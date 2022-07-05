U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,805.00
    -22.25 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,895.00
    -166.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,527.00
    -84.25 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,716.30
    -12.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.07
    +0.64 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.88
    +0.21 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0307
    -0.0117 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.97
    -0.74 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2043
    -0.0061 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6320
    -0.0280 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,873.24
    +658.44 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.33
    +12.19 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.65
    -85.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Form 8.3 - Secure Income REIT

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
·3 min read

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Full name of discloser:

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

(b)        Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.



N/A

(c)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



Secure Income Reit

(d)        If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

N/A

(e)        Date position held/dealing undertaken:

        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

4th July 2022

(f)        In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

Yes – LXI Reit PLC – 27th May 2022

 

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

 

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)        Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

20,629,538

6.37%

 

 

(2)        Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

(3)        Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 



        TOTAL:

20,629,538

6.37%

 

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

 

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit



Ordinary Shares



Purchase



3,200



468.139p

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



N/A

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



N/A

 

(c)        Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

 

 

Date of disclosure:

5th July 2022

Contact name:

Phil Beardwell FCSI

Telephone number:

020 7597 1356

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Euro Tumbles to 20-Year Low, Putting Parity With Dollar in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro sank to a 20-year low against the US dollar as the prospect of a less aggressive hiking cycle by the European Central Bank added to conviction the common currency will tumble to parity with the greenback.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding N

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Growth Slowdown Worse Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy is firmly in the middle of a slowdown that’s turning out to be worse than expected amid the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid Zero policy, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 Billion

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • Here are 3 top stocks that insiders keep pouring millions into — following these ‘in-the-know’ bigwigs could be a sharp way to beat this nightmarish market

    Insiders buy shares for only one reason: they think the price is going up.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The first half of the year has been brutal for investors. But now is the time to buy high-quality businesses if you have some cash available.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Bond Yields Jump; BYD Leaves Tesla In The Dust

    Don't feed the bear market, prepare for the next bull run. Tesla deliveries fell sharply in Q2 with BYD on tap.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Bitcoin Could Soar Over 40% by Year-End; Here Are 3 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    Bitcoin might have cemented its status as “digital gold,” but one other widely touted purpose has yet to properly play out. The daddy of crypto is supposed to be a hedge against inflation but recent times have shown that soaring inflation has not provided a tailwind. In fact, Bitcoin's performance has followed the lead of the equity market, and mirroring the wide downturn in 2022, bitcoin’s price has tumbled over 70% since peaking last November. That said, the “death of bitcoin” has been announc

  • A REIT With Large Total Return Potential and a Generous Current Yield

    The safe route is to buy shares, collect the generous dividends and reap the rewards when valuations revert back to normal.

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Say Goodbye to Their Crypto

    Zuckerberg has chosen his moment well: the crypto sector is currently going through an unprecedented crisis of confidence marked by a fall in the price of digital currencies. Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, has lost 71.3% of its value since its all-time high on November 10, according to data from CoinGecko. Ether, the second cryptocurrency by market value, is down 78% from its November all-time high as well.

  • 8 Stocks Investors Might Want to Avoid as the Dollar Grows Stronger

    Companies with big overseas sales could get hurt by a strong dollar. Estee Lauder, Las Vegas Sands, and Nvidia are on that list.

  • 10 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip consumer stocks to consider. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks have lost about $1.8 trillion in market value so far in 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg report. This comes in light […]

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • 2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 65% and 92% to Buy Right Now

    The stock market has gotten off to a brutal start in the first half of 2022. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index has slid a staggering 29% during that stretch. With a decline of roughly 7% this year, Berkshire Hathaway stock has held up significantly better than the market at large, but Warren Buffett's company has stocks in its portfolio that have recorded dramatic losses amid current market pressures.

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we talk about the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy right now. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now. On The Horizon: Recession The S&P500 recorded its worst first-half of the year since […]

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)?

    The big shareholder groups in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXSM ) have power over the company. Institutions often...

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy Now?

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) posted its third-quarter earnings report on June 30. Micron's growth rates were stable, but its guidance was grim. For the fourth quarter, it expects its revenue to decline 13% year over year and its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to tumble 33%.

  • Kremlin slashes spending by £24bn as West's sanctions batter Russia

    City banks defy Brussels to out-earn French rivals PM urged to back bid for factory at heart of Britain’s food supply FTSE 100 rises 1pc Matthew Lynn: Biden’s global tax plan is sinking rapidly — and good riddance Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Market Breadth Indicator Reveals The Next Big Move In S&P 500

    The bullish divergence in the stock market breadth and the price volume analysis of S&P 500 suggest a potential big move ahead.

  • Bitcoin Hints at a Bottom, But It May Be Different This Time

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a perennial exercise whenever an asset is mired in a prolonged and deep drawdown: People look at the charts, they go over this or that indicator and they get their checklists out to try to figure out when it might find a floor. For Bitcoin, there’s plenty of such action happening right now, with technical signals that in the past have suggested just such a formation. Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Sl