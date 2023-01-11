U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,932.32
    +13.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,740.81
    +36.71 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,802.52
    +59.89 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.07
    +10.42 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.45
    +1.33 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.60
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.24 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0762
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5780
    -0.0430 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2132
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4970
    +0.3050 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,343.22
    +19.67 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.46
    -2.26 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,742.10
    +47.61 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Form 8.3 - EMIS Group plc

Glazer Capital LLC
·3 min read

U.K. DISCLOSURE, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.  KEY INFORMATION

(a)  Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:

Glazer Capital LLC

(b)  Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
      The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient

NA

(c)  Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
      Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

EMIS Group plc

(d)  If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

NA

(e)  Date position held/dealing undertaken:

January 10, 2023

(f)  Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

NO

2.  POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a)  Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

1p ordinary

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)  Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

 

 

 

 

(2)  Derivatives (other than options):

1,225,468

1.94

%

 

 

(3)  Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 

        TOTAL:

1,225,468

1.94

%

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3.  DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a)  Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(b)  Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

1p ordinary

Total return swap

Decreasing a long position

12,712

18.68 GBP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)  Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i)  Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)  Exercising

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

(d)  Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4.  OTHER INFORMATION

(a)  Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

(b)  Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)  the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

(c)  Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO


Date of disclosure:

January 11, 2023

Contact name:

Kevin Zadourian

Telephone number:

212-808-7312

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond one of the ‘more crowded shorts in the market right now': Analyst

    S3 Partners Head of Predictive Analytics Ihor Dusaniwsky joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Bed Bath & Beyond stock, a looming bankruptcy, volatility across meme stocks, investor sentiment, and the outlook for Apple.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $159.64, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session.

  • Tesla stock: Citi says end of selloff in sight

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Citi analyst’s bullish pre-earnings calls on Tesla.

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $175.16, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Blasted 6% Higher Today

    In the first of what's apparently intended to be an annual series, SoFi released its SoFi Investor Study. For the latter period, most (93%) of the respondents continued to invest in various financial investments despite the often high market volatility. Certificates of desposits (CDs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) also served as popular alternatives.

  • Devon Energy's Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Is Facing an Unexpected Headwind

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) paid out a gusher of dividends in 2022. Fueled by higher oil prices and its innovative dividend strategy, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, more than double its total in 2021. Now, it's facing another headwind as severe winter weather affected its production in the fourth quarter.

  • Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Pfizer (PFE) closed at $47.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in January and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has guided his company to incredible performance. The company's market-crushing track record has earned Buffett the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha," and he's considered by many to be the single best investor in history. Sporting a market capitalization of roughly $700 billion, Berkshire Hathaway stands as the world's sixth-largest publicly traded company, and it's delivered phenomenal returns for long-term shareholders.

  • Where Will AMD Stock Be in 1 Year?

    The past year has been terrible for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investors as shares of the chipmaker have crashed 50% thanks to multiple headwinds that include the broader stock market sell-off owing to a hawkish Federal Reserve, slowing semiconductor demand, and concerns that the economy may be headed for a recession in 2023. AMD stock carries a price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months as per a consensus estimate of 38 analysts. Or will the semiconductor market's weakness catch up with AMD and send the stock lower?

  • 3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    Choosing solid dividend stocks can be tricky. Buying a stock with a really high dividend yield is tempting, but many stocks with high dividends got that way because their share prices have plummeted. Many stocks with high yields also have high dividend payout ratios, meaning a company devotes much of its earnings to those dividends.

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: CrowdStrike vs. Okta

    Cybersecurity software falls into this bucket, which leads to the question of which cybersecurity stocks are the best to buy. Two popular cybersecurity investments are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and for a good reason: They are the go-to solutions in their respective offerings. Instead, multiple companies provide different methods to create effective protection.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond: How stock buybacks undermined the company

    One of the major — and overlooked--reasons that Bed Bath & Beyond is in desperate trouble is that when it comes to its own stock, it's violated the key retailer's rule of buy cheap and sell dear.

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While They're "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%

    He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.

  • Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

    Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Stellantis, ChargePoint, Mercedes-Benz, BYD and Tesla

    Stellantis, ChargePoint, Mercedes-Benz, BYD and Tesla are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • These 3 Stocks Crashed by 40% in 2022. But Analysts Remain Bullish On Them

    Last year was an awful one for many growth stocks. Three stocks that struggled mightily last year that analysts think can soar include Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO). Last year was a brutal one for animal health company Zoetis as its shares dropped a staggering 40%.

  • Gundlach Says Listen to Bond Market Rather Than Fed on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Prominent fixed-income manager Jeffrey Gundlach said investors trying to figure out how the interest-rate situation will play out should pay attention to the bond market rather than the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From Sa

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    Investors focused on dividend stocks soon learn that this axiom provides fair warning: Sometimes dividend yields are too good to be true. Income investors scouring the equity markets these days looking for yield would do well to do a reality check and better determine if some of the great dividends popping up are actually sustainable. It is critical to keep this in mind when thinking about dividend stocks.

  • Beyond Meat Is Down 94% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    As you might expect, these poor sales trends sparked big financial losses. With a lower cost base by late 2023, Beyond Meat could start generating significant earnings -- assuming the industry returns to steady growth.