Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc

INVESTEC BANK PLC
FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:



Investec Bank plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



Good Energy Group plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:



Investec is Joint advisor to Good Energy Group plc

d) Date dealing undertaken:



13th September 2021

(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, in respect of any other party to this offer?

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

(pence)

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(pence)



Ordinary Shares



Purchases



4,739



331.25



331



Ordinary Shares



Sales



1,775



331



331

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/

short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per un

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None



Date of disclosure:



14th September 2021



Contact name:



Gary Darch



Telephone number:



0207 597 4549


