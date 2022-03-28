U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.75
    -7.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,698.00
    -61.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,725.25
    -30.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.10
    -4.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.92
    -4.98 (-4.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.60
    -20.60 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.38 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0954
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6400
    +1.5800 (+1.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,961.76
    +2,287.81 (+5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.47
    +67.94 (+6.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.71
    +14.36 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - CIP Merchant Capital Limited

INVESTEC BANK PLC
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



CIP Merchant Capital Limited

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec is Financial Advisor to Corporation Financiere Europeenne S.A. (CFE)

(d) Date dealing undertaken:



16th March 2022

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”



N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received



Ordinary Shares



Purchase



800,000



60



60



Ordinary Shares



Sales



800,000



60



60

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

Date of disclosure:

25th March 2022

Contact name:

Rich White

Telephone number:

+44 207 597 5462

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Charts Show Why Nio Is a Buy After Earnings

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one of those, and its recent production has been affected by the global semiconductor shortage and other raw material challenges. Nio will begin delivering its ET7 luxury sedan next week. While investors were somewhat disappointed with Nio's guidance for March deliveries, the trend still continues to be higher.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • Oil hit by Shanghai shutdown; yen sinks as BOJ defies the yield tide

    Asian shares faltered and oil prices slid on Monday as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai hit economic activity, while the yen extended its stomach-churning descent as the Bank of Japan stood in the way of higher yields. The equity action was muted with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan flat. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4%, but is still almost 6% firmer for the month as a sinking yen promised to boost exporter earnings.

  • Micron Testing 2020 Breakout Ahead of Report

    Another selloff here could be catastrophic, failing the breakout and establishing a new secular downtrend.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This market favorite soared following its IPO, but recent volatility has many investors worried about jumping into the stock.

  • 8 Stocks That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows—and 1 That Finally Turned Positive

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • Bitcoin Hits Breakeven for First Time in Year as It Blows Past $47,201 Before Settling Back Down

    The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has risen six consecutive days and gained over 12% since last Sunday.

  • The Stock Market Has Been Ripping. Three Reasons It Can Keep Gaining.

    The S&P 500 has risen about 9% from its lowest closing level of the year, even though the factors dragging stocks down are formidable.

  • Yen tumbles as BOJ intervenes to keep bond yields pinned down

    The Japanese yen slipped nearly 1% to a six-year low on Monday, after the Bank of Japan intervened to stop government bond yields from rising above its key target, while rising U.S. yields pushed the dollar higher against other currencies too. The BOJ, which has repeatedly said it is committed to keeping monetary policy loose, on Monday made two offers to buy an unlimited amount of government bonds with maturities of more than five years and up to 10 years. The dollar climbed roughly 0.95% to 123.25 yen, its highest since December 2015.

  • Tesla Stock Has Been on a Tear. Deliveries Can Keep It Going.

    The stock gained 32% over the eight days ended Thursday, putting it over $1,000 and its market cap above $1 trillion for the first time since January 2022.

  • Meituan Shares Surge as Much as 15% After Earnings Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese food delivery giant Meituan surged as much as 15% in Hong Kong after its fourth-quarter results impressed analysts.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineThe stock snapped a two-day loss and w

  • Earnings Update: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$7.96 in...

  • Russia will likely default with April 4 payment due of $2.2 billion, experts say

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief last week after the Russian government made a $117 million interest payment on its foreign debt. But a much bigger payment comes due April 4 — to the tune of $2.2 billion — and creditors are far less optimistic Russia will pony up this time.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $6

    No-brainer stocks often refer to solid companies with a long track record of success. Here, I'll talk about a biotech with a game-changing way of delivering vaccines, a company with a different way of looking at the genome, and a company that may make the production of bacteria a big business. Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has jumped onto some investors' radar screens because it's developing a coronavirus vaccine candidate.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    Investors are familiar with Dividend Aristocrats, which have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Companies belonging to this category have a track record of running a successful business while rewarding shareholders with consistent dividends. My favorites on the list include healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), consumer products powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), and industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM).