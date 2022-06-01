U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

Form 2290 E-Filing is Now Open at Tax2efile.com

·2 min read

Heavy Vehicle Owners Can Pre-File Form 2290, Which is Also Known as Truck Tax, on the User-Friendly Website

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Tax2efile.com is pleased to announce that Form 2290 e-filing is now available on their IRS approved website.

Tax2efile, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Press release picture
Tax2efile, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Press release picture

To learn more about how to pre-file Form 2290 on Tax2efile.com, please visit https://www.tax2efile.com/efile-2290-form/prefile/irs-2290-form

As a company spokesperson noted, IRS Form 2290, which is also known as Truck Tax or Heavy Vehicle Use Tax, is a Federal Excise Tax that is imposed on heavy weight highway vehicles with a gross weight of 55,000 pounds of more. Owners of these vehicles must file their HVUT tax annually in order to obtain their Stamped Schedule 1.

The pre-filing option on Tax2efile.com allows people to E-file the annual Heavy Vehicle Use Tax Form 2290 starting on June 1, 2022, which is before the beginning of official tax year on July 1.
There are a number of benefits to pre-filing HVUT Form 2290 on Tax2efile.com, including the opportunity to pre-file the form now and then pay later.

"Pre-filing HVUT Form 2290 gives you 3 months' time, and it allows you to correct any errors from a rejected return or to make amendments," the spokesperson noted, adding that pre-filing Form 2290 also reduces the risk of having to pay late penalties.

"Also, it is common for the IRS to experience technical issues during peak filing season for the 2290, so if you pre-file it now, you will avoid this issue, all while getting any needed help from our experienced tax support team."

Pre-filing Form 2290 with Tax2efile is easy and stress-free. Tax payers can create and login to their account for free, and then enter in their vehicle or truck business information including the EIN and VIN. After entering in the gross weight of the vehicle, the tax amount will be calculated in a matter of minutes; then truck owners simply need to select their payment method and submit the completed 2290 Form to the IRS.

"Once the IRS accepts your return, you will get your 2290 filing status in 10 minutes and then your Stamped Schedule 1 copy via email," the spokesperson noted.

About Tax2efile

Tax2efile is an IRS approved online tax filing service provider which helps individuals and businesses file their federal tax returns and extensions. For more information, please visit https://www.tax2efile.com/

Media Contact
Dalonte
support@tax2efile.com
703-229-0326
950 Herndon Parkway, Suite 280
Herndon, VA 20170

SOURCE: Tax2efile



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703481/Form-2290-E-Filing-is-Now-Open-at-Tax2efilecom

