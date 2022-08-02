U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,100.00
    -20.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,655.00
    -112.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,883.75
    -78.75 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.30
    -8.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.97
    +0.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.80
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    -0.13 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    -0.0036 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +2.52 (+11.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2198
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9150
    -0.7240 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,895.21
    -437.31 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.32
    -18.08 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.19
    +9.77 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Next Fifteen Communications Group plc

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
INVESTEC BANK PLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ITCFY
  • IVTJF
  • IVTJY

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



Next Fifteen Communications Group plc

(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec is Financial advisor and Broker to Advancedadvt Limited

(d)        Date dealing undertaken:

1st August 2022

(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”



YES

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received



Ordinary Shares



Purchase



2,736



1,020



1,017



Ordinary Shares



Sales



72



1,020



1,020

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

 

 

Date of disclosure:

2nd August 2022

Contact name:

Rich White

Telephone number:

+44 207 597 5462

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • Pinterest stock jumps despite reporting a Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre helps break down Pinterest's second-quarter earnings report.

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • What to Expect From Advanced Micro Devices' Earnings

    The company's second-quarter earnings report could bring forth a few surprises

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Mosaic (MOS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.38% and 4.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Apple Sells $5.5 Billion of Bonds to Fund Buybacks, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. tapped the US high-grade bond market Monday with a $5.5 billion sale in four parts. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 118 basis points over US Treasuries, down from initial price discussions in

  • After-hours movers: Pinterest, Activision Blizzard, Avis Budget Group, ZoomInfo

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • IRS Changes Guidelines for Inherited IRAs, Causing Confusion and Pushback

    Figuring out the most efficient way to navigate the tax impact of inheriting individual retirement accounts has become more complicated since the Internal Revenue Service issued proposed new rules in February. The rules on inherited IRAs were most recently changed in the 2019 Secure Act, which introduced a new 10-year payout rule for inherited accounts. The previous rule said those who inherited an IRA, Roth IRA or 401(k) could spread out withdrawals over their lifetime.

  • BP Boosts Dividend, Buybacks as Profits Surge on High Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc hiked its dividend and accelerated share buybacks to the fastest pace yet after profits surged. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe oil and gas industry is boosting returns to shareholders as the cash rolls in, even while the energy crisis triggered by Russia

  • PayPal Q2 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Year-to-date, PayPal shares have plunged, losing more than half of their value.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Bought More Roku Stock. This Analyst Sees 24% Downside.

    BofA Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya cut his rating for Roku to Underperform from Buy, slashing his price target to $55 from $125.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch In Today's Stock Market

    Dow Jones futures were little changed as the stock market rally strengthens. Top stocks to buy and watch include Chevron and Exxon.

  • ‘Recession will deepen in Q3': Peter Schiff called the 2008 crash and now says the current downturn will only get worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the last big decline. Will he be right again?

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione

  • Boeing 787 deliveries could mean a $17 billion windfall: Morgan Stanley

    Boeing is nearing a much-needed win on the 787.