U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,105.00
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,471.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,116.00
    +15.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,737.30
    -7.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.14
    +0.54 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    2,040.50
    +3.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1069
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    +1.58 (+8.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2573
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7310
    +0.1050 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,084.55
    +436.08 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.60
    +12.45 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,741.02
    -47.35 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.75 (+0.12%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Ediston Property Investment Company plc

INVESTEC BANK PLC
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Ediston Property Investment Company plc

(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec are Broker for Ediston Property Investment Company plc, and Lead Financial Adviser for this review.



(d)        Date dealing undertaken:



3rd May 2023

(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”



No

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received (pence)

Lowest price per unit paid/received (pence)



Ordinary Shares



Purchase



970



64.2



64.2



Ordinary Shares


Sale



1,081



65.2



65.2

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

 

 

Date of disclosure:

4th May 2023

Contact name:

Jacq Lovis

Telephone number:

+44 207 597 4815

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.