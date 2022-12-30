U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,820.56
    -28.72 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,023.63
    -197.17 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,370.24
    -107.85 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.16
    -15.09 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.98
    +0.58 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.19 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8730
    +0.0380 (+0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2089
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7610
    -1.2690 (-0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,487.86
    -159.42 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.68
    -2.68 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics plc

State Street International (Ireland) Limited
·2 min read

                        FORM 8.3

 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates

Company dealt in

Horizon Therapeutics plc

Class of relevant security to which
the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

$0.0001 ordinary shares

Date of dealing

29th Dec 2022

 

 

 

 

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

 

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

 

 

Long

Short

 

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

5,321,384

2.34750%

 

 

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

508

0.000224%

 

 

(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell

N/A

N/A

 

 

Total

5,321,892

2.34773%

 

 

 

 

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

 

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

 

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

N/A

 

 

 

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

N/A

 

 

 

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

N/A

 

 

 

Total

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Purchase

3,000

113.49

Purchase

2,266

113.51

Purchase

1,030

113.51

Purchase

112

113.51

Sale

1,300

113.51


 

 

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

 

Product name,
e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

N/A

 

 

 

 

        

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Product name,
e.g. call option

Writing, selling,
purchasing
varying etc.

Number of
securities to which
the option relates
(Note 7)

Exercise
price

Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.

Expiry
date

Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii) Exercising

 

Product name,
e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)

N/A

 

 

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

 

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

N/A

 

 

 

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

N/A

 

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)

NO

Date of disclosure

30th Dec 2022

Contact name

Lionel Colaco

Telephone number                                

020 33956098

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

N/A

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

N/A

 


Recommended Stories

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    The easiest way to justify investing in a stock is if it produces a dividend yield equal to or higher than the risk-free rate. Investing in equal parts of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) produces a dividend yield of 4.4% while also granting exposure to the potential upside (or downside) of each investment.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for the New Year’s Weekend.

    Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of the holiday weekend. The New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Stock Market, and over-the-counter markets will be open standard trading hours on Friday. The Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the Paris Stock Exchange will be open their normal hours on Friday.

  • MicroStrategy Sells Bitcoin For the First Time

    MicroStrategy, the company of Michael Saylor, one of the most fervent evangelists of Bitcoin, has sold the king of cryptocurrencies. The firm said it bought approximately 2,395 bitcoins for approximately $42.8 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses, between November 1 and December 21. The transaction was made at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

  • 3 Top Stocks Worth Buying for the Long Term in 2023

    With that in mind, here are my top three stocks worth buying for the long term in 2023. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) certainly fits this bill -- the Italian luxury house has been around for 112 years, and it has earned a reputation for quality and craftsmanship in that time. True luxury brands have some of the best moats out there -- and it takes a long time for a new company to achieve such recognition.

  • 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Are Aggressively Buying for 2023

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.5% to 6%, have been popular buys among select billionaire investors.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $265.49, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session.

  • Should I take Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting your checks ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $20

    Last year's highfliers have fallen deeply out of favor due to higher interest rates and uncertainty over the economy. Business might soften in a recession, but companies serving a long-term growing market will rebound when the uncertainty clears. Two growth stocks that have fallen below $20 per share are the cloud-based lending provider Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and fast-growing cybersecurity expert SentinelOne (NYSE: S).

  • The Biggest Reason Nvidia Stock Is a Screaming Buy for 2023

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has gained some ground on the stock market of late, gaining more than 15% in the past three months and outpacing the S&P 500's gains of just 5%, in what may seem like a surprising rally given the terrible situation the company's gaming business is in right now. Let's see why this new chip platform could be a big deal for Nvidia when it hits the market in 2023.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Collapsed This Morning

    After spending most of 2022 on life support, shares of Chinese private education companies New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) finally caught a second wind in December, when the Chinese government repealed its zero-COVID policy and began to reopen its economy. With just 60 hours or so to go before the calendar flips to 2023, however, China is pulling the rug out from under investors again -- and announcing new regulations on education companies.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • "Risk On" Trade Pushes Carvana, Silvergate, and Skillz Higher Today

    The three stocks that caught my eye were Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) jumping by as much as 17%, Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) popping 14.9%, and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) gaining 7.3%. The broad market was rising Thursday in part because interest rates on bonds have dropped, which often correlates with a rising stock market. Skillz and Carvana specifically are burning cash even as their stocks fall and their growth slows.

  • China Regulator Says Futu, Up Fintech Violated Laws

    China’s securities regulator said two Nasdaq-listed online brokers violated its domestic laws by allowing customers on the mainland to make cross-border trades.

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • 2 "Safe" Stocks That Are Anything But

    As a generic drugmaker, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) has the trappings of a safe investment at first glance. Theoretically, demand for generic medications should be relatively consistent, and it's reasonable to believe that ongoing purchases of such drugs would make for a solid base of recurring revenue, which could increase over time. First, the company has a troublesome debt load of $21.6 billion that looms very large in comparison to its market cap of only $10.4 billion.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Enovix Surged Today

    The penultimate trading day of 2022 brought a sigh of relief for investors in shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, while QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks were trading 6.3% and 7.2% higher respectively, Enovix stock was up a solid 13.7%. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported only a marginal increase in the filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 24.

  • 15 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock

    In this article, we take a look at 15 companies that are buying back stock. If you want to see more companies that are buying back stock, go directly to 5 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock. Stock buybacks and dividends are the two main ways companies return excess capital back to shareholders. Unlike […]