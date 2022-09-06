U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.50
    +19.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,466.00
    +154.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,168.25
    +64.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.50
    +13.20 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.32
    +2.45 (+2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.70
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    +0.42 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9958
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.60
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1550
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7320
    +1.1570 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,892.02
    +154.96 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.21
    +3.54 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,305.24
    +17.81 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - PCF Group Plc

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Ltd

(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

PCF Group Plc

(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

PCF Group Plc

(d)        Date dealing undertaken:

5 September 2022

(e)        Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

No

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary

Purchases

N/A

N/A

N/A

Ordinary

Sales

20,681

2.75p

2.75p

 

(b)        Derivatives transactions (other than options)

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Options transactions in respect of existing securities

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercising

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

 

 

Date of disclosure:

06/09/2022

Contact name:

Justin Ball

Telephone number:

07918938330

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Strong Insider Buying Makes These 2 Stocks Attractive

    Profitable investing is all about making the right choices and finding the stocks to build a portfolio that will generate positive returns no matter what happens. The challenge now can be summed up in the range of headwinds pushing against the markets. Investors have to contend with high inflation, and the prospect of higher rates going forward, as Fed chair Powell has indicated that the central bank’s priority will be to tame it. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities to seek out in t

  • Here’s what Morgan Stanley says will fuel another decline in stocks

    Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson says there's more pain in store, but for a different reason.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; Oil Prices Rally On Surprise OPEC+ Move, Russia News

    Futures were mixed with the U.S. stock market closed Monday. Oil prices jumped as OPEC+ cut production. Russia won't restore European natural gas flows.

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Falling. Why Analysts Say a ‘Massive Capitulation’ Is Coming.

    While stock and bond markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., the 24/7 nature of crypto means no respite from volatility.

  • ‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment

    In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness is marking a final leg lower in the bear cycle, and a bullish opportunity for long-term investors,” Wald recently explained. “In the post-war era, the majority of bear cycles have been long

  • As the US housing market returns to sanity, researchers say these 5 cities are primed for deep price cuts

    Cities that have seen an 'influx of affluence' may see prices sink the farthest.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper

    The lawsuit claimed CFO Gustavo Arnal was involved in a scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.

  • The 2 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Load Up On in September

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has had an off year. Through the first eight months of 2022, Berkshire's shares have lost over 7% of their value. Berkshire's relative strength in this brutal market is proof positive that the Oracle of Omaha, along with his investment team, haven't lost their touch for stock picking.

  • European Stocks, US Futures Rise; Pound Rebounds: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained as investors assessed responses by leaders to the region’s growing energy crisis ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later this week. US equity futures climbed.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Ro

  • Exclusive-Deal partner for Trump's Truth Social fails to get backing for SPAC extension -sources

    The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates the former U.S. president's Truth Social app, stands to receive from Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that inked a deal last October to take TMTG public. Digital World had been hoping that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is reviewing its disclosures on the deal, would have given its blessing by now for the transaction to proceed.

  • Smoking weed is now more popular than smoking tobacco in the US — here are 3 simple ways to profit from the big green wave

    The industry is still budding.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Workday Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • Why Is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Caxton Associates LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s performance and investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Caxton Associates LP. Bruce Kovner founded Caxton Associates in 1983. The global macro hedge […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks To Buy in September

    These innovative businesses are giving investors reasons to buy, but a bear market just isn't cooperating.

  • Euro plunges to new 20-year low after Russian gas halt

    LONDON (Reuters) -The euro sank below $0.99 to a new 20-year low on Monday after Russia's halt to gas supplies down its main pipeline to Europe heightened fears about a deepening energy crisis across the region. The euro has been increasingly correlated with natural gas prices in recent months, with the former falling when prices of the energy source rise. Europe is scrambling to wean itself off Russian supplies and build up reserves before the cold winter months, but investors reckon the hit to its economy will be huge.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of McCarthy’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. Breakline Capital is a New York-based hedge fund that was […]