U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,841.00
    +12.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,193.00
    +123.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,836.00
    +15.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.10
    +8.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.65
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.60
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    +0.0240 (+0.65%)
     

  • Vix

    22.77
    +0.76 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1887
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8770
    +0.4850 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,760.91
    -41.38 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.18
    -2.98 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,657.30
    +23.85 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Form 8.3 - Octopus Investments - Curtis Banks Group plc

Octopus Investments
·3 min read

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Full name of discloser:

OCTOPUS INVESTMENTS LTD

(b)        Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

(c)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Curtis Banks Group plc

(d)        If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

 

(e)        Date position held/dealing undertaken:

        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

05/01/2023

(f)        In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

 

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary 0.5p

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1)        Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:



8,099,480



12.11

 

 

(2)        Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

(3)        Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 



        TOTAL:

8,099,480

12.11

 

 

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

 

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Ordinary 0.5p

Sale

3,633

£3.21

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None



 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None



 

(c)        Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

 

 

Date of disclosure:

06/01/2023

Contact name:

Ben Tyson

Telephone number:

020 3142 4081

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • Where Will Rivian Automotive Stock Be in 1 Year?

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public in November 2021, it claimed it could produce 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022. But last March it halved that target to 25,000 amid persistent supply chain constraints.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax

    Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Flying High

    Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) stock rallied hard during Thursday's trading session while most growth stocks were selling off. In the video below, I explain why the stock is flying high. I also share a brief background of Novocure and look at a chart to tell you where the stock could be headed next.

  • This ‘crazy’ retirement portfolio has just beaten Wall Street for 50 years

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI You could call it crazy. You could call it genius. Or maybe you could call it a little of both. We’re talking about a simple portfolio that absolutely anyone could follow in their own 401(k) or IRA or retirement account.

  • Tesla stock sinks toward 2 1/2-year low after China price cuts, dragging Nio, XPeng and Li down with it

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) took a dive in premarket trading Friday, after the electric vehicle maker cut prices in China again, which also weighed heavily on rival China-based EV makers.

  • Should You Sell Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Investment management company LVS Advisory, a New York City-based full-service investment firm, recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The defensive portfolio of the fund gained 3.8% (net of all fees and expenses) for the full year. It outperformed its benchmark, Barclays High-Yield Bond Index, by 15.2%. […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    The Nasdaq Composite has plummeted 33% across the stretch and is off 35% from its high. While macroeconomic headwinds and concerns about the potential for a prolonged downturn have caused the market to turn its back on growth stocks, there are many promising companies out there that will go on to enjoy sunnier days. Given this importance of being able to draw from a wide range of information, it might come as a surprise to hear that organizations can't natively combine information generated on Amazon's, Microsoft's, and Alphabet's respective cloud-infrastructure services.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has famously said that his holding company's preferred duration for holding a stock is "forever." With Buffett's incredible, market-crushing track record in mind, here are two stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are worth buying now and owning for the long haul. While plenty of other companies vie for design wins and performance edges in various corners of the semiconductor industry, no other player comes close to matching TSMC when it comes to actually manufacturing chips.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A) CEO Warren Buffett has guided his company to decades of incredible, market-crushing success and earned a reputation as one of history's best investors. The Oracle of Omaha's value-oriented approach has been central to Berkshire's world-beating performance through the years, and his commitment to backing sturdy businesses worth supporting long-term has helped the conglomerate build upon previous victories. With that in mind, read on to see why two of the most unusual stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio stand out as great buys right now.

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • Microsoft and Amazon: Here's Why This Is No Contest

    On Wednesday, Microsoft shares gave up more than $10, or 4.37%. Amazon had a better day than Microsoft, surrendering just 0.79% for the session after having confirmed that it would be taking on some more debt, under somewhat shaky circumstances. Amazon confirmed in an SEC filing that it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an unsecured $8B loan to be used for general corporate purposes.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Should Buy These 3 Solar Energy Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may or may not impact inflation – but it contains provisions that are certain to impact clean energy, and particularly the residential and commercial solar power segments. In fact, banking giant Goldman Sachs believes the IRA is one of the most meaningful policy developments for the US solar and energy storage sector and clears the way for at least a decade-long runway for stable installation growth across all residential, commercial and utility-

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP

    APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP have been highlighted in this Market Edge article.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • My Top Stock to Buy for 2023 (and It's Not Even Close)

    The stock is up just 14.4% in the last four years and is down 54% from its all-time high, heavily underperforming the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500. Despite that risk, Amazon is simply too good of a company with too attractive of an investment thesis to pass up. Amazon is famous for taking whatever cash flow from operations (CFO) it generates and pouring it back into its core business and new ventures.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it