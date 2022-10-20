U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,697.00
    -10.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,479.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,080.00
    -73.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.20
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.84
    +1.29 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9794
    +0.0017 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1231
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9570
    +0.1420 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,130.62
    -76.83 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.68
    -4.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - ContourGlobal plc

INVESTEC BANK PLC
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



ContourGlobal plc

(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec is Joint Broker to ContourGlobal plc

(d)        Date dealing undertaken:



19th October 2022

(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”



N/A

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received



Ordinary



Sale



15,887



252.5



251.5

 

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

 

 

Date of disclosure:

20th October 2022

Contact name:

Jacq Lovis

Telephone number:

+44 207 597 4815

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • Chinese Markets Are Sinking Fast as Xi Fails to Boost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese assets is intensifying as this week’s Communist Party Congress disappoints traders wanting relief from a strict Covid-Zero policy and help for an economy mired in a property crisis.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an

  • Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations

    Tesla reported its Q3 earnings on Wednesday missing on revenue expectations.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more

    Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands, Lam Research

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down stock tickers on the move in after hours trading.

  • Should I wait for real estate prices to plummet before buying a house? Here are 3 simple reasons why this housing downturn is nothing like 2008

    Waiting for housing to plunge? You may be waiting a long time.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • 3 Battery Stocks for EV Investors

    Curious about the electric vehicle space? This is a part of it that has applications in other industries too.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Yields Keep Rising; Tesla Skids On Earnings, Elon Musk Comments

    Stocks fell as yields hit a 14-year high. Elon Musk teased a buyback after mixed Tesla earnings, but hinted at demand woes.

  • Telecom Earnings Preview: Can AT&T and Verizon Stocks Rebound?

    Positive third quarter earnings reports and strong guidance could give a much needed boost to the nation's two largest wireless service providers. Both AT&T and Verizon trade at a discount relative to their past and offer high dividend yields to reward patient investors.

  • Why Sweden’s $41 Billion of Property Debt Is Alarming Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Even in Sweden few people knew much about Castellum AB. Yet the hurried sale of 40 million shares in the property company earlier this month is now seen by some as a harbinger of things to come in the European property market. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Chinese E

  • Why Carvana Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were crashing today after a Wells Fargo analyst cut the company's price target, just one day after a Wedbush analyst downgraded the stock and cut his price target for its shares. Making matters worse for the company is the fact that Carvana has been facing legal issues in some states in response to how it handled the transfer of car ownership to some of its customers. Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham cut his price target for Carvana's stock to $15, down from $50, and downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform.