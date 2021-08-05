U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,420.67
    +18.01 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,979.17
    +186.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,874.73
    +94.20 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.09
    +24.76 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.61
    +0.46 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.80
    -8.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.13 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2100
    +0.0260 (+2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6700
    +0.2020 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,939.99
    -384.27 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.15
    -3.74 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,112.57
    -11.29 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Form 8.3 - Equiniti Group plc

Glazer Capital LLC
·3 min read

UK DISCLOSURE, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:

Glazer Capital LLC

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient

NA

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Equiniti Group plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

NA

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

August 4, 2021

(f) Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

.01p ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

(2) Derivatives (other than options):

5,202,214

1.41

%

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:



TOTAL:

5,202,214

1.41

%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

.01p ordinary

CFD

Increasing Long Position

4,700,000

1.78 GBP

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO


Date of disclosure:

August 5, 2021

Contact name:

Megan Sinclair

Telephone number:

212-808-7302

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Fiverr Stock Swoons on a Disappointing Outlook. Blame Goes to the Vaccines.

    (FVRR) stock slid sharply Thursday, after the marketplace for freelance professional services warned that results for the rest of the year would be reduced by a reopening of the economy as more vaccinated people leave home and return to more normal work and leisure activities. Fiverr shares dived 20.4% to $183.45 in Thursday morning trading. In short, Fiverr International (ticker: FVRR) is having a bad reaction to Covid-19 vaccines.

  • Lightspeed Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Outlook for Fiscal 2022

    Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Selling Roku Now Could Be a Big Mistake

    You should never count your blowout quarters before they hatch, and that seems to fit when it comes to Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this week. The pioneer in home streaming posted what seemed to be pretty spectacular numbers after Wednesday's market close.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Should We Be Delighted With Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) ROE Of 22%?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • Here's Why eXp World Holdings Stock Skyrocketed Today

    What happened Shares of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) gained 36% in today's trading session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock surged after the real estate company posted its second-quarter earnings results.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Pops on Earnings and Revenue Beat

    The cannabis stock rose nearly 2% following the company's release of its Q2 results on Wednesday after the close.

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Why SunPower Stock Fell in July and Continued Falling in August

    SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock fell 15.2% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. SunPower stock fell 9% on Wednesday, after the company announced lackluster second-quarter results. SunPower stock's fall in July is likely attributed to an underperform rating by Credit Suisse.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Equinox Gold Reports 124,712 Ounces of Gold Sold in Second Quarter 2021

    Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its second quarter 2021 summary financial and operating results. The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 will be available for download on SEDAR, on EDGAR and on the Company's website. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on August 5, 2021 com

  • Should Weakness in Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

    Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has had a rough month with its share price down 13%. However, stock prices are usually driven...

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • Why Phillips 66, Genesis Energy, and W&T Offshore Stocks are Getting Crushed Today

    A combination of falling oil prices, worries about the delta coronavirus variant, and reactions to earnings is sending most oil stocks down on Wednesday.

  • SoFi: It’s a Mid-to Long-Term Play

    After an inauspicious start to life on the public markets via a SPAC merger on June 1, SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock has made some powerful forward strides this week. The fintech player is one of many trying to make its mark in the disruptive banking field, where big names are already staking out their territory. “The competitive landscape is heating up,” notes Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele. There’s a one-stop shop super app at industry giant PayPal, expansion at Square with a pivot toward th

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?

    With that as the backdrop, any bargain hunters eyeing last month's biggest pullbacks among constituents of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may want to think twice before stepping in. Good investors think about a company's fiscals and scour headlines about that organization. Great investors consider context and commonalities that nobody else notices.