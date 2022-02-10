U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,573.00
    -4.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,700.00
    +59.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,000.75
    -37.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,074.90
    -4.20 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.80
    +1.14 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.00
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.61
    -0.83 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8270
    +0.3020 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,068.45
    +1,447.28 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.43
    +47.72 (+4.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.74
    +26.32 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Form 8.3 - National Express Group PLC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rathbone Brothers Plc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RTBBF

8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Rathbones Group Plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

National Express Group Plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

09/02/2022

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A

No

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

16,068,663

2.6167%

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:



TOTAL:

16,068,663

2.6167%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

5p Ordinary Shares

Sale

510

276.1p

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No


Date of disclosure:

10/02/2022

Contact name:

Liam Smith – Compliance Department

Telephone number:

0151 2437101

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Why Cameco Corporation's Stock Jumped 14.6% Today

    What happened  Shares of uranium company Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) jumped as much as 14.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day within a penny of their high in trading.

  • PepsiCo Posts Earnings Beat and Boosts Dividend. The Stock Rises.

    The soft drinks and snacks company boosts its annual dividend and announces a new stock buyback program of up to $10 billion.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Shares of Upstart, Nu Holdings, and StoneCo Are All Rising Today

    Tech stocks continued to rally today with the Nasdaq Composite up roughly 1.9% as of 2:40 p.m. ET. Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) powered lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 11% higher today, Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded nearly 13% higher, and Brazilian payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) traded more than 5% higher. As has now been discussed many times, the markets turned ugly starting in early November as the Federal Reserve got more serious about combatting the rising inflation being seen in higher daily prices.

  • Shale Billionaire Hamm Keeps Full Control With ‘Estate Planning’

    (Bloomberg) -- Harold Hamm said he’s retaining full control of shale driller Continental Resources Inc. after a company filing late Wednesday signaled the founder had slashed his stake and distributed shares to family members. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks With 128% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    These fast-paced companies could be primed for a big bounce, according to select analysts and investment banks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • Will Weakness in InMode Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

    With its stock down 43% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard InMode (NASDAQ:INMD). But if you pay close...

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. Shao noted that China is one of the world's largest and most profitable auto markets, due in part to the Chinese government's support of its nascent EV industry.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?

  • 2 Green Flags for Ocugen's Future

    Its value has dropped substantially in recent months. Could the biotech's fortunes change this year?

  • Why Doximity Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) leaped 24% on Wednesday after the networking platform for medical professionals announced strong third-quarter growth metrics. Doximity's revenue surged 67% year over year to $97.9 million in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended on Dec. 31. Pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare providers are ramping up their advertising spend on Doximity's network.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.