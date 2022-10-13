U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,628.25
    +39.75 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,577.00
    +316.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,929.50
    +89.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,715.10
    +22.40 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.68
    +0.41 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.30
    +6.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    +0.26 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9740
    +0.0031 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.40
    -0.23 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1257
    +0.0158 (+1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7590
    -0.1020 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,730.34
    -399.81 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.13
    -11.59 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,853.33
    +27.18 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Form 8.3 - [EMIS Group plc - 12 10 2022] - (CGWL)

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited
·3 min read

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:

CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH LIMITED (for Discretionary clients)

(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

EMIS GROUP PLC

(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

N/A

(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

12 OCTOBER 2022

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A

N/A

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

ORDINARY 1p

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

677,647

1.0703

 

 

(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 

TOTAL:

677,647

1.0703

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

ORDINARY 1p

SALE

35

1878p

ORDINARY 1p

SALE

1,500

1879.5001p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

NONE

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

NONE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

NONE

 

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none



NONE

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none



NONE

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO


Date of disclosure:

13 OCTOBER 2022

Contact name:

MARK ELLIOTT

Telephone number:

01253 376539

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • Why AMD Stock Looks Too Good To Pass Up

    AMD's preliminary Q3 results contributed to a massive sell-off in the stock, but many believe this reaction was overblown.

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • FTSE rises as investors await US inflation data

    All eyes will be on the upcoming US consumer price figures. Minutes released on Wednesday from the Fed’s last meeting suggested some officials considered reducing the pace of rate hikes.

  • Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates. And all of that may just be the tip of the iceberg. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio s

  • Yellen Worries Over Loss of ‘Adequate Liquidity’ in Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cited concerns about the potential for a breakdown in trading of US Treasuries, as her department leads an effort to shore up that crucial market.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as

  • Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch

    Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is a mechanism that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • Selling AMC Stock Could Be a Genius Move

    If you bought $1,000 worth of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) stock at its all-time high of $62 in June 2021, you would have roughly $100 today -- a decline of 90%. While the movie theater operator seems to be recovering nicely from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, massive levels of equity dilution could leave investors holding the bag. At the height of the crisis in 2020, AMC's revenue collapsed by 77% to $1.24 billion against the prior year, and it lost $4.59 billion.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Defies Chip Sector Weakness With Strong Third-Quarter Report

    TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday beat Wall Street's targets for the third quarter and guided higher for the current period.

  • 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

    Investors often favor that industry during tough times because its earnings are less at risk -- patients can't do without the products these companies sell. Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) have actually been climbing this year, and it doesn't look as if those trends will end any time soon. Axsome Therapeutics attracted investors' attention as it moved closer to product commercialization.

  • What's Been Driving the Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Plunge?

    It has been awful time for investors in media company Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). The potential synergies and economies of scale looked to position the combined company well to compete in the media and entertainment industry. Since the merger was structured so that AT&T would spin off its holding of WarnerMedia and then merge the company with Discovery, AT&T investors  got shares of the new company without doing anything.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On U.K. U-Turn Ahead Of CPI Inflation Report

    Stocks were quiet Wednesday, as investors avoided rallying into the CPI inflation report. EV plays Albemarle and Aehr Test Systems dived.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Oil Stock Is Adding More Fuel to Grow Its Dividend

    The company is using some of its financial flexibility to boost its ability to cash in on oil prices.

  • Dow Jones Closes Lower After Fed Minutes Point To 4.6% Terminal Rate; Solar Stocks Fall; Microsoft's $69 Bil Battle Continues

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended a day of choppy trading with a 0.1% drop. The morning's 0.2% uptick faded early, but the index built momentum after the Fed's minutes release at 11 a.m. ET. The Fed's minutes on Wednesday showed that the path to higher interest rates remains intact.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures higher as investors await inflation data

    U.S. stock futures edged higher Thursday ahead of inflation data out this morning.

  • ‘There Are Many Stocks That Are Already Reflecting a Recession’: Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Names

    Those hoping for the fourth quarter to herald a stock market comeback have been disappointed so far. A late-year rally has yet to properly materialize with the market still factoring further turmoil as the fight against inflation continues and the specter of a recession remains. However, while the prospect of a recession looms, Morgan Stanley’s Investment Management Managing Director Andrew Slimmon points out that many stocks already appear to be taking for granted the likelihood of a recession.

  • The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’

    Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,” which described the 2008 failure of Lehman Brothers, expects more turmoil in the bond market, in part, because “there is $50 trillion more in world debt today than there was in 2018.” The bond market dwarfs the stock market — both have fallen this year, although the rise in interest rates has been worse for bond investors because of the inverse relationship between rates (yields) and bond prices.

  • A key inflation report that settles little for Wall Street: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets Thursday, October 13, 2022.