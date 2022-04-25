U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,232.75
    -34.50 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,510.00
    -218.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,241.50
    -112.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,919.00
    -19.70 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.03
    -5.04 (-4.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.60
    -25.70 (-1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    -0.66 (-2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    -0.0053 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.50
    +6.82 (+30.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2749
    -0.0086 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1850
    -0.2400 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,850.68
    -775.52 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.90
    -43.67 (-4.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,374.80
    -146.88 (-1.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Form 8.3 - [CareTech Holdings plc - 22 04 2022] - (CGWL)

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited
·3 min read

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH LIMITED (for Discretionary clients)

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

N/A

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

22 APRIL 2022

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A

N/A



2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

ORDINARY 0.5p

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

2,669,530

2.3554

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

2,669,530

2.3554

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Note: 530 shares were transferred out by a discretionary client on 22/04/2022.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

ORDINARY 0.5p

SALE

138

738.4p

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

NONE

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

NONE

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

NONE

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none



NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none



NONE

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO


Date of disclosure:

25 APRIL 2022

Contact name:

MARK ELLIOTT

Telephone number:

01253 376539

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • The stock market selloff still has another 20% to go, says the godfather of liquidity

    The financial system is much less a new financing system than it is in reality a refinancing system, says the godfather of liquidity.

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Is Shorting Tesla Stock—and He’s Not Happy

    FEATURE Tesla CEO Elon Musk is irked at Bill Gates. He doesn’t see how Gates, a leading proponent of sustainable energy, could possibly sell Tesla stock short. And Musk says Gates is doing just that.

  • S&P 500 Ready to Join Bear Market, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 is about to drop sharply, Morgan Stanley’s Michael J. Wilson warned, as investors struggle to find havens amid fears of a recession and aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win

  • Jack Dorsey Follows Elon Musk in Dropping CEO Title (For Something Ridiculous)

    Twitter's fate may be hanging in the balance. No longer is the description "chief executive officer" or "chief financial officer" enough to indicate power, prestige and hierarchical standing. Elon Musk -- of course -- got the thing started last year when he officially changed his title at Tesla as well as that of the EV maker's chief financial officer.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • Apple Is the Last FAANG Standing. How Its Earnings Could Move the Market.

    The once-highflying group of Big Tech names has disappointed—or worse—this year, with one exception. Investors are awaiting Apple’s earnings this coming week with more trepidation than usual.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks got clobbered Friday. Why smart investors focus on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • This Veteran Investor Is More Optimistic Than Ever. What He Thinks About Tesla and Other Growth Stocks.

    Anderson, a partner at Baillie Gifford, is one of the preeminent growth-stock investors of his time. As he prepares to step down, he’s more optimistic than ever.

  • Yes, You Can Get Dividend Yields Around 5%. Here’s How.

    A big dividend yield can be a red flag and portend trouble for a company. But due diligence can lead investors to some solid companies with yields in the 5% neighborhood.

  • U.S. stock futures sink, suggesting more losses Monday

    After sharp losses Friday, Wall Street is poised for more declines as stock-index futures slid Sunday night.

  • Pinduoduo, Alibaba Lead Chinese ADR Decline Amid Lockdown Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks look set to open in the red on Monday as expanded Covid lockdown measures in major cities sparked concerns over the country’s economic growth outlook.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as F

  • Buying the Dip Can Be a Retiree’s Best Friend. Here’s How Seniors Can Safely Shop.

    Stock-market downturns early in retirement often harm the durability of savings, but they can give retirees willing to do some research and steel their nerves an opportunity to juice longer-term returns

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.

  • Gold falls as investors sidestep precious metal for more attractive safe havens

    Gold futures fell Monday, with the traditional haven failing to find support as investors dumped equities and other assets perceived as risky while jumping into other assets perceived as safe, including U.S. Treasurys and other government bonds. Gold for June delivery (GC00) (GCM22) fell $17.70, or 0.9%, to $1916.40 an ounce on Comex. Gold was “unable to benefit much from the renewed flight to safety that’s gripped the markets since Friday,” said Raffi Boyadjian, lead investment analyst at XM, in a note.

  • Top 10 Zinc Stocks Picked By Hedge Funds for 2022

    In this article, we will look at the top 10 zinc stocks picked by hedge funds for 2022. If you want to skip reading about why zinc prices are on the rise, you can go to Top 5 Zinc Stocks Picked By Hedge Funds for 2022. Zinc has a variety of uses that range from […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Covid Lockdowns In Focus

    Chinese regulators hinted they may allow U.S. audits of U.S.-listed China stocks, but Covid lockdowns hit much of the economy.

  • 3 signs that recession fears are wildly overblown: Morning Brief

    Are recession worries overblown? Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 25, 2022.

  • Oil joins tumbling commodities as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil prices picked up where they left off on Friday, with losses as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on demand prospects.

  • Sri Lanka Stocks Plunge, Ending Trading 32 Minutes After Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Sri Lanka plunged, triggering a trading halt for the rest of the day, lasting barely 32 minutes after the market opened for the first time in two weeks.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French President

  • Nasdaq Futures Signal Drop as $1 Trillion Erased Since Netflix

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity index futures signaled further losses on Monday as investors fretted over monetary tightening and risks from China’s Covid-19 lockdowns, while technology stocks remained under pressure from higher bond yields ahead of a big week for earnings.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Link