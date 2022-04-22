U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,381.75
    -8.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,642.00
    -67.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,702.25
    -26.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,984.40
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.85
    -0.94 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.00
    +6.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.55
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0814
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.18
    +2.86 (+14.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2912
    -0.0122 (-0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9600
    -0.3960 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,745.20
    -896.07 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.80
    -22.13 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,602.80
    -25.15 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Clipper Logistics Plc

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Ltd

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Clipper Logistics plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Clipper Logistics plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

21 April 2022

(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary

Purchases

160

860p

860p

Ordinary

Sales

160

860p

860p

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

Date of disclosure:

22/04/2022

Contact name:

Justin Ball

Telephone number:

02076478130

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • China Urges Big Investors to Buy Stocks After Market Tumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- China prodded some of the country’s banks, insurers to buy more stocks, stepping up efforts to stem the market’s slide toward a two-year low. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereThe nation’s securities

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • AT&T’s CEO on Dividend Plans, Inflation, and Why to Buy the Stock

    Chief Executive John Stankey spoke with Barron's about the next steps for the telecommunications company now that it has slimmed down.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Why Shopify Stock Plummeted by Over 8% on Thursday

    A possible big-ticket acquisition and an analyst's steep price-target cut worried many investors.

  • Tesla earnings blow away expectations with record profit and EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details Tesla's strong quarterly earnings beat, how the EV manufacturer is developing its production to match demand, and the growing competition in the EV space.

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Stalling Today

    After rising on Tuesday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) shifted into reverse yesterday, and investors currently don't seem interested in changing direction. Officials in Shanghai remain unchanged in their dedication to severe lockdown measures, attempting to stem the spread of COVID-19. Investors, consequently, are concerned that this could affect the company's ability to sustain operations at a nearby factory.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Falling Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)  slumped nearly 12% as of 2:38 p.m. ET today following a recent short report from a hedge fund. DWAC is the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the parent company of the Donald Trump-backed social media platform Truth Social public. The hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the fund is shorting DWAC.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Why AT&T Stock Popped Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) jumped 4% on Thursday, following the release of the telecommunications titan's first-quarter earnings results. AT&T added 691,000 net postpaid phone customers, who subscribe to monthly bills and are typically the most profitable accounts for wireless service providers. The telecom giant also gained 113,000 prepaid phone customers.

  • 10 Energy Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 energy dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to see some more high yield energy picks, click 5 Energy Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. The short-term energy outlook for April by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) remains uncertain, largely due to the prevalent Russia-Ukraine war. […]

  • PayPal stock continues descent year to date

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the decline in Paypal stock.

  • Is Intel Corp. (INTC) Still Worth Investing ?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of Q1 22, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented ~38% of assets. The concentration at the top of the portfolio declined slightly as some lower weighted positions have increased […]

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK falls 60% from its peak, erasing all post-pandemic gains

    The average holding in Ark Innovation (ARKK), Ark Investment Management’s namesake flagship exchange-traded fund, is currently down over 70% from its 5-year high.

  • Dividend Aristocrat stocks can help you keep ahead of inflation. These 15 take top prizes for raising payouts.

    Companies that have raised dividends the most over the past 10 years have tended to outperform the broader market — by a lot.