U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.75
    -14.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,287.00
    -88.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,983.50
    -49.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.10
    -8.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.69
    +0.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.00
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -0.70 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4700
    -0.5600 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,549.60
    -19.56 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.10
    -0.67 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Hurricane Energy plc

INVESTEC BANK PLC
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



Hurricane Energy plc

(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec is Joint Broker to Hurricane Energy plc

(d)        Date dealing undertaken:

29th December 2022

(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”



N/A

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received



Ordinary



Sale



81,173



7.9092



7.8064

 

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

 

 

Date of disclosure:

30th December 2022

Contact name:

Rich White

Telephone number:

+44 207 597 5462

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in

  • How Elon Musk Dodged a Potential Margin Call Bullet by Following His Own Advice

    The Tesla CEO might regret buying the social-media platform, but he doesn't have to regret the way he financed it.

  • 3 Great Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Diving into why investors with long-term horizons might seriously consider buying proven large-cap stocks poised to grow within essential industries heading into 2023 amid all of the uncertainty, recession fears, and selling.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for the New Year’s Weekend.

    Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of the holiday weekend. The New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Stock Market, and over-the-counter markets will be open standard trading hours on Friday. The Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the Paris Stock Exchange will be open their normal hours on Friday.

  • 15 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock

    In this article, we take a look at 15 companies that are buying back stock. If you want to see more companies that are buying back stock, go directly to 5 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock. Stock buybacks and dividends are the two main ways companies return excess capital back to shareholders. Unlike […]

  • Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees

    A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations."

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • Here’s the next mega tech stock likely to fall into the bear market’s clutches, according to this chart

    Stock markets would like to just get there without any more meaningful losses, says Navellier and Associate’s chairman and founder Louis Navellier, who adds that “anyone who made bets for a big rally this week is probably folding their tent.” The stock closed at a fresh 52-week low today [Wednesday] as it sliced through key support around $130.

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Time to Lean Into These 3 ‘Oversold’ Stocks, Say Analysts

    The last 12 months have seen a combination of volatile trading and a relentlessly downward trend in the stock market. The end result, in this last week of the year, is broad based losses – a 21% ytd drop in the S&P 500, and 35% in the NASDAQ – that have hurt investors and cut into portfolio returns. But even in a bearish year, investors can still find islands of opportunity. The key here is to recognize those stocks that are oversold, that have seen worse losses than they should have. These are

  • U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock indexes finish sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Tesla stock rises following week-long losing streak, 2023 EV tax credit

    Yahoo Finance Live look to Tesla's recent stock actions following a newly announced tax credit for EV owners in 2023.

  • GE Is Not a Lost Cause as Healthcare Spinoff Gets Set to Join S&P 500

    GE will ultimately break into three separate, independent, publicly traded companies. Next week Healthcare will be the first to be spun off.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Stocks Popped Today

    All's well that ends well in the stock market -- and as trading winds down in what has been a miserable year for semiconductor investors, shareholders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are getting a reprieve of sorts. Qualcomm is gaining 2.9%, and Intel is up 2.2%.