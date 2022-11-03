U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,730.00
    -29.69 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,048.84
    -98.92 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,386.84
    -137.95 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.35
    -2.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.52
    -1.48 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.90
    -18.10 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.12 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9752
    -0.0067 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1300
    +0.0710 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1176
    -0.0216 (-1.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2840
    +0.5820 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,230.45
    -465.87 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.67
    -4.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Form 8.3 - Bonhill Group Plc

Downing LLP
·3 min read

Downing LLP
LEI: 213800G3X76VBG9SB504
3 November 2022
Form 8.3 re. Bonhill Group Plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:

Downing LLP

(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

Client funds managed by Downing LLP

(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Bonhill Group Plc

(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

n/a

(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

3 November 2022

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A

NO

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary shares 1p

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

15,333,929

12.9

 

 

(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 



        TOTAL:

15,333,929

12.9

 

 

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Ordinary

Sale

11,898

3p

Ordinary

Sale

300,000

3.125p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none



None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none



None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO


Date of disclosure:

03.11.2022

Contact name:

Grant Whitehouse

Telephone number*:

0207 416 7780


Recommended Stories

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 18.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Lincoln National Is Crashing Today

    Shares of insurance company Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) are down 32.5% as of 12:59 p.m. ET in response to what can only be considered a disastrous third-quarter report. For the three-month stretch ending in September, Lincoln National turned $4.6 billion worth of revenue into a loss of nearly $2.6 billion, or a loss of $15.17 per share. The insurer's quarterly results also reflect "unfavorable notable items" totaling $2 billion worth of charges -- an adverse impact of $11.62 -- linked to a yearly review of its deferred acquisition costs and subsequent changes to its reserve assumptions.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend

    Higher production volumes and commodity price realizations aid ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q3.

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The market downturn gives investors a target-rich environment to find good businesses at great prices.

  • Don't Worry, Cleveland-Cliffs Should Bounce Back in Q4

    The domestic steelmaker had a particularly bad third quarter, but management believes the fourth quarter will be better.

  • Why Fortinet Stock Crashed Today

    Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shareholders were heading for the exits this morning after the company reported its third-quarter financial results. Instead, Fortinet's top and bottom lines both beat analysts' consensus estimates.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.

  • Why Fisker Shares Dropped Then Rebounded Today

    Shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were hit hard this morning, but it isn't because of the third-quarter report it released last night. As of 12:05 p.m. ET, Fisker shares remained lower by 2%. Fisker still expects production of its electric Ocean SUV to begin later this month.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 often track each other fairly closely over long periods of time, individual years can see their performance diverge by considerable amounts. Whereas the S&P 500 is in bear market territory with a 20% loss in 2022, the Dow 30 stocks have lost just half that amount. While it's called the Dow Jones Industrial Average, it's been a long time since it tracked just the pulse of the U.S's biggest industrial companies.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Nutrien (NTR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Nutrien (NTR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -35.97% and 9.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Better Buy: Ally Financial vs. Upstart Stock

    It's hard to believe that it was only one year ago that Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock reached a breathtaking pinnacle of $390, which was nearly 1,000% above its opening-day market price less than a year earlier. At the same time, fellow financial stock Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has plunged as well, although not quite as much: 48% from it's 52-week high. It recently became a Warren Buffett stock, stirring greater interest among investors.

  • Earnings: Qualcomm guidance ‘much worse than expected,’ analyst says

    John Vinh, KeyBanc Capital Markets Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Qualcomm, the impact of worsening macro and China headwinds, the company’s hiring freeze plans, and the outlook for chips.

  • Why PayPal, Block, and Coinbase Are Down Ahead of Earnings

    Earnings will be released after the bell, and investors are taking a cautious approach to the quarter.