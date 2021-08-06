U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.00
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,018.00
    +75.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,117.00
    -50.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.80
    +13.10 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.97
    +0.88 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -17.30 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.41 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1791
    -0.0046 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0560 (+4.60%)
     

  • Vix

    16.88
    -1.09 (-6.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3910
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0620
    +0.3090 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,622.99
    +3,098.35 (+8.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.68
    +22.79 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.84
    +8.41 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
JUST IN:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

Form 8.3 - Nortonlifelock Inc

Sculptor Capital LP
·4 min read

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Sculptor Capital LP and

Sculptor Capital Management Europe Limited

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

NortonLifeLock Inc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

05 August 2021

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

NO

If YES, specify which:

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Convertible Bond (US668771AA66)

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:



80,565,000



12.89

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:



TOTAL:



80,565,000



12.89

Class of relevant security:

USD 0.01 common (US6687711084)

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:



3,055,055



0.53

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:



200,000



0.03



TOTAL:



200,000



0.03



3,055,055



0.53

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

USD

0.01 common



Sale



183,700



USD 23.92

Convertible Bond (US668771AA66)

Purchase

5,000,000

USD 122.7728

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES

Date of disclosure:

06 August 2021

Contact name:

Angela Berti

Telephone number*:

020 7758 4400

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure:

Sculptor Capital LP and

Sculptor Capital Management Europe Limited

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates:



NortonLifeLock Inc

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Written or purchased

Number of securities to which option or derivative relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Common

Put option

Written

200,000

USD 20

American

21/01/2022

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:









It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Why GE's Long-Term Future Still Looks Bright

    The fact that GE Power was the star segment in General Electric's (NYSE: GE) second quarter is meaningful. It speaks volumes for CEO Larry Culp's impact on the company since Oct. 2018. By now, most investors, and certainly GE's management, know that the market keys off of GE's free cash flow (FCF) performance.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Why Castor Maritime Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors in Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) haven't had a pleasant past three months, as the stock has dropped almost 50% in that time. For the three months ended June 30, Castor Maritime earned $6.5 million, building on the $1.1 million profit it made in 2021's first quarter.

  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    CLNE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Strong Financial Prospects Keep NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Up and Ahead of Regulatory Pressures

    The last 2 quarters of 2020 were frustrating for NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors, as the stock kept ranging. However, in 2021 it rallied over 50%, creating new highs and quickly reversing any dips. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Notably, we will be paying attention to NVIDIA's return on equity (ROE) today.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks for Robinhood Traders to Buy Now

    Robinhood has inspired a generation of young investors to jump into the stock market and start saving for the future. For context, the average Robinhood user is 31 years old, meaning they have roughly three decades before retirement. Palantir was designed to solve this problem.

  • 2 Beaten-Down High-Risk, High-Return Growth Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

    Folks that are accustomed to investing in growth stocks are no strangers to the volatile stock price fluctuations that often accompany these companies. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are two examples of high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that are experiencing some big price moves at the moment. The stock price for online multiplayer video game competition platform Skillz is down 27% in the last month as investors worry about the company's aggressive spending to acquire customers.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • Novavax stock drops after it delays emergency use submission to FDA of COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax Inc. shares tumbled 11% in premarket trade Friday, after the biotech delayed its submission to the U.S. regulator for an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company said it’s now planning to seek an EUA from the Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter. Novavax said it has filed with regulators in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines to have an emergency use authorization for the candidate, called NVX-CoV2373.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Here’s another sign the bull market is near a peak, and this one bears watching

    The U.S. stock market is nearing a top, according to a leading indicator that is based on the trailing three-month returns of the S&P 500 (SPX) sectors. Over the three months prior to past bull-market tops, a fairly predictable pattern emerged of which sectors performed best and which fared worst. This is a big change since mid-May when, as I reported, this leading indicator was not detecting any signs of imminent trouble.

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Robinhood tanks 27% after shareholders file to sell

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares tanked 27% to close the session at $50.27 after several wild sessions.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]