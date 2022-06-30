U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,773.75
    -47.50 (-1.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,690.00
    -309.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,516.75
    -174.25 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.70
    -21.70 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.25
    -0.53 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.00
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0445
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.16
    -0.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2154
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1340
    -0.4110 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,422.13
    -549.50 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.48
    -22.18 (-5.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.32
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Go-Ahead Group plc

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
INVESTEC BANK PLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ITCFY
  • IVTJF
  • IVTJY

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



Go-Ahead Group plc

(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec is Joint Broker to Go-Ahead Group plc

(d)        Date dealing undertaken:



29th June 2022

(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”



N/A

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received



Ordinary Shares



Purchases



2,901



1,588



1,575



Ordinary Shares



Sales



4,094



1,597



1,590

 

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

 

 

Date of disclosure:

30th June 2022

Contact name:

Jacqueline Lovis

Telephone number:

+44 207 597 4815

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Chip Stocks Are in for Trouble, Analyst Says. 4 Stocks Get Downgrades.

    The semiconductor sector has lost more than one-third of its value this year, but a BofA Global Research analyst says the pain isn't over for investors.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • JPMorgan downgrades Amazon, Meta, and 24 other tech company stocks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down JP Morgan Chase’s recession forecast.

  • 60-Year Wall Street Veteran Says S&P 500 Will Sink to 3,100

    (Bloomberg) -- Not many industry experts would shrug off a 35% drop for the S&P 500, but six-decade Wall Street veteran George Ball says a fall of that magnitude would be a normal adjustment.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingBall, chairman

  • Amazon Shares Could Nearly Triple From Here, One Analyst Says

    Amazon Web Services just might be the most valuable business on Earth. Clearly, the optimistic view of the long-term potential of AWS isn’t reflected in the current valuation for Amazon.com stock (ticker: AMZN), which has fallen 35% so far this year and more than 40% since its November peak. Now valued at about $1.1 trillion, Amazon shares have been hurt by a combination of factors which go well beyond the general market malaise.

  • How can I 'quiet' my portfolio? Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 14.9% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • With Stock Splits Underway, These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Buys Now

    Stock splits are all the rage these days, with several prominent companies resorting to this move over the past few months. Let's consider two of them: DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices specialist DexCom announced a 4-for-1 stock split in March, which it completed on June 10.

  • Jim Cramer Is Warning About These 8 Value Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 8 value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about. If you want to read about some more value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about, go directly to Jim Cramer is Warning About These 4 Value Stocks. As inflation numbers continue to add to the concerns around economic growth […]

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • AMD Victim of a Bad Blow at a Very Bad Time

    The semiconductor manufacturer is going through a difficult time marked by questions about the demand for its graphics cards.

  • Carnival Stock Could Fall to $0 in a Worst-Case Scenario, Analyst Says

    Carnival stock was tumbling Wednesday after Morgan Stanley cut its price target to a Wall Street-low, saying it sees the case for a stock wipeout. Morgan Stanley analysts slashed their base case price target to $7, according to Bloomberg, and maintained an Underweight rating on the stock. In a worst, or “bear case” scenario, Carnival’s (ticker: CCL ) price could reach zero, they added.

  • Dow Jones Dives As Inflation Fears Rise; This Stock Pops As Warren Buffett Raises Stake; Nike Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell as inflation fears rose. A Warren Buffett stock rose after Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake. Nike and Apple stock fell.

  • Carnival Cruise Line stock plunges after Morgan Stanley slashes price target

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down how cruise stocks are performing as Morgan Stanley slashes Carnival Cruise Line’s price target.

  • Micron Earnings Preview: Will Critical Support Hold?

    Micron is set to report earnings on Thursday after the close, but the stock sits on critical support. Will it hold or will it fold?

  • PayPal Stock Keeps Falling; Why This Bear Call Spread Could Bag A $185 Profit

    PayPal is currently in a nasty downtrend, falling below a declining 50-day moving average. On PayPal stock, an options trader could execute an August-expiring bear call spread using the 75 strike as the short monthly call option and the 80 strike as the long call. If executed at that price, the maximum profit on the trade would hit $185 per contract with a maximum risk of $315.

  • Shopify Shares Slide After Completing 10-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. shares fell after the Canadian e-commerce giant completed a 10-for-1 split of its common stock on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingIt’s the latest in a parade of tech-stock splits this year as compani

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Rebound in 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks that can rebound in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Rebound in 2023. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has admittedly been battered by the rising rates environment and the market-wide selloff in growth equities. […]

  • Bitcoin, crypto fall amid reports of 3AC’s court-ordered liquidation

    Bitcoin was trading below US$20,000 in late morning trade in Asia on Thursday as reports of a court-ordered liquidation of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) added to fears of a contagion in crypto. See related article: Three Arrows Capital lines up for liquidation Fast facts The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell to as low as US$19,937.79 in […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    We’re facing a maelstrom of conflicting currents in the markets today, with a series of headwinds running head-on into each other. Consumer sentiment is low – in fact, at the lowest levels ever recorded, with 79% of consumers expecting economic conditions to get worse in the coming year. Inflation is high, at levels not seen since 1981, and is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2023. Fuel prices are major driver with the national average for a gallon of gasoline exceeding $5. The hou