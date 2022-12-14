Form 8.3 - Bonhill Group Plc
Downing LLP
LEI: 213800G3X76VBG9SB504
14 December 2022
Form 8.3 re. Bonhill Group Plc
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Downing LLP
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
Client funds managed by Downing LLP
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Bonhill Group Plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
n/a
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
13 December 2022
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
No
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
Ordinary shares 1p
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
15,254,526
12.8
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
15,254,526
12.8
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant security
Purchase/sale
Number of securities
Price per unit
Ordinary
Sale
49,153
7.2p
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
Nature of dealing
Number of reference securities
Price per unit
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of relevant security
Product description
Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.
Number of securities to which option relates
Exercise price per unit
Type
Expiry date
Option money paid/ received per unit
(ii) Exercise
Class of relevant security
Product description
Exercising/ exercised against
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
NO
Date of disclosure:
14.12.2022
Contact name:
Grant Whitehouse
Telephone number*:
0207 416 7780