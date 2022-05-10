U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,026.50
    +39.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,414.00
    +253.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,393.75
    +200.00 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.50
    +18.10 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.40
    -0.69 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.90
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.27
    +3.08 (+10.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2327
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1220
    -0.2410 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,761.72
    -1,276.34 (-3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    742.47
    -37.90 (-4.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.83
    +46.25 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Form 8.3 - [RWS Holdings plc - 09 05 2022] - (CGWL)

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited
·3 min read

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH LIMITED (for Discretionary clients)

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

RWS HOLDINGS PLC

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

N/A

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

09 MAY 2022

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A

N/A



2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

ORDINARY 1p

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

9,341,945

2.3989

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

9,341,945

2.3989

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

ORDINARY 1p

SALE

6,700

432.4p

ORDINARY 1p

PURCHASE

6,700

433p

ORDINARY 1p

PURCHASE

2,375

435.1567p

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

NONE

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

NONE

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

NONE

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none



NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none



NONE

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO


Date of disclosure:

10 MAY 2022

Contact name:

MARK ELLIOTT

Telephone number:

01253 376539

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • Novavax Missed Q1 Estimates By a Mile: Should Investors Worry?

    Novavax could be close to winning a long-awaited U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its vaccine. With all of that in mind, investors were hopeful that the company's first-quarter results announced after the market closed on Monday would provide a nice catalyst. The vaccine stock plunged in after-hours trading after Novavax missed Wall Street's Q1 estimates by a mile.

  • Peloton earnings miss, CEO says company is 'thinly capitalized'

    Peloton's turnaround will take a while, new CEO Barry McCarthy warned shareholders on the company's earnings Tuesday.

  • Cathie Wood’s Famed Market-Beating Return Is Disappearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The outsized gain that turned Cathie Wood into one of the world’s most-famous proponents of active fund management is quickly evaporating as some of her favorite stock picks tumble.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders We

  • Coinbase faces earnings woes, Palantir stock tumbles, Rivian stock hits 52-week low

    Coinbase is facing first-quarter earnings challenges, Palantir shares are tumbling due to a weak revenue forecast, and Rivian stock is falling after Ford unloaded 8 million shares.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Discounted Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These innovative, fast-paced stocks are historically cheap and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Pfizer to Acquire Biohaven Pharmaceutical for $11.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. said it will acquire Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. for $11.6 billion in cash to gain an approved treatment for migraine headaches. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutPfize

  • This Wall Street legend has lived through every bear market since the 1950s. He says the one coming could hit the S&P 500 with a 30% loss

    Bob Farrell's 10 'Market Rules to Remember' are timeless tools to weather volatile markets.

  • My Best FAANG Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Alphabet missed earnings estimates on the bottom line, Meta Platforms posted its slowest sales growth as a public company, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) turned in its first quarterly loss since 2015. In the first quarter, Amazon's revenue grew just 7% to $116 billion, and online store sales actually fell 3%. On the bottom line, the retail titan posted a net loss of $3.8 billion -- its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) was a victim of this. Monday morning before market open, Axsome announced that it has completed the acquisition of the U.S. commercialization and intellectual property rights for Sunosi, a drug used to improve wakefulness in people suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) linked to narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea. At that time, Axsome and its counterparty Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) said that Axsome was buying the aforementioned rights worldwide for an up-front payment of $53 million.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • Novavax Stock Tanks as Profit and Sales Badly Trail Estimates

    The vaccine maker reports its first profitable quarter but the stock sinks after earnings miss Wall Street expectations.

  • If history repeats itself, the bear market has 6 months of pain ahead, Bank of America’s chief strategist says

    Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett looked at the past 19 bear markets to project when the current one will end—and where the S&P 500 will be when it does.

  • Bitcoin Washout Is Leaving Mom-and-Pop Buyers Holding the Bag

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a crypto refrain when prices crash precipitously like this: The selloff is washing out the short term-focused non-believers, known as weak hands, strengthening the industry in its wake. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos W

  • Cameco Corporation Just Reported A Surprise Profit, And Analysts Lifted Their Estimates

    It's been a sad week for Cameco Corporation ( TSE:CCO ), who've watched their investment drop 17% to CA$27.33 in the...

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Monday's Stock Market Plunge; Biden Inflation Speech Next

    Dow Jones futures moved higher after Monday's stock market plunge. President Biden's speech on inflation is scheduled for Tuesday.

  • Crypto: Why bitcoin’s price is dropping

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss bitcoin reaching its lowest level since July 2021.