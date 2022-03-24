U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,464.00
    +16.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,334.00
    +84.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,511.50
    +64.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.40
    +7.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.48
    +0.55 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.00
    +14.70 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    +0.24 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.21
    +0.27 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3204
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5500
    +0.4370 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,955.27
    +967.64 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.09
    +25.49 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.19
    +18.56 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 210,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Form 8.3 - Pearson plc

Jupiter Asset Management
·3 min read
Jupiter Asset Management
Jupiter Asset Management

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Jupiter Fund Management Plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Pearson plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

23rd March 2022

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A

NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

25p Ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

9,147,268

1.20

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

866,345

0.11

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:



TOTAL:

10,013,613

1.32

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

None

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

None

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

None

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

25p Ord

CFD

Increasing a long position

14,730

7.809043

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

NONE

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

NONE

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none



NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none



NONE

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO


Date of disclosure:

24th March 2022

Contact name:

Claire Rodway

Telephone number:

0203 817 1441

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Nikola shares rise as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    Nikola said on Wednesday after markets closed that it had started manufacturing its Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona on March 21. The company, which is also developing a fuel-cell-powered electric truck said it would start production of the Tre BEV truck for the European market at its factory in Germany in June 2023. Traders have a short position on about 27.5% of Nikola's free float, according to estimates from data analytics firm Ortex.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Russia’s Stock Market Rises After Being Closed for a Month

    Short-selling is banned, and Russian brokerages aren't allowed to let foreign clients sell securities.

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Bitcoin and Ether Rise, Cardano and Dogecoin Soar—and What Else Is Happening in the Crypto Market Today

    and other cryptocurrencies rose on Thursday, with smaller tokens or “altcoins” seeing the biggest gains, as a wider return to risk-sensitive assets among investors boosted the crypto space. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, was up 2% over the past 24 hours to $43,000 according to data from CoinDesk, touching its highest point since the beginning of March. Bitcoin and ether remain well off all-time highs of $68,990 and $4,865, respectively, reached in early November.

  • TipRanks: Analysts With Great Track Records Are Recommending These 3 Stocks

    The cliché says, 'May you live in interesting times.' We certainly are, as far as the stock markets are concerned. The strong bull market of 2021 turned into a full-on correction as 2022 got underway, but an upturn this month has moderated the year-to-date losses. The main takeaway for investors is volatility; it remains to be seen if the March gains are here to stay, or just transitory. No matter which way the market goes, investors can always find a clear path forward in the stock reviews from

  • Nio Stock Eyes Key Level With Earnings On Deck: 'Tide May Be Turning' For Tesla's China Rival

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash Speciali