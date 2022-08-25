U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,180.50
    +37.75 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,192.00
    +234.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,062.25
    +132.50 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,957.40
    +22.20 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.39
    +0.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.80
    +13.30 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.32 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0009
    +0.0038 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.34
    -1.77 (-7.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1849
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4720
    -0.6220 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,728.81
    +406.04 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.29
    +16.48 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.84
    +59.33 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - ContourGlobal plc

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
INVESTEC BANK PLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ITCFY
  • IVTJF
  • IVTJY

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



ContourGlobal plc

(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec is Joint Broker to ContourGlobal plc

(d)        Date dealing undertaken:



24th August 2022

(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”



N/A

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received



Ordinary Shares



Purchase



239,420



257



256.5



Ordinary Shares



Sales



277,199



257



256.5

 

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

 

 

Date of disclosure:

25th August 2022

Contact name:

Jacq Lovis

Telephone number:

+44 207 597 4815

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • 4 Stocks to Keep a Tab on for Superb Earnings Acceleration

    PDF Solutions (PDFS), PattersonUTI Energy (PTEN), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) & Boeing (BA) have seen their last two quarter-over-quarter percentage EPS growth rates exceed the growth rates of the previous periods.

  • After-hours movers: Nvidia, Salesforce, Tesla and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Nvidia stock dips on steady earnings report, lower third-quarter outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down Nvidia's third-quarter earnings and its third-quarter forecasts in its gaming division.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group Are Rising Today

    Several key Chinese stocks were rising on recent macro news in China, as well as bullish Wall Street sentiment.

  • Stocks Up Amid Countdown to Powell, China Stimulus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Thursday as China’s stimulus and better-than-expected data from Germany steadied some nerves in the anxious wait for a key speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Treasury yields and dollar gauge dipped. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Meas

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • Tesla Stock Splits Today. Here’s What Could Happen Next.

    The first time Tesla split its stock, back in August 2020, shares gained an incredible 81% between the split announcement and the day the stock split.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks that Can Rebound in Q4

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks that can rebound in Q4. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Cathie Wood Stocks that Can Rebound in Q4. Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment Management, is often the talk of Wall Street due to her bold market […]

  • Nvidia earnings fall short, Q3 forecast misses by $1 billion

    Nvidia announced Q2 earnings that fell short of expectations.

  • Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me in Bozeman, Montana are Frank Slootman, our chairman and chief executive officer; Mike Scarpelli, our chief financial officer; and Christian Kleinerman, our senior vice president of products, who will join us for the Q&A session. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected performance of our business, future financial results, strategy, products and features, long-term growth, and overall future prospects.

  • Hong Kong Short Squeeze Is Rising Risk for Morgan Stanley Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of bearish bets against Hong Kong stocks has risen to levels that could trigger a surge in share prices as traders rush to close out their positions, according to quantitative analysts at Morgan Stanley.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on W

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock bounces back on news of securing loan deal

    Bed Bath & Beyond shares are surging after news that it selected a lender for financing to boost its liquidity.

  • Snowflake stock soars 18% after large revenue beat

    Shares of Snowflake Inc. surged higher in Wednesday's aftermarket action after the data-software company easily topped revenue expectations for its latest quarter.

  • How can I lock in some fat and stable income in this still-volatile market? Here are 3 top Goldman Sachs dividend stocks yielding as high as 13.6%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Warren Buffett Stock Has New Buy Point; Nvidia Leads Earnings Movers

    Nvidia, Salesforce and Snowflake led a busy night of tech earnings. Top Warren Buffett stock Apple has a handle buy point.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson and JPMorgan’s Michele Warn About QT

    (Bloomberg) -- Echoing nearly everyone on Wall Street, JPMorgan Asset Management’s Bob Michele and Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson are on guard for the potential ripple effects of the Federal Reserve’s so-called quantitative tightening. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measu

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy After Beating Q2 Earnings? Here's What Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.