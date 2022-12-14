U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,043.14
    +23.49 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,296.53
    +187.89 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,319.29
    +62.47 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,842.37
    +10.01 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.92
    +1.53 (+2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.20
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0651
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    -0.0180 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2411
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8490
    -0.6100 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,072.41
    +277.71 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.82
    +5.92 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.87
    -11.02 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Form 8.3 - Bonhill Group Plc

Downing LLP
·3 min read

Downing LLP
LEI: 213800G3X76VBG9SB504
14 December 2022
Form 8.3 re. Bonhill Group Plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:

Downing LLP

(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

Client funds managed by Downing LLP

(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Bonhill Group Plc

(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

n/a

(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:

13 December 2022

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

No

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary shares 1p

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

15,254,526

12.8

 

 

(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 



        TOTAL:

15,254,526

12.8

 

 

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Ordinary

Sale

49,153

7.2p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

Nature of dealing

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:



None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:



None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO


Date of disclosure:

14.12.2022

Contact name:

Grant Whitehouse

Telephone number*:

0207 416 7780


Recommended Stories