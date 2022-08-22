Forklift Truck Market to Generate $103.9 billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Surge in in investments in infrastructure developments, developments in the e-commerce business, growth in the popularity of electric forklift trucks, and persistent technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the global forklift truck market. Closed manufacturing facilities, reduced workforce, fall in availability of raw materials, and other supply chain disruptions during the COVOD-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

Portland, OR, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global forklift truck market generated $51.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $103.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Report (268 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/596

Forklift Truck Market Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $51.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $103.9 billion CAGR 7.5% No. of Pages in Report 268 Segments covered Power source, class, end use, and region. Drivers Surge in in investments in infrastructure developments Growth in the popularity of electric forklift trucks Opportunities Rapid industrialization and e-commerce boom Improvement in logistics services Restrains Extortionate cost associated with the maintenance Increase in safety issues

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global forklift truck market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of numerous manufacturing facilities including those of forklift trucks, which adversely impacted its demand during the pandemic.

Besides, strict ban on import and export of raw materials were imposed by the government, which further made it difficult for the manufacturers to acquire necessary raw materials for the construction of forklift trucks.

This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

On the other hand, there was a huge economic and financial crisis during the pandemic. Hence, more and more businesses were reluctant in purchasing expensive items.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

Story continues

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/596

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global forklift truck market based on power source, class, end-use and region. The report provides a detailed analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphs and tables. This analysis can remarkably help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and implementing strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generating segments that are mentioned in the report.

Based on power source, the IC engine power segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The electric powered segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Based on class, the class 4 segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as class 1, class 2, class 3, class 5, and others.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/596

Based on end use, the retail and wholesale segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The automotive segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The key players analysed in the global forklift truck market report include Jungheinrich AG, Kion Group AG, Komatsu Ltd., Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd., Crown Equipment Corporation, EP Equipment, Hangcha, Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc., Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players of the global forklift truck market. These market players have made rigorous use of efficacious strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/596

Similar Reports We Have on Truck Industry:

Self-Driving Truck Market by Level of Autonomy (Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four) and Industry Vertical (Logistics, Construction & Manufacturing, Mining, and Port) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Electric Drive Mining Truck Market by Type (Rear Dump, Bottom Dump, and others), by Size Class (Small, Medium, Large, and Ultra), and by Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Fire Truck Market by Type (Rescue Trucks, Tanker, Pumper, and Multi-tasking Trucks) and Application (Residential & Commercial, Enterprises & Airports, and Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Boom Truck Market by Application (Rental, Construction, Utility and Telecommunication) and Product (Boom Truck Cranes, Below 10 Metric Tons and Above 50 Metric Tons): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Mining Truck Market by Type (Bottom Dump, Rear Dump, Lube, Tow and Water), Application (Coal Mining, Iron Mining, Copper Mining and Aluminum Mining), Capacity (90 Metric Tons, 90?149 Metric Tons, 150?290 Metric Tons and >290 Metric Tons) and Drive (Mechanical Drive and Electrical Drive): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Construction Vehicles Market by Solution (Products and Services), Equipment (Heavy Construction Equipment and Compact Construction Equipment), Type (Loader, Cranes, Forklift, Excavator, Dozers, and Others), Application (Excavation & Mining, Lifting & Material Handling, Earthmoving, Transportation, and Others), and Industry (Oil & Gas, Construction & Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |



