U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.25
    -5.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,100.00
    -33.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,817.25
    -22.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.50
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.36
    +0.97 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.40
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.84
    -2.16 (-8.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2376
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9610
    -0.4980 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,816.85
    +388.25 (+2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.74
    +14.69 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.11
    -18.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Form 8.3 - Capital & Counties Properties Plc

Jupiter Asset Management
·3 min read
Jupiter Asset Management
Jupiter Asset Management

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:

Jupiter Fund Management Plc

(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

(c)   Name of offeror in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Capital & Counties Properties Plc

(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

 

(e)   Date dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

13th December 2022

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A

Shaftesbury Plc

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

25p Ordinary

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

18,000,000

2.11

 

 

(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

1,187,044

0.13

 

 

(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 



        TOTAL:

19,187,044

2.25

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

None

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

None

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

None

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

25p Ordinary

CFD

Increasing Long Position

58,563

1.041192

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

NONE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

NONE

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none



NONE

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none



NONE

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO


Date of disclosure:

14th December 2022

Contact name:

Katie Wild

Telephone number:

0203 817 1620

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Fed Rate Hike Looms After Market Rally Fizzles; Tesla Stock Hits New Lows As Elon Musk Admits This

    A Fed rate hike looms after Tuesday's rally on tame inflation data fizzled. Tesla stock hit new lows as Elon Musk sees "macroeconomic tides."

  • Why Coinbase Stock Plunged to an All-Time Low Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) hit all-time lows on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. EST, Coinbase stock was down almost 9% and still falling. Here's a tangible example of how high fear is running for Coinbase investors: According to data from Morningstar, Coinbase's bonds are currently trading for $0.52 on the dollar.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — these are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • 3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.

  • John Paulson Hits the Jackpot With Horizon Buyout — Here Are His 2 Top Stocks Right Now

    John Paulson, the billionaire who at the height of the 2007 credit bubble made his fortune from betting against subprime mortgages has hit the jackpot again. As a major investor in Horizon Therapeutics, Paulson is in line for a $500 million payday, given the biotech is to be acquired by Amgen in a $27.8 billion deal. To bring Horizon under the fold, Amgen will pay $116.50 per share in cash. This is 267% higher price than the average of $31 per share paid by Paulson, who has been a Horizon invest

  • Tesla Stock Fell Again. Here’s Where It Could Be Headed Next.

    Tesla stock is down about 30% since Elon Musk completed his purchase of Twitter. Technical analysts say the weakness goes beyond anything related to social media.

  • 2 Big Reasons to Sell AMD Stock Before 2023

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) lost half their value in 2022 amid slowing demand for chips used in personal computers (PCs), and the chipmaker could be in for a difficult time in the new year as well. Discrete graphics cards are used in PCs to run games. The market was under stress this year thanks to weak PC sales, with discrete GPU shipments declining 41% year over year in Q3 to 14 million units.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 50%

    The doom and gloom brigade has been out in full force recently, persistently warning the economy is in a precarious state and that a recession next year is all but inevitable. Maybe so, but that doesn't necessarily mean the stock market is destined to follow suit. In fact, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management team expects 2023 will be a “bad year for the economy, a better year for markets.” “Our core scenario sees developed economies falling into a mild recession in 2023,” added Asset Management tea

  • Elon Musk Is Unfazed By Tesla's Decline

    The CEO of the EV maker has just made a strong defense of his group, as the stock plummets on Wall Street.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]

  • 3 of the Biggest Bargains for 2023 in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    These highly profitable, time-tested Buffett stocks are valued at forward-year price-to-earnings ratios of between 6 and 9.

  • Exclusive-How a secret software change allowed FTX to use client money

    In mid-2020, FTX's chief engineer made a secret change to the cryptocurrency exchange’s software. He tweaked the code to exempt Alameda Research, a hedge fund owned by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, from a feature on the trading platform that would have automatically sold off Alameda's assets if it was losing too much borrowed money. In a note explaining the change, the engineer, Nishad Singh, emphasized that FTX should never sell Alameda's positions.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed will face these two ‘unpleasant choices’ next year

    “This is what happens when an inflationary moment is allowed to get embedded into the economic system,” El-Erian said.

  • Binance withdrawals hit $1.9 billion in 24 hours, data firm says

    Binance has registered $1.9 billion of withdrawals in the past 24 hours, blockchain data firm Nansen said on Tuesday, as the world's biggest crypto exchange said it had "temporarily paused" withdrawals of the USDC stablecoin. How crypto exchanges such as Binance and its now-bankrupt former rival FTX handle customer deposits is under close scrutiny from users and regulators. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday with defrauding investors.

  • Apple Is Now Bigger Than Google, Amazon, Tesla, and Walmart Combined

    Recession? It looks like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) didn’t get the message. While many other companies like Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) have declined as much as 70%, Apple has hardly hit bear market territory from its all-time highs. Don’t miss: Never Lose Your Things Again — The Startup Pouring Gasoline on the Apple AirTag In contrast, even powerhouses like Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have since declined considerably and are trending dow

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google stocks see huge gains on heels of inflation data

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith discusses how tech stocks are performing following November CPI data.

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit a New 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has dropped almost 50% in just the past three months, with the slide continuing today. Investors have also been bothered by reports that Tesla may be experiencing a drop in demand for its electric cars produced at its Shanghai, China plant. Fears around Chinese demand have been exacerbated by lockdowns and other measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

  • Investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have made a fantastic return of 476% over the past five years

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped...

  • Vanguard sees a recession in 2023 — and one ‘silver lining’ for investors

    After 2022's high prices, recession worries, stock market slides, what's coming in 2023? Vanguard says to watch out for these developments.

  • US Futures Swing Amid Caution Over Fed Response: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures fluctuated between gains and losses as investors debated whether inflation had eased enough to encourage the Federal Reserve to slow monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed