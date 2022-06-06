U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.00
    +43.00 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,150.00
    +262.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,725.75
    +174.75 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.50
    +21.20 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.76
    +0.89 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.90
    +6.70 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.47 (+2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.17
    +0.45 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6660
    -0.1940 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,401.29
    +1,725.12 (+5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.93
    +23.13 (+3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,638.12
    +105.17 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Form 8.3 - Secure Income REIT Plc

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
·3 min read

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Full name of discloser:

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

(b)        Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.



N/A

(c)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



Secure Income Reit

(d)        If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

N/A

(e)        Date position held/dealing undertaken:

        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

1st June 2022

(f)        In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

Yes – LXI Reit PLC – 27th May 2022

 

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

 

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)        Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

20,718,736

6.39%

 

 

(2)        Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

(3)        Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 



        TOTAL:

20,718,736

6.39%

 

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

 

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit



Ordinary Shares



Ordinary Shares



Ordinary Shares



Ordinary Shares



Ordinary Shares



Ordinary Shares



Ordinary Shares



Ordinary Shares



Sale



Sale



Sale



Sale



Purchase



Purchase



Purchase



Purchase



1,125



720



2,105



470



1,060



2,545



1,125



800



471.5p



471.5105p



471.5215p



471.522p



471.725p



471.747p



471.9489p



473.494p

 

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



N/A

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



N/A

 

(c)        Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

 

 

Date of disclosure:

6th June 2022

Contact name:

Phil Beardwell FCSI

Telephone number:

020 7597 1356

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


Recommended Stories

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Futures rebound as China ADRs rally; tech, growth stocks rise

    Shares of the ride railing firm surged 50% to $2.77 in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that regulators are preparing as early as this week to allow the mobile app back on domestic app stores. Didi, which was hit by a data-related cybersecurity investigation days after its IPO in June 2021, approved delisting its American Depositary Shares last month. "It adds to the optimism that regulatory crackdowns are closer to the end of the tunnel," said Christopher Wong, a senior strategist at Maybank in Singapore, adding that it also fed into hopes about China's reopening and growth momentum.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    What's Warren Buffett's favorite holding period for a stock? Forever. Granted, even Buffett doesn't always hang onto stocks for a long time. But his preference is to do so. Some stocks that Buffett and his team have bought for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • China to Wrap Probe Into Didi as Soon as This Week, WSJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are preparing to wrap up their investigation into Didi Global Inc. and restore the ride-hailing giant’s main apps to mobile stores as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Marke

  • Yes, You Can Profit from Inflation. Here's How

    From buying groceries to gasoline to automobiles, inflation has hammered Americans' purchasing power. In fact, the most well-known metric of inflation has soared to a four-decade high. A myriad of factors has come together to increase inflation in 2021 and … Continue reading → The post How to Profit From Inflation appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged in May

    Investors think it's the wrong time to be invested in QuantumScape and other speculative stocks.

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. However, a closer look at its...

  • Inflation, Fed blackout, CEO doom and gloom: What to know this week

    Inflation takes centerstage in the week ahead, with May’s CPI print in focus. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve enters a blackout period before its next policy-setting meeting later this month.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • My Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Right Now

    When investors think of stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns, they probably think of value-focused investing. Berkshire's top holdings are Apple (39%, a value play in 2016 when he first bought the stock), Bank of America (11%), Chevron (8%), and American Express (7%). Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a fast-growing tech company that Berkshire Hathaway purchased as pre-IPO shares.

  • The arrest heard 'round the crypto world

    This week, we're talking about the arrest that has everyone in the NFT space sweating bullets. If you want to get this in you inbox every Thursday afternoon, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York arrested and filed charges against a former OpenSea executive who used his position to front-run NFT projects that were going to be listed on the home page of the marketplace.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Key Levels; Apple News On Tap

    Stocks fell last week, but was it constructive? Tesla tumbled on Elon Musk's "super bad" warning. Apple WWDC is due.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.