office of National Statistics UK, the monthly construction output increased by 3.5% in volume in November 2021. Also, according to Invest India, an India-based national investment promotion and facilitation agency, the construction industry in India is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. Therefore, the growing construction industry is driving the growth of the forklift truck market.

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the forklift truck market. Major companies operating in the forklift truck sector are focused on developing new technological advancements to increase their market share.

The countries covered in the forklift truck market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Forklift Truck Market Characteristics

3. Forklift Truck Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Forklift Truck

5. Forklift Truck Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Forklift Truck Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Forklift Truck Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Forklift Truck Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Forklift Truck Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Counterbalance

  • Warehouse

6.2. Global Forklift Truck Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Electric Power

  • Internal Combustion Engine

6.3. Global Forklift Truck Market, Segmentation By Class, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Class I

  • Class II

  • Class III

  • Class IV

  • Class V

6.4. Global Forklift Truck Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Retail and Wholesale

  • Logistics

  • Automotive

  • Food Industry

  • Others End Users

7. Forklift Truck Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Forklift Truck Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Forklift Truck Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xcllhh

