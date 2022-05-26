U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

The Forks officially kicks off 2022 summer visitor season on May 28, as part of Doors Open Winnipeg

·5 min read

Get ready to make some memories while you discover nature and connect with history

TREATY NO. 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, MB, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of the Doors Open Winnipeg event, The Forks National Historic Site is unveiling its newly reimagined tour, Where Our Stories Meet.  Led by costumed interpreters, visitors will be transported through various time periods to discover the compelling history of this important site. Histories include the experiences of the First Nations who have traded here for thousands of years, the early outsiders to chart this territory for Europe, and the story of the Métis Nation who shaped what would become Manitoba during the era of the fur trade.

Visitors are welcome to join us for a free tour during the two-day event on May 28 and 29, by registering at the Parks Canada desk located in the Travel Manitoba Information Centre. English tours will take place daily at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., and a French tour at 1:00 p.m. Tours will continue throughout the rest of the season, however, regular fees will apply.

And for those who'd like to adventure through the site on their own, they can download the Parks Canada Guided Tours app and take a self-guided tour through the site at any time – once the Red and Assiniboine rivers have receded and the riverwalk has been cleared for safe use.

Throughout the summer, visitors to The Forks may also come across some of Parks Canada's interpreters who will be set up in various places around the site to engage with visitors through fun and interactive activities focused on the site's fascinating history. Parks Canada will also be on-site for the upcoming Canada Pride weekend, June 3 to 5, with more fun learning activities for all ages to enjoy. And don't forget to wave at our team members as they accompany our Parks Canada float through downtown Winnipeg during the official Pride Parade on Sunday, June 5.

The Forks provides the perfect setting for memorable and safe experiences. Whether they're looking for relaxation, fun for the whole family, a chance to explore nature and history - or a break from the everyday - there are some unique experiences to suit every visitor's needs.

The health and safety of visitors and employees are of the utmost importance and Parks Canada continues to follow the advice, guidance, and requirements of public health authorities and experts to limit the spread of COVID-19. As of March 15, the Government of Manitoba lifted all health restrictions related to COVID-19, however, Parks Canada staff will continue to use masks to ensure the comfort and safety of all visitors. 

The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit, and what services may be available. Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the website for tour availability, to respect the guidance of public health experts, and to follow all signage and direction from Parks Canada employees.

Quotes

"As Canadians, we are fortunate to live in a country with such diverse landscapes and rich history. Every one of the protected areas within the Parks Canada network of sites is a perfect gateway to discovering, learning about, and connecting with natural and cultural heritage. As summer approaches, I encourage all Canadians to get out and explore locations such as The Forks, as they walk in the footsteps of history and enjoy the important physical and mental benefits of being outdoors."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault
Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Parks Canada prides itself on providing visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. The Parks Canada team works extremely hard to ensure that each and every person leaves with memories that will last a lifetime. We are excited to welcome new and returning visitors to The Forks, this season, to help them create new memories and discover everything this treasured place has to offer."

Ron Hallman
President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

  • Located at the junction of the Red and Assiniboine Rivers in the heart of North America, from pre-colonization to the present day, The Forks National Historic Site has been a key location in the history and development of these lands now known as Canada. Long before European explorers arrived here, this was a traditional stopping place for Indigenous peoples. First Nations groups camped in this area, using it as a place to gather provisions and trade among other tribes. And today, it remains a gathering hub for visitors of all ages to enjoy the culture, nature and history the site has to offer.

  • Travelling in an electric vehicle? Electric vehicle charging stations are available for visitors to use while they stop in and enjoy The Forks. The charging stations are clearly marked and located in throughout the parking areas at the site.

  • Want the ultimate ticket to nature, history and adventure? The Parks Canada Discovery Pass provides unlimited admission for a full year to over 80 destinations across the country. Visitors can purchase their Parks Canada Discovery Passes online, on-site, and at partner retailer locations across the country.

  • Stop by the Travel Manitoba Visitor Centre to pick up a Parks Canada souvenir of your visit. All revenues generated from purchases made will support local programs and conservation efforts locally.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/26/c6799.html

